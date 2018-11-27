Who's Who for December 2018

New Hires & Promotions

CMI Consulting, a leader in human resources consulting, recruiting and assessment products and services, has named Rockelle Ward as talent acquisition and recruiting manager.

alt32 Architecture and Cox Architecture have joined to form alt32 + Cox, solidifying a partnership that combines decades of portfolio and intellectual resources. Mike Sparkman and Alvin Cox will lead the firm with continued emphasis on client-centered service, design and research.

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co., has announced the following promotions: Laura H. Martin, VP, financial center manager, deposit champion and treasury management champion; Sallylyn Doherty, VP, human resources manager and affirmative action officer; Nathan Hamblin, AVP, credit analyst II; Caroline French, AVP, assistant branch manager; and Carole Mattmiller, AVP, compliance officer. Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. has also announced the election of a new board member, Tom Watts, president and CEO of Exceptional Living Centers.

Nash Marshall, PLLC, has announced the following additions to their Lexington-based office: Burl McCoy has joined the firm as of counsel, and Alex Stewart will serve as an associate attorney.

Attorney Anne-Tyler Morgan has returned to her legal practice as a member in the Lexington office of the McBrayer law firm.

Kudos

Lexington Theological Seminary (LTS) has announced President Charisse L. Gillett, PhD, has received a 2018 Reflective Leadership Grant from Leadership Education at Duke Divinity. The $15,000 award will support a period of reflection and targeted activities between January 2019-June 30, 2020, that are designed to assist Gillett with thinking carefully and deeply about her work and ministry at LTS and how best to help the organization sustain its progress and momentum.

Baptist Health Lexington has once again earned the top grade of “A” for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit healthcare ratings organization. Of the 51 hospitals rated in Kentucky by The Leapfrog Group, only 12 received an A grade.

Elizabeth “Liz” Roach received the Outstanding Executive Director Award at the 2018 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting on behalf of her work with the Kentucky Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons. The AAO Annual Meeting took place on Oct. 27-30 in Chicago. KAEPS is a non-profit organization for ophthalmologist members based in Lexington.

Forbes Magazine has named David Dowell a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor. David is senior partner and chief operating officer at Russell Capital Management in Lexington. The Forbes ranking followed a rigorous process that included an in-person interview, industry experience, community involvement, client retention data and revenue trends.