BizLex Q&A: Vince Gabbert

When the United Soccer League (USL) identified Lexington as a potential market for a pro team, league officials contacted Vince Gabbert. They were looking for a business leader who could help form a soccer club that would include a League One professional men’s soccer team and a Super League professional women’s team. The soccer club will also serve the Lexington community with various soccer leagues and programs for different age groups.

Raised in Northern Kentucky, Gabbert graduated from the University of Louisville and the Brandies School of Law. He worked in politics for a time, becoming deputy chief of sta. for Gov. Steve Beshear. He joined Keeneland in 2009 as vice president of strategic initiatives and legislative affairs and serves on the boards of several organizations, including Commerce Lexington, the Thoroughbred Club of America and the Bluegrass Sports Commission.

Gabbert will continue his work with Keeneland while launching Lexington’s team as president of Lexington Pro Soccer. We spoke with Gabbert about what to expect.

What is the vision of the USL, and how does Lexington fit that vision?

With the game’s growth from a global standpoint, there’s been a void in the U.S. market. Young talent doesn’t have a clear path to move forward and play overseas or in Major League Soccer [the top U.S. and Canadian professional soccer league]. The USL helps fill that void with their professional League One and Championship teams. With the success of USL in Louisville, Chattanooga, Greenville and Madison — all of them good, strong sports towns — and growth that’s happened in the region, from Cincinnati to Columbus to Mobile, Indianapolis and Nashville, Lexington is a natural fit for the USL expansion.

How did this get started for Lexington?

It started in February 2019. The league reached out to me seeking someone who might have a connection to potential investors. They did a visit and we looked at sites for a stadium. About a year ago, the league said that they felt this market was ready and let’s see if we can find an investor and make this a reality. I had initial conversations with Bill Shively [owner of Dixiana Horse Farm and founder of Tower Hill Sports in Lexington]. He was extremely excited about it. So, he and Stephen Dawahare will be our primary investors. We signed the franchise agreement about a month ago.

What is the status of the proposed stadium site along High Street across from Rupp Arena?

Several weeks ago, the Lexington Center board and the Central Bank Center board released an RFP, inviting people to propose developments for the land. There’s a tax increment financing (TIF) district that’s been created, which includes that area. Part of that TIF is to determine, essentially, the highest and best use of that land from a city standpoint. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 10. So, we will submit a competitive bid with a complete development plan that will meet the RFP specifications. I believe the deadline that the Convention Center board has set for itself is to decide by Jan. 21. We hope to win that development project and to be moving ahead on that site by late spring.

Can you share some details about the stadium?

We’re currently going through a feasibility analysis of our site and our stadium to ensure we’re putting together the product that people want. We’re looking at this as a multifunction use stadium. We want this to be a community resource, whether it’s hosting the high school Final Four for soccer, lacrosse, concerts, festivals or dance.

We also want to find the sweet spot in size — something Lexington doesn’t already have in the market — maybe 6,000 or 8,000 seats or somewhere around there. There’ll be four or five different tiers of seating. We’ve worked through all our designs, and we’ll have something that appeals to everybody. We’ll have a family section, areas that are more socially engaging, areas with a more relaxed, party atmosphere, and club seating.

When do you expect to start play at the new stadium?

The inaugural season for our professional team, League One, starts in spring 2023. We don’t expect to be at the stadium until 2024. We’ve had very positive conversations with the University of Kentucky about hosting our first season at the Bell Soccer Complex.

What kind of reaction are you getting from the Lexington community?

I have been blown away at the reaction from the community and how excited folks are, and we want to build on that excitement. The mayor has been absolutely supportive of these efforts. She was instrumental in helping us convey how welcoming Lexington is as a city to this project. This is going to be the community’s team.

"I have been blown away at the reaction from the community and how excited folks are, and we want to build on that excitement."

What can you say about the academy and youth leagues that will be part of the club?

Over the past year, I’ve participated in weekly Zoom meetings with Sam Stockley, who’s coming in from England as our sporting director. He’s got expertise from playing professionally on teams in different countries, including here. Sam is probably better to talk to about the academy. I do know that academy teams will begin play next fall.

What can you say about broadcasting of the games?

The league has an excellent deal in place through ESPN, and games will be broadcast through their streaming services across all levels. Greenville, South Carolina, has provided a pretty good model. They broadcast all their games on a local TV station and also stream them online. We hope to mirror that.