Who's Who for December 2023

New Hires & Promotions

Keeneland has named Spendthrift Farm owner Eric Gustavson to its board of directors.

Lockaby PLLC has welcomed labor and employment attorney, John Ghaelian, to its growing practice.

McBrayer PLLC has expanded the litigation department in its Lexington office with the addition of attorney Emily Shepard.

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co., announced the appointment of Mike Young as its new executive vice president.

Sean Stokes, MD, has joined the Baptist Health Network as a surgical oncologist with Lexington Surgical Specialists, formerly Lexington Surgeons.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group announced the addition of Ibrahim Shahoub, MD, to its Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine Team in Lexington.

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs has welcomed Glen W. Krebs to the firm’s labor and employment service team; and Will Mathews to its real estate and lending group.

Shannelle Hooten has joined the local commercial real estate management firm NAI Isaac as an operations administrative assistant.

Traditional Bank announced the addition of community loan officer, Hunter Stewart to its Lexington lending team.

Paladin, a leading commissioning, engineering, and sustainability consulting firm in Lexington and Louisville, is pleased to announce five new team members, including Rachel Norton, commissioning engineer; Morgan Walli, commissioning engineer; Levi Fisher, BIM coordinator for Paladin DTS; Nicole Broner, sustainability consultant; and Mikenna Wainwright, sustainability intern.

Bob Helton has been named executive director of Bluegrass AgTech Development Corp, a new organization that is cultivating an innovation ecosystem for Bluegrass AgTech entrepreneurs and startups in the agricultural sector.

Alltech announced several new appointments within its global marketing team. Joining Alltech’s creative team are: Lisa Smith, director of creative operations and marketing development; Alan Henthorne, creative director; and Jennifer Allen, global art director. Joining Alltech’s data and insights team are: Amanda Stumbo, director of business insights; and Roel Coenders, associate director of data. Lorie Hailey also joined Alltech’s communications team as director of communications.

The following individuals have been put forward by the nominating committee for election to the 2024 Commerce Lexington board of directors in new three-year term positions: Wallace Barber, owner, Wallace Barber State Farm Insurance; Carla Blanton, owner, Carla Blanton Consulting; Billie Dollins, executive vice president and central region president, Community Trust Bank; Jennifer Miloszewski, director-in-charge, Lexington office, Blue & Co., LLC; Abdul Muhammad, central Kentucky market president, WesBanco Bank; Caitlin Neal, vice president of sales, Office Resources, Inc.; Nick Nicholson, member, Stoll Keenon Ogden, PLLC; and Debbie Smith, director, Cherry Bekaert LLP.

The Kentucky Chamber announced that the following individuals were recently elected to serve on its board of directors: Kathryn Nash, president of Kentucky American Water; Stephanie Bell, Windstream vice president of government affairs; Stephen J. Behnke, MD, MBA, CEO of Lexington Clinic; and Steven Lee, president of CRH Kentucky Companies.

The Louisville-based company Byrne Insurance Group has selected business advisor Steve Potter to lead the group’s extension of services into the Lexington market.

Kudos

Carter G. Woodson Academy agriculture teacher Jacob Ball was recently presented the prestigious $25,000 Milken Educator Award. The award honors exceptional educators across the country for their innovation and excellence.

TIME Magazine has honored the Louisville-based company CRG Automation with its Best Inventions award for helping the Army destroy its remaining chemical weapons stored at Richmond’s Blue Grass Army Depot, as well as in Colorado.

VisitLEX was named silver winner as “Best Convention and Visitors Bureau” in the Midwest category by the international Stella Awards. With a record number of more than 900 nominations in 16 categories and six regions worldwide, VisitLEX is one of three convention and visitors bureaus in the Midwest region to receive that honor.

Caroline Francis, Director of University of Kentucky Alumni Career Services was recently awarded the Catalyst Award from the Retirement Coaches Association during their national conference.

University of Kentucky students Grace Hamilton and Luis Ettedgui, both equine science and management majors, achieved a remarkable milestone by securing spots in the world-renowned Irish National Stud program.

Dickinson Wright is pleased to announce it received 26 national rankings and ten rankings in Lexington in the 2024 Best Law Firms® report by Best Lawyers. The firm received 110 first-tier rankings overall.

The 2024 edition of Benchmark Litigation named 11 Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorneys as “Litigation Stars” and three as “Future Stars” in Kentucky. The following Lexington attorneys were honored as “Litigation Stars”: Daniel Danford, William Gorton III, Gregory Parsons, and Ashley Ward. Attorney Cassidy Rosenthal was named a 2024 “Future Star.”

Susan Douglas, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road, was recently honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award by The Office of Alumni Relations at Georgetown College, Georgetown, Kentucky. The award recognizes alumni who have excelled in their professional careers and demonstrated outstanding service to the college and the broader community.

Frontier Nursing University (FNU) has received the 2023 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is FNU’s sixth consecutive year receiving the HEED honor.

Dermatology Associates of Kentucky (DAK) and Lexington Clinic are pleased to announce a partnership to become a leading dermatology group practice organization in Central Kentucky. The newly combined DAK and Lexington Clinic Dermatology group now includes 10 board-certified dermatologists and 10 providers who practice in five locations across the Bluegrass, mainly Lexington, Frankfort, Mount Sterling, and Somerset.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky has named four Lexingtonians as Healthy Kentucky Champions for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of the communities they serve, at the local and/or state level. Mark Birdwhistell, senior vice president and chief administrative officer for UK HealthCare; Donald Frazier, Ph.D., founder of the University of Kentucky Science Outreach Center; Ellen J. Hahn, Ph.D., director of the Kentucky Center for Smokefree Policy; and Karl Lange, DMD, founder of Mission Health Lexington’s free dental clinic, were among the 2023 honorees.

Kentucky REALTORS® has named Mike Inman of Coldwell Banker McMahan as its REALTOR® of the Year for 2023.

Republic Bank & Trust Company has been named to Newsweek’s Best Online Lenders in America 2024 list in multiple categories. The rankings, a collaboration between Newsweek and Lending Tree, named Republic in five different loan types across two categories.

Omni Architects received two of six design awards bestowed by AIA Kentucky during the institution’s 2023 awards season. The Jefferson Community and Technical College Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology Center in Louisville received an Honor Award, and the Bullitt County Central Library in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, was recognized with a Merit Award.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. was recently named 2023 Worldwide Whiskey Producer of the Year. The distillery took home top honors at the International Wine and Spirits Competition.

McDonald’s announced that Tom Burrell, a distinguished owner-operator with restaurants located throughout Central Kentucky has been honored with the esteemed Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, the pinnacle of recognition within the McDonald’s system, illuminating the exemplary achievements and outstanding service of its recipients.

American Trust Wealth announced the rollout of its new mobile app and client portal to provide clients with unprecedented market intelligence and portfolio insight.