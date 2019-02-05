Who's Who for February 2019

Who’s Who

Stites & Harbison, PLLC, have announced the addition of Joshua Barnette to the Torts & Insurance Practice Service Group and Ashley Owens Hopkins to the Employment Law Service Group of the firm’s Lexington office.

The Lexington Marriott City Center Hotels have named Courtney Jones as director of sales & marketing of the Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington City Center.

Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC, has announced Joshua Stearns has joined the firm’s Lexington office. Stearns practices energy and business litigation.

Josh Williams, a former elementary school principal who also helped open Frederick Douglass High School in 2017 as the principal of the Freshman Academy, has been named the principal of Fayette County’s 37th elementary school, off of Athens Boonesboro Road.

A&W Restaurants’ chief operating officer, Paul Martino, has been given additional duties and named president and chief operating officer for the brand’s U.S. business, according to chief executive Kevin Bazner.

SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate has named licensed real estate sales agent Weston Lockhart as an associate advisor.

Kentucky Bank has announced the following promotions in its Morehead, Kentucky, branches. Gabe Brown has been promoted to vice president, commercial lender, and Keisha Randolph steps into the position of branch manager and consumer lender. Kentucky Bank has also promoted David Soper to vice president, commercial lender in Richmond, Kentucky.

The Corman Marketplace and Corman Kitchen and Bath have announced the addition of new designers Kimberly Goidel and Chad Salyers.

Bruce Carter, news director at LEX18 for the past 20 years, retired on Dec. 14, 2018. This year marked Carter’s 40th year in the news broadcasting business.

The 2019 leadership team for the Georgetown College board of trustees has been announced. Dave Adkisson, class of 1973, becomes chairman, and Bob Mills, class of 1967, vice-chairman on January 1, 2019. Each will serve a one-year term.

Kenton L. Ball has joined the McBrayer law firm’s Lexington office. Ball’s main practice area is taxation and covers the full range of related subjects from income taxation to real property taxation, employment/payroll tax to estate taxation and beyond.

Kentucky REALTORS® (KYR) has announced that Richard Wilson has been hired as the director of governmental affairs.

Keren Salehi has joined Community Trust and Investment Company’s wealth and trust management team as vice president, compliance officer.

Community Trust and Investment Company (CTIC), has named Jeffrey S. Thomison as vice president, senior equity manager and strategist for CTIC’s Wealth and Trust Management team.

The Construction Lawyers Society of America has elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC, attorney Cassidy Rosenthal as a Fellow in its organization.

Fasig-Tipton has named trainer Mike Machowsky to be the company’s full-time California representative, effective mid-February.

Baptist Health Medical Group is pleased to welcome Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, formerly Central Internal Medicine, to its network of providers. The practice is located at 2101 Nicholasville Road, Suite 304, in Lexington. Physicians in the practice are Drs. John Hobbs, Brenda Coleman, Timothy Winchester and Stephen Mooney.

Kentucky American Water has named Jasmine Mungo as manager, customer accounts. Mungo will serve as the primary customer advocacy point of contact for customers and regulatory officials and will oversee Kentucky American Water’s customer advocacy team.

The Thoroughbred Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America has announced its 2019 board of directors: Natalie Cunningham, Kentucky Small Business Development Center, president; Amy Preske, Buffalo Trace Distillery, past president; Sarah Rowlette, Kentucky Retail Federation, president-elect; Sara Nesselrode, Kentucky Housing Corporation, secretary; Brant Welch, APR, Farmers National Bank of Danville, treasurer.

Transylvania University has named Lexington Catholic High School President Steve Angelucci as the institution’s vice president for campaign initiatives, beginning later this summer.

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. has welcomed Taunya Phillips to its advisory board. Phillips is the senior associate director, new ventures and alliances in the Office of Technology Commercialization at the University of Kentucky.

Kudos

Leslie Moore of Precision Staffing, Inc., has been selected as the 2019 president for the Bluegrass Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (BGSHRM). Moore has been a BGSHRM member for five years and has served on the BGSHRM board the past three years.

Garmer & Prather, PLLC, managaing partner, Bill Garmer, has been elected to the University of Kentucky College of Law Hall of Fame after recently completing his service as president of the Kentucky Bar Association.

Adrian Puckett, a Lexington native and Eastern Kentucky University graduate, has joined The Bridge Eatery and Bar on Romany Road as executive chef. Most recently with OBC Kitchen/Malone’s Prime, Puckett has unveiled a new menu inspired by both Turkish and American cuisine, including classic Adana kebabs and New York strip steak, among other entrees. Open for dinner service daily, The Bridge has also introduced a weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant’s menu is also available for delivery through UberEats, Doordash and Grubhub.

Virginia Grigsby, owner of Eight Horse Bakery, has opened on 442 1/2 South Ashland Ave. serving gluten-free entrees and desserts.

Baptist Health Lexington is the first hospital in Kentucky to be awarded Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) by the American College of Cardiology based on its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care.

Forcht Bank’s third year of the “Stick a Forcht in Hunger” food drive collected a record amount of non-perishable food items for local food banks. With the help of its customers and employees, Forcht Bank collected 48,461 non-perishable food items, an increase over the 2017 number of 41,421 items collected. The non-perishable food items were collected throughout Forcht Bank’s 12 community markets in Kentucky.

BTI Consulting Group recently selected Stites & Harbison, PLLC as a client service leader in the prestigious BTI Client Service A-Team 2019: The Survey of Law Firm Client Service Performance. In-depth interviews with more than 350 corporate counsel at Global 500 and Fortune 1000 companies were conducted by BTI for the 2019 results. BTI’s Client Service A-Team is regarded as “the gold standard to assess how law firms honestly stack up in client service and delivery.”

Voices of Hope, a local recovery community organization, has opened a recovery community center in downtown Lexington. The new center will located in Suite 101 of 450 Old Vine St. The center is peer-operated and serves as an easily accessible resource for community-based recovery support. Its goal is to enhance the quantity and quality of support available to people seeking and experiencing long-term recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction.