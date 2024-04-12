Who's Who for April 2024

New Hires & Promotions

Ben Chandler, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky president and CEO, has been appointed to the Council on Foundations’ 2024 board of directors.

Georgetown College recently named DeMarcus Hopson as associate vice president for enrollment management and student access.

Lesley D. L. King has joined Central Bank as vice president, trust officer, and Lauralea Pfendler has been hired as new CIC registered operations specialist officer. The following were also recently selected for service on the Central Bank advisory board: Brian McCarty, Bluegrass Hospitality Group; Bruce Drake, Bluegrass Hospitality Group; Jeff Yeary, Atlas Street, LLC; Adolph “Chip” Rupp, Rupp and Associates, Inc.; Shelby Marshall, Lynn Blueprint & Supply; Rick Avare, MAP Entities; Lucas Campbell, Gorman Company; and John Irvin, Jr., Kinkead & Stilz, PLLC.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in Lexington announced the addition of Nicole Moss, PA-C to its dedicated team of caregivers.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Gastroenterology in Lexington has welcomed Erika Mott, MSN, RN, NP-C, to its team of caregivers.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group — Primary Care in Lexington has welcomed Natalie Chelf, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC, to its pediatric care team.

Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East has welcomed Hannah Archer, MSN, FNP-C, APRN, to its team.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group — Express Care has welcomed Rebecca Gayheart, PA-C, to its team at Palomar Centre.

Shannon Woods, APRN, recently joined the team of caregivers at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group — Primary Care in Bardstown.

CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care Center has welcomed Tori Therrien, PA-C, and Nicola Jabbour, MD, to its team of caregivers in Lexington.

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced the appointment of three attorneys to key positions within the office to deliver on Kentuckians’ priorities. Brystin Denguessi Kwin was named counsel to Deputy Attorney General Rob Duncan and Solicitor General Matt Kuhn. Denise Durbin was appointed special counsel to the Attorney General, where she will work closely with Senior Counsel Wil Schroder. Jacob Abrahamson was named assistant solicitor general. The Attorney General also appointed Darren “Foot” Allen to the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission.

Kathryn Eckert has joined Frost Brown Todd’s Lexington office as a partner in its environmental practice group and energy industry team.

Frontier Nursing University has named Audra Cave, DNP, FNP-BC, as department chair for family nursing.

Haymaker Company announced the addition of Sean Haymaker as a sales/leasing associate.

RE/MAX Elite Realty welcomed the following new Lexington agents: Dustina Francis, Rachel Tipton, Carolyn Hager, and Lesa Bishop.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC has appointed attorney Jennifer J. Cave to chair of the firm’s environmental, energy and sustainability service group.

The board of trustees for Georgetown College has elected four new members to begin their terms in 2024. New members include Mark D. Birdwhistell, Bob Yates, John Blackburn, and Horace Hambrick. Board chair Michelle Pedigo and vice chair Guthrie True will continue in their leadership roles through the end of 2024.

Forcht Group of Kentucky announced the addition of Michael Goins to the leadership team as chief marketing and communications director.

SUN Behavioral Health Lexington has named Jared Dillow, LPP as new director of outpatient services.

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. announce the following new hires: Monica Fox-Ramirez as financial center manager at its Romany Road location; Courtney Moore as universal banker at its High Street location; Laurie Kelley as financial center manager at its High Street location. The bank has also promoted Kyle Dockery to universal banker II at its downtown location, and Helen “Lynn” Rivera to assistant financial center manager at its Southland Drive location.

Randy Newsome was recently installed as the 2024 president of Bluegrass Realtors®. New 2024 officers named were president-elect Todd Hyatt, Lois Ann Disponett Real Estate; and treasurer Tom Thomas, The Real Estate Company. Other 2024 board of directors include: Rony Jo Ballou, Power House Realty; Daniel Carmack, Sallie Davidson, Realtors®; Gary Denton, Rector-Hayden, Realtors®; Christina Dudek, Coldwell Banker McMahan; Paula Elder, The Brokerage; Jeff Green, Keller Williams Commonwealth; John Groft, RE/MAX Creative Realty; Mike Inman, Coldwell Banker McMahan; Ruby Mason, RE/MAX Elite Realty; Trey McCallie, Realty One Group Bluegrass; Kelley Nisbet, Coldwell Banker McMahan; Hannah Porter, Dee’s Real Estate Service Inc.; Kevin Verhoven, The Gibson Company; and Nelson Weaver, Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty – Lake Cumberland.

Brandon A. Gockley has joined Lexington Clinic as its new chief information officer.

