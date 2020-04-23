BizLex Q&A: Virginia Moore

As the American Sign Language interpreter during Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press conferences, Virginia Moore has inadvertently found herself in the public spotlight as the expressive face and hands of the administration’s COVID-19 communication. She is also the executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, which advises local and state offices on programs for those who are hearing impaired and provides information, advocacy and advice for businesses, manufacturers and schools across the state. Moore’s presence at the conferences marks the first time ASL translation has been included in televised state briefings by a governor of Kentucky, making the crucial public safety information accessible to more than 700,000 individuals across the state who are deaf or hard of hearing.

In this interview, lightly edited for clarity, Moore shares more about her role.

How prevalent is hearing loss? It’s the third most major health risk, behind arthritis and heart attacks. Statistical data shows that one in five teenagers today is going to have hearing loss to a degree that may be mild to severe, and the reason behind that are these wonderful earbuds that we have now that go right into the ear canal and they crank up the volume. We also have an aging population, for which hearing loss is becoming more and more severe. It’s also the No. 1 disability that veterans are coming back with.

If you have to find a golden nugget in this horrible [COVID-19] situation — and we all know how horrible the situation is — it’s that we have put a spotlight on the issue of hearing loss and the need for clear communication. It’s also allowed us to work with TV stations that did not, at the time, caption anything broadcast live. You have a deaf or hard of hearing population seeing something — like a tornado, an emergency or something else come across the screen — and they’re trying to figure out what’s going on. So, we’re gradually getting that worked out, as well.

I watched the video interview you did with children from the Kentucky Hands and Voices program. They had great questions. They were, by far, my hardest interview and had such good questions [watch the video on Kentucky Hands and Voices’ Facebook page]. I enjoyed myself so much. This is who we serve, and I think it’s fantastic that we show everyone that we have this diversity.

What types of questions and comments do people have for you? We hear a lot of questions, like ‘where can I learn sign language?’ I tell them this is a profession, and we actually have a shortage of interpreters here in Kentucky. Sign language interpreters are nationally certified and are also licensed by the state. We have approximately 300 certified and licensed sign language interpreters in Kentucky, but we need more. It’s a bachelor’s degree — Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Louisville both have programs. You graduate with a job immediately and can work anywhere throughout the United States.

I’ve also had several individuals tell me that seeing the expressions on my face — which are grammar and a reflection of the tone of the speaker — has helped them to get more out of the press conferences. I’ve never heard that before, but I’m glad. ASL is a very visual language, obviously, and an interpreter is only as good as the speaker. There was a big thing that went around when Gov. Beshear said, ‘a Corona party, seriously?’ and the expression on my face was there because of his tone. If he asks a question or if he’s shocked about something, my eyebrows go up, or if he’s leaning in, you might see my shoulder lean in, because he’s really wanting to make his point. You might also see my hand shapes go a bit faster when the tone is a bit more intense, or when he’s calm, you’ll see a calm demeanor from my facial expressions.

Gov. Beshear typically projects a calm, assured demeanor during his daily briefings. Do you get the same sense behind the scenes? I’ve worked at the commission for almost 25 years and have been the executive director for about nine years, so I’ve worked with several governors. I’ve also had the privilege to interpret for several presidents. Yes, there is a lot going on, but I have to say this particular governor is just so compassionate and calm, even behind the scenes. He may question why some people do things, but he is very transparent — more transparent than anyone I’ve ever seen.

When he had to talk about the first death that we experienced here in Kentucky and he asked people to light their houses up green, that was the hardest thing for me to convey, because of the emotions he conveyed right then in that moment. His voice tried not to crack, but it did. He cares passionately. He’s said it himself, but it is so difficult every time he has to say that number.

How are you doing through all of this, personally? I’m doing OK. I’ve got myself quarantined, and I go straight from the house to the capitol, and then straight back home and work from there. Rachel Rodgers, who works with me at the office, also comes in and does the interpreting on the weekends, which gives me a break. It’s emotional for everyone, I believe. We don’t get to see people and friends like we want to, and that’s hard.

My 10-year-old son told me the other day, “You know, Daddy, even though we can’t see everyone we want to right now, this is really bringing a lot of people together.” We could learn a lot from the children. Kids are so resilient. And he’s right, we are coming together. You see families playing games and doing more together at home than they ever have. There’s a quiet goodness to all of this — I don’t know of any other way to put it — to this horrific crisis that we’re in. Even the planet is becoming cleaner.

That, I think, is going to be our biggest test. When this is over, are we going to go back to the way we did things before, or are we going to learn that we’ve got to do things differently?