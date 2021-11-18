Who's Who for December 2021

New Hires & Promotions

John Smith has joined the Wealth-South Lexington office as vice president, commercial relationship manager.

Larry Johnson, a veteran city employee whose career has been focused on working with at-risk youth and helping people caught in the web of substance use disorder, has joined Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s staff.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has promoted John Cox to director of public affairs.

Home Savings and Loan Company (HSLC) has announced the following new hires: Chris Jones, president, CEO and director; Brad Wilson, executive vice president, sales operations; Amanda Hill, vice president, residential lending manager; Lesley Fluke, senior vice president, commercial lending manager; Lance Lawrence, senior vice president, business banking officer; Tim Richardson, vice president, business banking officer; Lucas Harten, business relationship specialist; and Zach Pavey, business relationship specialist.

Kimberly East, APRN, has joined the Baptist Health OB/GYN team at 1780 Nicholasville Road, Suite 101.

Wrigley Media Group has announced the promotion of Elizabeth A. Combs to the dual position of chief of staff and general counsel.

Neurosurgeon Nessa Timoney has joined the staff of Lexington Clinic.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents recently welcomed three new regents. Brooke K. Gallagher from Jefferson Community and Technical College (Jefferson) and Andrea Shouse from Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) were selected by student leaders from the 16 colleges that make up the KCTCS. Additionally, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Norton Healthcare President/CEO Russell F. Cox to fill an open position.

Lexington Christian Academy has announced the promotion of two longtime educators to the position of assistant principal. Lea Clark has been named sixth- through eighth-grade principal and will continue to serve at LCA’s Rose Campus. Melinda Pettigrew has been named preschool-elementary principal and will continue to serve at the school’s Immanuel Baptist Church Campus.

Berea College president Lyle Roelofs announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2023. Roelofs has served as the institution’s ninth president since 2012.

Lisa Circeo, founding partner of Lexington-based Circeo Law Firm, has been elected to the 2022 Kentucky Justice Association Board of Governors.

Oak View Group Facilities, operators of Central Bank Center, has named Madison Duryea as event and booking manager, and Trevor Chesler as director of booking.

NAI Isaac, commercial real estate brokerage and property management services firm, has named Eric O’Reilly, CPA, as the newest accountancy member of its finance team, and Sara Meyer as the newest member of its operations team.

Kudos

In recognition of extraordinary dedication, excellence and willingness to serve Fayette County Public Schools, Kentucky American Water has received the 2021 Outstanding Service Award from the Fayette County Association of School Administrators.

Debra Gabbard has been honored by CASA of Lexington as the 2021 CASA Volunteer of the Year. Gabbard, a Lexmark employee, has been advocating for abused and neglected children since early 2018. She has advocated for 13 children across four cases during her more than three and half years as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteer.

Local brewer Stephanie Miracle of Country Boy Brewing has been awarded the Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship from D.G. Yuengling & Son and the Pink Boots Society. The Pink Boots Society, which Miracle has been an active member for more than three years, was created to empower women beer professionals and advance their careers in the beer industry through education.

Frontier Nursing University recently received the 2021 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.