Baptist Health Richmond has selected Kyle Wells to serve on the administrative board of directors.

Wiser Strategies, a Lexington-based strategic communication and creative services firm, has announced the addition of Chris Rincon as administration coordinator.

Kentucky Nonprofit Network recently elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Elizabeth “Betsy” Johnson to the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term.

RE/MAX Elite Realty has welcomed April Byers, Dustin Williams, Nikki Lake, Mimi Iverson, Denise Terry, and Jeromy Weinert to the brokerage.

City Holding Company, parent company of City National Bank, has elected James M. Parsons to its board of directors.

Former major league catcher Gregg Zaun has been named the new manager of the Lexington Legends, alongside pitching coach, former teammate, and Reds hurler Arthur Rhodes.

The Good Foods Co-op board recently named Dean Sparks as its new general manager.

Kentucky American Water named Krista Citron as a senior analyst for its business performance team.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. has hired Scott Blazek as chief commercial officer.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC has appointed attorney Taylor J. Stuckey as chair of the firm’s trusts and estates service group.

NetGain Technologies announced the promotions of Karaline Mullins to senior marketing and business development manager, Megan Reed to vice president of growth, and the addition of Amy Smith as new director of client success.

Kudos

Ralph Coldiron, a Lexington philanthropist and passionate supporter of the Kentucky Children’s Hospital, was named the nationwide Hero of the Year, and the 7 Brew team awarded him $10,000. Coldiron announced that he will be donating the grand prize to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

VisitLEX has been honored with a global award for travel marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International at the annual Adrian Awards Celebration in New York. Its Horse Kicks campaign was named a Platinum Medal Winner — judged to be exceptional by experts in hospitality, travel, tourism, and media from more than 800 entries.

Pediatric and Adolescent Associates and Lexington Clinic have announced a partnership to enhance primary care options for our young patients in Central Kentucky.

Frontier Nursing University was recently honored with the Academic Healthy Work Environment Award from Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care centers across Kentucky have been named Centers of Excellence by GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) for their ongoing commitment to providing local communities with patient-centered, evidence-based lung cancer care.

Saint Joseph Hospital has achieved the prestigious designation as a CommonSpirit Health Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Center of Excellence. The hospital was recognized along with CHI Memorial in Chattanooga as the only two hospitals across CommonSpirit Health receiving the designation.

Victor Kalinyuk, security engineer at The AME Group, recently completed months of training and successfully passed the ISC2 CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional examination. Certifications provide recognition that an individual’s knowledge and skills meet the standards to satisfy the demands of the challenging roles as Security Professionals.

Republic Bank & Trust Company has been recognized as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A-Insights Group.

The Lexington and Louisville offices of Landrum & Shouse had 12 attorneys recognized as 2024 Kentucky Super Lawyers and one attorney recognized as a 2024 Kentucky Rising Star by Super Lawyers. The 2024 Super Lawyers recognition was awarded to the following attorneys: Bennett E. Bayer, Elizabeth A. Deener, Larry C. Deener, Pierce W. Hamblin, Michael E. Hammond, Bradley C. Hooks, John R. Martin Jr., John G. McNeill, Daniel E. Murner, Leslie P. Vose, R. Kent Westberry, Elizabeth J. Winchell and 2024 Super Lawyers Rising Star Zachary C. Hoskins.

The Lexington Humane Society recently celebrated the dedication of doctors Liz Ubelhor, staff veterinarian, and Kristin Palmgreen, vice president of research, projects and initiatives, for their commitment to spay/neuter efforts in the region. The Spay’sTheWay program will now be officially named the Kristin A. Palmgreen Spay’sTheWay Program. Additionally, the building housing these efforts will be renamed the Elizabeth A. Ubelhor DVM Spay/Neuter Center.

University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment’s Ole Wendroth has been named this year’s recipient of the Soil Science Society of America Don and Betty Kirkham Soil Physics Award.

The University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment has selected Todd County UK Cooperative Extension agent Curt Judy as the 2024 UK Grain Crops Science Service Award recipient.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, recently announced their top 500 Managed Service Provider awards, and NetGain Technologies was named a winner and a member of their Pioneer 250 list for 2024.

The Lexington Fire Department has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

Saint Joseph Hospital, CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners and Continuing Care Hospital in Lexington have all earned a place on the “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” list. They are among six facilities or groups within CHI Saint Joseph Health to make the list this year.

The Kentucky Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners selected the Kentucky Community and Technical College System as its 2024 Corporate Partner of the Year.