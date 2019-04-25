Marketing Expert and “Moonshiners: Whiskey Business” Co-host Tim Jones Keeps It Authentic

If there’s one thing Tim Jones took away from appearing on the Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners: Whiskey Business,” it’s that there’s more reality depicted on “reality” television than many people realize. At least when it comes to a show about helping distillery owners pull their struggling liquor brands back from the brink.

“Whiskey Business” is a spin-off of Discovery Channel’s original multi-season series “Moonshiners,” which followed distiller Tim Smith as he “went legal” and brought his homemade liquor from the backwoods of Virginia into America’s stores. During each of the four episodes of “Whiskey Business,” Smith, Jones and engineer Devin Mills consult with the owners of a small distillery and help to isolate—and fix—elements that are holding the business back.

Tim Jones

“Some of these shows can get a little over-dramatized, but what I’ve really enjoyed … is that we’re actually going in and we are helping these folks. Each one [of these distilleries] is unique, and each owner has their own ideas and own struggles,” Jones said. “I think we made a positive impact. Not just for the TV show, but actually left them with something positive that they can work with and build upon.”

Born and raised in Kentucky, Jones is the creative director at Lexington-based marketing agency Cornett and has also created his own soft drink brand called Gents. Through the agency, Jones develops marketing and branding strategies for major international companies such as Sazerac, whose brands include Buffalo Trace and Barton 1792. It’s this experience that caught the attention of the show’s production team.

“When I got on a call with [the producers], I think things clicked pretty well,” Jones said. “They said, ‘we launched a pilot last year with two people, Tim Smith and Devin Mills, and … we really need somebody to come in and help tell these stories, help with tasting and designs or packaging or just ideas in general on how these distilleries can build their brand.”

Jones of course has plenty of experience on the branding and marketing side. Appearing on screen for the first time, however, took some getting used to—and a little liquid courage.

“I’ve been behind the scenes for years. So, getting in front of the camera was … I didn’t know what to expect really,” Jones said. “The first time was pretty nerve-wracking, and then I walked into the distillery and got a drink, and that helped. After that, I said, ‘You know what, they just want me to be myself and do my thing.’”

× Expand Lexington-based creative director and consultant Tim Jones, above right, on location with distiller and host Tim Smith during filming of Moonshiners: Whiskey Business.

As it turns out, authenticity and clarity of purpose are also keys in distinguishing your brand in a crowded market. With the ever-increasing number of whiskeys, moonshines and other craft spirits available to consumers, building and marketing a spirits brand is an even greater challenge. But Jones approaches each new client and project the same way—by identifying the unique story behind the brand.

"I try to start with the core of somebody’s business—their concept, their location—and then be as authentic as possible and transparent about everything.” — Tim Jones

“We’re all unique. So, it’s just trying to figure out what it is and how to tell the story the right way,” Jones said. “I really don’t like to go in and make a bunch of things up or latch onto something that’s a stretch. I try to start with the core of somebody’s business—their concept, their location—and then be as authentic as possible and transparent about everything.”

Jones says his authentic storytelling philosophy extends beyond the whiskey industry.

“Whether it’s you as a consultant, or you as a beverage brand, or a retail location, everything is your brand. It’s not just a logo, it’s not just packaging, it’s a full package. So, make sure you’re looking at all the details,” Jones said. “Try to make sure everything’s cohesive and you’re telling a consistent story, and your brand message is strong, and you stick with it. You can pivot when needed, but at the end of the day, it’s just listening to your customer and putting out a really great product.”

“I tell folks, ‘I can help you sell that first bottle of whiskey, and it’s up to you to sell the next one. It has to be good.’”