Who's Who for December 2019

New Hires & Promotions

The Breeders’ Cup Limited board of directors has elected Drew Fleming, formerly chief operating officer at Breeders’ Cup Limited, as president and chief executive officer.

Professor Mark Williams has accepted the position of chair of the University of Kentucky Department of Horticulture.

WesBanco Bank has appointed Robert E. Cox as vice president, commercial banker and team lead for the Bourbon region, which includes Anderson, Franklin, and Mercer counties.

Wyatt, Tarrant and Combs LLP has announced the addition of Roger Morris to the Lexington office’s real estate and lending service team.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC has announced the addition of Jordan Gilliam to the firm. Gilliam is a member of the real estate and banking service group in Lexington.

Holli Melton has joined the Field & Main team as brand experience specialist. Brad Taber has also joined Field & Main Bank as director of information technology, VP.

Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects has announced the addition of John Whitney, AIA, to their team.

Denham-Blythe Company has named Michael Patterson as executive vice president, construction & business development, and Casey Dunn as executive vice president, operations.

Aida Yanguas has joined the NAI Isaac team as a property manager, and Lauren Baird has joined as a property management administrative assistant.

Kentucky American Water has announced the appointment of Kurt Stafford as director of engineering for American Water’s Southeast Division. Stafford will be based in Kentucky American Water’s Lexington office.

CARMAN landscape architecture, urban planning and civil engineering announced landscape architect Tyler Dixon, PLA, has joined the team. With a diverse design background including retail environments and commercial architecture, Tracy Adele Jones has been selected as marketing and business development manager.

Kudos

Frontier Nursing University president Susan Stone, DNSc, CNM, FACNM, FAAN, was inducted into the National Academy of Medicine Class of 2018 at the organization’s annual meeting on Oct. 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Stone has served as president of Frontier Nursing University since 2001.

Miss Kentucky Alex Francke will be competing in the Miss America scholarship competition Dec. 19 at the Mohegan Sun in Mystic Country, Connecticut. Francke is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and is the official spokesperson for Kentucky Proud. Francke is also CEO and founder of Adopt An Art, a nonprofit bringing multidisciplinary arts education to Kentucky schools.

McBrayer has announced that member attorney Stephen G. Amato has been inducted into the prestigious Order of the Writ – Spirit of Kentucky Bourbon society’s inaugural class of members. The Order of the Writ is a fraternal and charitable organization that embraces the spirit of Kentucky bourbon education, responsibility, environmental stewardship, history, scholarship and an unwavering commitment to the furtherance of America’s only native spirit.

Southern States Cooperative has recognized the following for their recent accomplishments and being named a 2019 Purina Honor Show Chow Top Performers: Alexa Dailey, breed champion Market Lamb (Bourbon County Fair); Blake Dailey, reserve champion Oxford Market Lamb (Kentucky State Fair); and Kaylen Greene for reserve champion Supreme Market Beef (Kentucky Bluegrass District Show).