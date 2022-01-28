Who's Who for February 2022

New Hires & Promotions

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has named Tiffany Michelle Brown equity and implementation officer and assigned her the task of implementing the recommendations made by the Commission for Racial Justice & Equality, a group the mayor organized in 2020 to identify ways to disrupt and dismantle systemic racism in the community.

Stites & Harbison have promoted the following two attorneys as members: Megan George – Lexington office – Construction Service Group; and Taylor Stuckey – Lexington and Louisville offices – Trusts & Estate Planning Group.

CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO Anthony Houston, Ed.D., announced that Carmel Jones has been appointed president of the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group.

Rose Grasch Camenisch Mains, PLLC, has announced that attorney Bruce Simpson has joined the firm adding his preeminent zoning and land use experience to the firm’s real estate and litigation practices.

The Lexington Herald-Leader has named Lauren Gorla as new managing editor. Gorla is currently senior editor at the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus, Georgia, a post she has held since January 2020.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board has announced it has appointed Garyen Denning as chair of the board for 2022. Daniel Mason has been appointed as vice chair and treasurer, and Brian Wells has been appointed as secretary.

Blue & Co., LLC, has announced the promotion of Ryan Graham, CPA, is a director in the audit department at its Lexington office.

Erin Ruhl, AIA, and Nathan Tanner, AIA, have become associates at Omni Architects.

The Lexington Art League has elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC, attorney Katherine Moore Donnelly to its board of directors. She will serve a three-year term.

Messer Construction Co. has announced the promotion of Jason Wright to operations vice president.

Gordon Mullis has been named the director of compliance, and Cassie Scott has been promoted to vice president, operations manager for WealthSouth.

Dinsmore and Shohl LLP has announced Lexington attorney Amanda McFarland Lockaby, commercial litigation, was recently elected to partner within the firm.

Attorney Evelyn Latta has joined McBrayer’s litigation group in its Lexington office as an associate. Her practice will focus on the areas of commercial and business litigation and equine law.

Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc., a fullservice electrical contractor headquartered in Lexington, has promoted Kenny Keener to vice president, operations administration.

The Lexington Legends has named Colin Dodd as vice president of sales and business operations; and Michael Koltak as vice president of baseball operations.

Oak View Group Facilities, managers and operators of Lexington’s expanded and renovated Central Bank Center, have named Kentucky native Laura Alexander as the facility’s new vice president, convention center sales and operations.

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival announced three new board members for 2022. The new members include Jane Bowie, director of innovation at Maker’s Mark; Dan Callaway, vice president of hospitality and product development at Bardstown Bourbon Company; and Cordell Lawrence, chief operating officer at Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

John Bunch, SIOR of SVN | Stone Commercial Real Estate has achieved the SIOR office designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS . SIOR is a Washington, DC-based international professional organization of more than 3,200 commercial real estate professionals whom have earned the coveted SIOR designation.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced that Jack Mazurak has joined the nonprofit trade group as director of governmental and regulatory affairs.

The Mortgage Bankers Association of the Bluegrass has named the following to its 2022 board of directors: Officers: president, Brad Howard, loanDepot, LLC; president- elect, Anna Pitcock, Stockton Mortgage; secretary, Racee Greene, Stockton Mortgage; treasurer, Brad Schooler, Home Town Lenders; past president, Mitch Florence, Guaranteed Rate. Directors: Mat Hulberg, Jett Title; Bryan May, Stockton Mortgage; Ryan McCord, Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance; Marcie Morris, Kentucky Housing Corp.; Alison Sheshull, Bluegrass Land Title, LLC; Wayne Thompson, CMB, Bankers Mortgage Consulting; Tim Vaughan, Hamilton Home Loans; and Brenda Weaver, CMB, Community Ventures.

George Ella Lyon and Loyal Jones, two icons of Appalachian writing, and James C. Klotter, an award-winning author and the state historian of Kentucky for more than four decades, have been honored as this year’s inductees into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame. Asbury University has announced the following new additions to its marketing and communications department: Jennifer J. McChord has been named vice president of enrollment and marketing, and Abby Laub has been named new director of strategic communications.

Kudos

Frontier Nursing University (FNU), located in Versailles, Kentucky, was announced as one of three recipients of the Diversity, Inclusion, and Sustainability in Nursing Education Leadership Awards presented annually by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN). FNU also recently received an International Distance Learning Award, presented by the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA).

Neil Chethik, executive director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning since 2011, announced that he will retire at the end of March. During Chethik’s decadelong tenure, the nonprofit center doubled its service capacity, providing thousands of Fayette County children with one-on-one tutoring, academic camps and art activities.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has honored University of Kentucky head baseball coach Nick Mingione with this year’s Jerry Kindall Character in Coaching Award. FCA presents the award each year to the college or high school baseball coach who best exemplifies the Christian principles of character, integrity, excellence, teamwork and service.

Scottsville, Kentucky, farm leader Al Pedigo has received the Thomas Poe Cooper Farm Leadership Award from the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. The award recognizes a Kentuckian who exemplifies leadership across the areas of agriculture, 4-H, family and consumer sciences or community and economic development.