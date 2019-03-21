Who's Who for April 2019

New Hires & Promotions

Kentucky American Water has announced the appointment of Brian Queen as chief financial officer for American Water’s Southeast Division, including Kentucky and Tennessee American Water.

President and CEO of Alltech Mark Lyons, Ph.D. has been elected to the Transylvania University board of trustees beginning in 2019.

Jackson Kelly PLLC has named Clifton B. Clark as the Lexington office managing member. Clark will be assuming the duties and responsibilities of Robert F. Duncan, who has served as the firm’s Lexington office managing member since 2009.

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, which offers a variety of equine-assisted activities and therapies at its base in the Kentucky Horse Park, is pleased to welcome Dr. Pete Hester and Chris Johnson to its board of directors.

Shane Foley has accepted the position of executive vice president and head of retail banking for Kentucky Bank.

The Town Branch Fund has announced that former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and businessman Jim Host have been named advisory board members.

Bluegrass Care Navigators has named Laura Harrison Klumb its new vice president for philanthropy. Klumb joins the team after spending the past eight years as the executive director for the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation.

Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC (RSA) has hired Martha Weeks as a wealth manager in the firm’s Lexington office.

Landrum & Shouse LLP has announced that Michael S. Howard has rejoined the firm, primarily practicing in the areas of civil litigation and insurance defense.

Peoples Exchange Bank has promoted Anthony D. (Tony) Parrish to the role of president and chief executive officer.

Erran Persley has been named the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development’s commissioner of business development. In the new role, he will oversee the cabinet’s efforts to generate investment, and create and retain jobs throughout the state.

Kudos

Micah Campbell, agency manager of the Bourbon County Agency for Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, has been named 2018 Agency Manager of the Year for District Three.

Melissa Mautz, local owner of Pet Wants Lexington, has been recognized with the Pet Wants President’s Award of Excellence. The award recognizes a Pet Wants owner who has gone above and beyond to grow their business while also supporting the Pet Wants brand and their fellow business owners.

The Downtown Lexington Partnership has announced the winners of its 2019 Awards of Excellence and will recognize the recipients during its annual meeting and awards ceremony on March 25 in downtown Lexington. The categories and winners include:

Urban Innovation Award: The redevelopment team of Courthouse Square, formerly known as Lexington’s Historic Courthouse, for its determination in breathing new life into a historic landmark in downtown Lexington, creating a venue for visitors, businesses and celebrations of all kinds.

Landscape and Streetscape Award: Langley Properties, for its investment in the physical environment surrounding the Central Bank building, including updated seasonal plantings on High Street and a water feature on Vine Street.

Perfect Partner Award: VisitLEX, for its steadfast commitment to downtown Lexington, through support of special events, community service and the new Visitor’s Center located in Courthouse Square, which serves as a front door to downtown Lexington and the entire Bluegrass region.

Leadership Achievement Award: Base 110 for its investment in creating a unique space in downtown Lexington for co-working among entrepreneurs, networking and special events.

Outstanding Individual Award: Woodford Webb, for his years of service to downtown Lexington, which include serving on the boards of Downtown Lexington Partnership, Downtown Lexington Management District and The Triangle Foundation.

Smiley Pete Award: Beverly Fortune, for her contributions to downtown Lexington as an advisory board member of the Downtown Lexington Management District, which include enhanced lighting projects, sidewalk beautification and art installations.

Distinguished Service Award: Kyle Frizzell, for his five years of service to DLP, during which he produced events including Bike Lexington, Lexington’s Patriotic Concert & Fireworks and Lexington’s Tree Lighting Festival, which brought thousands of guests to downtown Lexington to create special memories and contribute to the local economy.

Distinguished Service Award: Kathryn Campbell for her 11 years of service to DLP, during which she served as vice president, business development and interim president, and participated in the consolidation of Downtown Lexington Corporation and Lexington Downtown Development Authority into the Downtown Lexington Partnership.