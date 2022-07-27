Who's Who for August 2022

New Hires & Promotions

Thoroughbred, a Lexington-based design, engineering, and construction firm, has announced the addition of Lexington architect Aaron Bivens, AIA, as a principal and the director of architecture.

Lin Hillis, SPHR, has been named vice president of talent, inclusion and workforce culture at the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Danielle McPeak, DNP, APRN, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Behavioral Health in Lexington.

Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health announced the retirement of commissioner of health Joel McCullough.

Stephanie Howard, APRN, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care Center at Blazer Parkway in medical oncology.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC, attorney Chrisandrea Turner has been named chair-elect of the Kentucky Bar Association’s bankruptcy section. The Lexington office of Stites & Harbison, PLLC also welcomed attorney Gentry C. Collins to the firm.

Patrick Brennan Johnson has joined the firm of Bowman Branco, LLP, as an associate attorney engaging in the general practice of law.

ABC 36 News has named TV journalist and Elizabethtown, Kentucky, native Paxton Boyd as new main anchor for WTVQ ABC 36.

Donald Neel, John Parker and Marcie Timmerman have joined the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky’s community advisory council to further its mission of addressing the unmet health needs of Kentuckians.

The Lexington Forum has elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC, attorney Robin McGuffin to its board of directors.

Landrum & Shouse, LLP, welcomed new associates Atia Brown and Jessica Hagan, as well as new director of administration Desirae Hagan.

Cliff Wilson has been named market president of LifePoint’s Central Kentucky Facilities and CEO of Georgetown Community Hospital.

Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC, has welcomed attorneys Joshua J. Owen as a partner in the firm’s torts and insurance practice group, Rebecca C. Price to the energy and utilities Law practice group, Madeleine B. “Maddie” Loeffer to the health care law and medical malpractice defense practice group, and William D. Razor to the firm’s government and municipal law practice group.

Destinations International, the world’s largest resource for official destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus, announced Gathan Borden as the organization’s senior vice president for marketing and communications.

Judge Lindsay Hughes Thurston and banker Lawrence Wetherby III have been elected to the Camp Horsin’ Around board of directors. The camp is a nonprofit organization that provides an outdoor adventure for children whose health is compromised or have special needs.

46 Solutions has promoted Richard Manning to systems administrator, and hired Douglas Hocker as a project manager.

The Wild Health Genomes have agreed to terms with former Major League Baseball stars Khris Davis and Gabriel Moya.

Downtown Lexington Partnership president/CEO Terry Sweeney has resigned to assist his wife in caring for her ill parents in Indiana.

Heaven Hill Distillery celebrated the succession of its third generation of family leadership with the appointment of Kate Latts and Allan Latts as co-presidents. Current president Max L. Shapira will be assuming the new role of executive chairman.

The Lexington Philharmonic has appointed Mélisse Brunet as its new music director. Brunet is the orchestra’s fifth music director and the first woman to hold the position.

Eastern Kentucky University president David McFaddin has selected Amy Scarborough to join EKU as its chief government, community and corporate relations officer.

Old National Bank has hired Allen Carpenter to serve as Banking Center Manager at its 110 W. Vine St. location.

Kudos

Asbury University has launched a new Master of Arts in Communication degree specializing in practical strategic and global communication best practices.

The Thoroughbred Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America named Kentucky Community and Technical College System president Paul Czarapata Communicator of the Year.

LexArts’ Nathan Zamarron has been recognized with the 2021-22 Commerce Lexington Distinguished Leader Award. Commerce Lexington also celebrated the following 2021-22 class of Leadership Lexington graduates: Najwa Abu-Taha, Crank and Boom Craft Ice Cream; Natalie Appel, Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass; Keleigh Arnett, PNC Bank; Rania Belmadani, Lexington- Fayette Urban County Government; Eden Bennett, Lexington Public Library; Allie Beto, McBrayer PLLC; Emily Biggins, Morgan Stanley; Kara Covert, Transylvania University; Rachel Elam, Larry E. Botts & Associates; David Farrar, Kentucky American Water; Cam Freeman, Central Bank & Trust Co.; Alex Garcia, Office of the Kentucky Attorney General; Sarah Geegan, University of Kentucky Public Relations; Amy Green, Fayette County Public Schools Board of Education; Daenayia Hudson, Freeman, Mathis & Gary, LLP; Opa Johnson, Sokari & Company, LLC; Seth Lockard, Lexington Fire Department; Lindsay Mattingly, Fayette County Public Schools; Stinson Miller, WesBanco Bank; Tressa Neal, University of Kentucky; Jackie Newman, Lexington Police Department; Hunter Porter, BC Wood Properties; Dean Roethemeier, Keeneland; Jennifer Rose, UK HealthCare; Martin Schafer, FCPS Chief of Police; Dylan Schneider, MCM CPAs & Advisors; Shericka Smith, Fayette County Public Schools; Terry Snow, LG&E & KU; Kim Thuringer, Lexmark International; Thomas Travis, Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP; Katie Williams, United Way of the Bluegrass; Kristie Woodrum, Commerce Lexington Inc.; Lin Wu, Lexmark International; and Nathan Zamarron, LexArts.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC recently merged with Indianapolis-based law firm Katz Korin Cunningham.

IT services and cybersecurity provider, NetGain Technologies, announced the acquisition of EasyIT, an established IT support and services company in Columbus, Ohio.

Kathy Artiles, general manager of the Residence Inn Lexington South/ Hamburg Place, has been awarded the Marriott Select Brand Service Excellence Award.

For a second consecutive year, Forbes has named Commonwealth Credit Union as the Best-In-State Credit Union in Kentucky by Forbes.

Marketing director Sheila Kenney has announced her retirement after a 21-year career with the Central Bank Center.