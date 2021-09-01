Upscale Student Housing: The Comforts of Home … and Then Some

Housing on and around the University of Kentucky’s campus has changed greatly in recent years. Though many alumni fondly remember living in dorms and campus apartments constructed during the 1950s and 1960s — where students shared bedrooms outfitted with twin beds, and those living in the most-luxurious accommodations negotiated use of the bathroom with a few suitemates instead of an entire hall or floor of other students — many students today have a college experience surrounded by all the comforts of home and then some in both on-campus and off-campus housing.

Following a national trend, a new type of student housing has sprung up in apartment complexes like The Lex and Hub Lexington. These luxury quarters are often fully furnished, complete with flat-screen TVs with cable, full kitchens with granite countertops, and in-unit washers and dryers, plus Wi-Fi at no additional cost. Shared spaces include fitness centers and yoga studios, pools and hot tubs, and co-working spaces and study lounges equipped with computers and printers.

Student-centric amenities

However, unlike traditional off-campus apartments, these housing options are specifically tailored to the needs of college students.

“Although the apartments can house multiple people, we rent by the bedroom,” said Jason L. White, senior vice president of William Fideli Investments, the real estate investment firm that owns and operates The Lex. “That helps students because they are not responsible for more than just their rent. If a roommate moves out or doesn’t pay, the other residents aren’t responsible for that.”

Apartments can be rented fully furnished and roommate matching is offered. Each bedroom has its own attached bathroom, as well as an individual lock, providing an extra level of security for each resident’s possessions.

Designed with students in mind, The Lex includes a comfortable lobby area with tables and games. The Lex also includes a well-equipped workout studio.

Another way in which The Lex and other developments like it cater specifically to students is by organizing social events for the residential community, as well as providing career development opportunities. For example, The Hub Lexington partners with career centers to provide employment opportunities, skill-building and networking events, and even offers residents professional headshot sessions.

“We believe in the on-campus housing experience for students, but at many schools there isn’t enough on-campus housing for every student,” White said of the gap that these developments were created to fill. “The result has been a lot of substandard housing available near campuses at a high cost, because they are convenient. There is a need for housing designed for students who either want or have to live o.-campus that is geared to their specific needs.”

Changing expectations for on-campus housing

Spurred by this new competition and preferences in student housing, universities are making on-campus housing more attractive. Many are partnerning with private development companies to renovate or build new housing that’s comparable with these new off-campus apartments in comfort and amenities. The University of Kentucky is no exception.

“In 2012, the university embarked upon a historic partnership with Greystar to construct state-of-the-art student housing facilities on campus,” James Frazier, associate vice president for administration, and Penny Cox, treasurer and former implementation lead for housing transformation at UK, said in a joint statement. “Within a five-year period, in partnership with Greystar, UK built 14 new state-of-the-art residence halls [with] 6,580 beds, becoming a national model for a thriving, public residential research university.”

These new options have moved far away from the dorms of yesterday. With suite-style living the norm, students living on campus are required to share their bathrooms and living spaces with only a few others. “UK completed a survey of students in 2012, in which more than 90 percent of students indicated they had never shared a room prior to coming to campus,” Frazier and Cox said. “Expectations have changed over time. Now, students expect more privacy, better access to technology and more upscale living experiences overall.

“For many students, coming to UK is the first time they are living on their own.”

“For many students, coming to UK is the first time they are living on their own,” they said. “Living on campus allows them to build strong communities, establish lifelong connections and access critical services and resources UK’s campus offers, such as the William T. Young Library, Gatton Student Center, Johnson Recreation Center and several dining halls across campus. Living on campus makes it convenient for students to get to class, underscoring the fact the students living in on-campus housing tend to have higher GPAs.

“Students living on campus also benefit from many campus-safety measures and other support services, such as having a resident advisor and the opportunity to participate in a Living Learning Program,” they said.

Cost comparisons

Whether it costs more to live in a luxury off-campus condo is often a question posed in relation to these high-end developments. “We do try to keep the rents comparable to campus housing options,” White said. “And, for some, it’s even more affordable to live in one of our properties, because, with a full kitchen, food can be less expensive than a campus meal plan.”

The Hub Lexington is designed for students inside and out, with a rooftop pool, resort-style sundeck, hot tub and lounge with BBQ area.

In Lexington, a comparison of on-campus housing costs to rents at these student-focused developments proves to be comparable. For example, rent for one bedroom and bathroom within a four-bedroom unit at The Lex starts at $614 per month, while a comparable unit at The Hub Lex starts at $745 per month. Costs per bedroom increase based on the number of bedrooms in a unit, with the one-bedroom and studio units — which offer the most privacy — costing in the $900 to $1,200 range.

Alternatively, on-campus housing at UK starts at $3,979 per semester for a four-person suite and reaches $5,417 per semester for a two-bedroom apartment, averaging approximately $1,000 to $1,300 per month of residency. While the campus apartments have full kitchens, most on-campus housing units are equipped with a small kitchenette or nothing at all, and students are required to purchase a dining plan, which range from $1,630 to $2,200 per semester. The least expensive housing in combination with the least expensive meal plan will cost a student $5,609 per semester. Living a short walk from both classrooms and campus amenities and the added convenience of having prepared meals available makes this an attractive choice for many students.

Ongoing improvements

Lexington-based Anderson & Rodgers Construction are currently completing a large remodeling effort in several apartments and outdoor spaces at The Lex. “The owners are investing a lot in making the development even more attractive,” said company owner and president Teddy Rodgers. “They’re putting in granite countertops, new faucets, and new light fixtures in the kitchens. They are also redoing the clubhouse to have a nicer hang-out area and a better student study area with technology.”

White adds, “We’re improving the outdoor spaces as well, adding items like hammocks, fire pits, and things that make the outdoor areas more inviting and comfortable.”

At UK, officials are also continually striving the improve students’ on-campus experience.

Said Frazier and Cox: “We’ve created state-of-the-art living and learning spaces that give our students opportunities for connection and engagement, such as our Gatton Student Center, The 90, Jacobs Science Building and new eSports gaming lounge at The Cornerstone. This fall, we are planning for a more robust residential experience, even as we will continue to be guided by the latest science and recommendations from our START team and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention].”