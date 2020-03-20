Who's Who April 2020

New Hires & Promotions

Pamela Booker has been named chief nursing officer of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Saul Good Restaurant & Pub and Dv8 Kitchen & Bakery are pleased to announce that Linda Russell will assume the role of catering and private dining manager.

Attorney Adam Hutchinson was recently named an associate at Landrum & Shouse, LLP.

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has announced Shambra L. Mulder, Ph.D., as the agency’s new Ombudsman.

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co., has promoted Jason C. Marshall to assistant financial center manager of their Romany Road office.

Stoll Keenon Ogden (SKO), PLLC, has announced that Tim Wiseman has been promoted to member of the firm after previously serving as associate. Wiseman is a member in the Business Litigation, Business Torts, Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring, and Tort, Trial & Insurance Services practice groups. SKO has also announced it has entered a co-counsel arrangement with Vickie Yates Brown Glisson, a noted health care and health insurance attorney.

Rose Grasch Camenisch Mains, PLLC, has announced the expansion of its firm naming Wes Harned as a new member, and the addition of Hannah Witherspoon as an associate.

Commonwealth Credit Union has promoted Kim Smith to assistant branch manager at its Hamburg location.

Evan Sizemore has joined Independence Bank as a commerical loan officer.

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival, America’s premier celebration of the nation’s native spirit, has announced the hiring of Randy Prasse as president and COO. The festival also appointed David Mandell as the new chairman of its board of directors.

Lloyd Alverson has joined Field & Main Bank’s lending team as mortgage loan officer.

The Council of State Governments, the nation’s largest organization of state government officials, announced the appointment of Elizabeth Whitehouse as the council’s chief public policy officer.

Tate Hill Jacobs Architects has named Katrina Littrell a new firm principal.

Matrix Integration, an IT solutions provider, announced the hire of Rob Wildman as vice president of professional services.

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP, announced that Emily Cowles, named one of the “Top 50 Lawyers in Kentucky” and one of the “Top 25 Women Lawyers in Kentucky,” by Kentucky Super Lawyers®, has joined the firm’s Lexington office as a partner.

Circeo Fannin, P.S.C., a civil litigation law firm based in Lexington, announced that two of its founding partners—Lisa Circeo and Corey Fannin—were elected to the 2020 Board of Governors for the Kentucky Justice Association. Circeo and Fannin are both active and longstanding members of the Association.

SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate announced the addition of Kyle Johnson as a new advisor.

Kudos

Asbury University inaugurated the 18th president in its 130-year history, Kevin J. Brown, Ph.D., on March 6. Before assuming the role of university president, Brown served as a professor and associate dean in Asbury’s Dayton School of Business.

Frontier Nursing University’s chief advancement officer Angela Bailey has been awarded the Certified Fund Raising Executive designation signifying a confident, ethical fundraising professional.

John Dixon of Tates Creek High School has been named the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s 11th Region Athletic Director of the Year.

Lexington-based Red Oak Outdoor Lighting took home a 2020 Award of Excellence for Top Outdoor Lighting Project at this year’s Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals annual conference & expo. Owner Kyle Adamson accepted the award for his company’s work on the Patton Lakehouse project, an exterior lighting installation on a private lake residence in London, Kentucky.

Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sammy Kinlaw, vice president of worldwide channel OEM and sales, to its list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2020. This annual list recognizes the vendor executives who lead, innovate and influence the IT channel.