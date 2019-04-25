Who's Who for May 2019

New Hires & Promotions

Andrew Mason has joined Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. as a credit analyst.

Good Foods Co-op has announced the appointment of Kathleen “Kat” Luchtefeld to general manager. Luchtefeld had been serving as the interim general manager since July 2018.

Jason L. Lee has joined Community Trust and Investment Company’s Wealth and Trust Management team as senior vice president, private wealth services manager.

The Lexington Marriott City Center Hotels has named Jason Perkins as director of operations, Whitney Franklin as director of catering and events, and Jared Gettler as chief engineer at the Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington City Center.

Frost Brown Todd’s 2019 leadership changes include the addition of Lexington member Greg Mitchell. Mitchell will chair the firm’s Insurance Regulation Practice Group.

W. Morgan Fister, senior portfolio management director and financial advisor, has been named managing director of wealth management at Morgan Stanley.

Central Bank (CB) has announced these promotions: Barbara Johnson to assistant vice president of retail banking at CB’s North Park banking center; Lana Alexander to assistant vice president of retail banking at CB’s Sir Barton banking center; Alex Wolf to assistant vice president of retail banking at CB’s downtown Lexington main branch; and Rachel Jones to retail banking officer at the CB’s Tates Creek Road location.

Lexington Clinic’s annual board of directors meeting elected the following officers for 2019: Stephen C. Umansky, M.D., president; Michael T. Cecil, M.D., vice president; Kimberly A. Hudson, M.D., secretary; and Robert A. Davenport, M.D., treasurer.

Ken Silvestri has been named president of Commercial Property Association of Lexington.

Benjamin Mohler has been named vice president of Resource Development for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Community Trust Bank has named Dale Taulbee as an assistant vice president, business banking, in the bank’s Versailles-Frankfort-Georgetown market.

YMCA of Central Kentucky has announced the following new additions to its staff: Jarrod Covington, district vice president, C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA; and Eric Huster, operations director for Scott County.

The Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa has named Craig Sundell as general manager.

Landrum & Shouse LLP has welcomed its newest associate Samantha A. Bevins, who’s primary area of practice is in insurance defense.

Clark Regional Medical Center has named Aphreikah DuHaney-West as its new chief executive officer.

Jay Inman, an attorney in the Lexington office of Littler, has been elevated to shareholder.

Kudos

Junior Achievement USA® has recognized the staff and board of directors of Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass with the 2017-18 Peak Performance Team Award. This award was created to recognize outstanding performance by a local Junior Achievement office team during the past fiscal year.

The Thoroughbred Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America has named former Lexington mayor Jim Gray as Communicator of the Year.

Jackson Kelly attorney Mary Beth Naumann recently received a distinguished Amicus Service Award at the mid-year meeting of the International Municipal Lawyers Association (IMLA) in Washington, D.C., in March. The award recognizes her service to the IMLA’s advocacy program.

Lexington Clinic has been named the 2019 American Medical Group Association Acclaim Award honoree. Lexington Clinic was recognized for its groundbreaking work with the Direct-To-Employer program, which offers customized partnership options for employers in the Commonwealth.

The Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives recognized Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport with the General Aviation Architectural Project of the Year Award. This award acknowledges the airport for its excellence in designing new private aircraft hangars and a 12,000-square-foot community hangar— WestLEX General Aviation Services.

The Human Rights Campaign annual Corporate Equality Index ratings recently listed Frost Brown Todd as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.” The firm received a perfect 100% rating for the fifth consecutive year and is one of over 560 major U.S. businesses to earn top marks in 2019.

For the eighth year, Benchmark Litigation has named Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO) the Kentucky Firm of the Year. The award was presented to SKO attorney Culver Halliday during the annual Benchmark Litigation Awards ceremony in February.

Bluegrass Care Navigators has been recognized as a 2019 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, placing the organization among the nation’s top hospice providers for patient experience scores. Serving 32 Kentucky counties and more than 5,100 patients with hospice services in 2018, Bluegrass Care Navigators is one of the largest nonprofit providers of hospice care in the United States.

CHI Saint Joseph Health has announced that two of its facilities, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East, have earned multiple 2019 Healthgrades awards for outstanding patient care. Saint Joseph Hospital is Kentucky’s only recipient of the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™ in 2019.