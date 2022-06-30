Whiskey Bear returns with new location, sister restaurant serving stone-fired pizza

The bear is back. Owners Florence and Daniel Marlowe announced last September that their neighborhood bar, Whiskey Bear, once located at The Summit at Fritz Farm, would relocate to Beaumont Center Circle and reopen this year with a sister restaurant concept Addie’s Stone-Fired Pizza.

Daniel Marlowe

“We are indeed getting close, and we’re so excited to welcome our guests into our new space,” Florence Marlowe said. “We are looking to open our doors in early July for our soft opening,” with a grand opening weekend celebration later in the month.

In other area food- and beverage-related happenings:

Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar opened in early June at 848 E. High St. in the Chevy Chase neighborhood. “Our locally owned restaurant serves premium sushi and sake,” a recent post said. “We provide our guests a unique, delicious and unforgettable experience. Our menu reflects centuries of family cooking, offering traditional and innovative dishes skillfully cooked to perfection.”

Leestown Garage Bar recently announced a name change to The Service Station Bar and Canteen. In a Facebook post, offcials said they were forced into the name change resulted from an out-of-town “mega-corporation” restaurant with “garage” in its name protecting its trademark.

“Our new name suits us so well, named after both the Masterson Station neighborhood where we live and the Texaco gas station formerly housed in our building,” the post said.

Buzzed Bull

Buzzed Bull had a planned mid-June opening at 111 The Summit at Fritz Farm, in the former location of Steel City Pops, owner Ellen Kendrick said.

The Cincinnati-based franchise offers ice-cream concoctions with or without alcohol, including ice cream, milkshakes and coffee-based drinks.

“Originally, we had another location planned at The Summit, but this building suited us much better,” she said. “We’ve been planning on opening for a while now, since before COVID.”

Kendrick said the Buzzed Bull experience will be unique.

“Each order is custom made as it’s ordered and frozen with liquid nitrogen, so you get the great, billowy smoke,” Kendrick said.

Local Taco officials recently commented that, after some hiring, training, and permitting were completed, the restaurant would be ready to open its new Hamburg location.

SoulFeast Week is scheduled to host its second year in late June, celebrating the culinary culture of Black restaurants, chefs and farmers in partnership with Black Soil KY. Participating restaurants create unique, o.-menu entrees for $10 over 10 days, each featuring at least one ingredient from a local Black farmer. Participating restaurants include Moody Mike’s, Mama Dee’s and Soul To Go.

A new Kentucky Derby-themed mural is taking shape at Silver Streak Market in Versailles after the restaurant’s owner, Debbi Morris, won a mural installation as part of a fundraiser for The Nest. Morris has owned the Versailles Road market, which also houses Liam Restaurant, since 2020. She said the mural was painted on the building’s exterior in June by Lexington artist Bret Hartsfield and features Derby greats like American Pharoah, Secretariat and Real Quiet.

Morris said the mural would further accentuate the market and its displayed Derby memorabilia, including the blanket of roses worn by Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

“It’s great food in a great atmosphere,” she said.

Tossin Tha Sauce Wings held its grand opening in early June at 3094 Richmond Rd. The restaurant serves wings, boneless wings, chicken strips and chicken sandwiches with as many as 20 flavor choices. Fish and sides of fries, onion rings and jalapeno poppers are also on the menu.

Jet’s Pizza on Saron Drive is under new ownership, according to a recent press release, which said the restaurant is “best known for making the world’s best Detroit-style pizza with the most mouthwatering, cheesy-to-the-edge crust.”

“Lexington is a great area, and we are thrilled to get this store refreshed and continue to be a part of the community,” Lexington Jet’s Pizza manager Richard Compton said in the release.

Look for Peach Cobbler Factory to open its doors at The Lex, 521 S. Broadway. Commercial real estate services firm NAI Isaac says the sweets purveyor, with a variety of cinnamon rolls, cobblers and other desserts, will open soon.