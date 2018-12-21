Who's Who for January 2019

James Clouse has joined the central & southern Kentucky advisory board of WesBanco.

21c Museum Hotels has announced the appointment of Gabe Isaac to the position of general manager of 21c Museum Hotel Lexington.

Paul Miller Motor Company has hired Ron Wills as the new chief financial officer for the dealer group.

Jesse Ullery has joined Fasig-Tipton as an account executive and sales announcer.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board has welcomed Buckner (“Buck”) Hinkle Jr. as a new board member.

The Lexington Marriott City Center Hotels have named Barry Kuhnke as general manager of the Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington City Center.

Karen Venis has been named Sayre Christian Village’s new chief executive officer/executive director.

Stephen Furlow, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine at 1740 Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

Alberto Castellanos, MD, and James Pezzi, MD, have joined Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology at 1780 Nicholasville Road, Suite 202 in Lexington.

Kudos

Community Ventures (CV) was recognized by the Kentucky Small Business Administration for the 12th year in a row for its high-impact efforts in lending throughout Kentucky. Community Ventures, a Certified Development Company, has received two of the SBA’s highest honors, “SBA Microlender of the Year” and “SBA 504 Lender of the Year.” In addition, CV’s Mike Hillock received the 2018 SBA 504 All-Star Award, and Ron Burkins received the 2018 SBA All- Star Award for microloans. The statewide non-profit organization was recognized last week at the annual Kentucky SBA Lender’s Conference.

Kristi Fehr, a science lab teacher at Cassidy Elementary, is among Kentucky’s handful of finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. She was saluted by the Kentucky Science Teachers Association at this fall’s 2018 state conference in Lexington.

Newton’s Attic chairman Kathy Gornik has been inducted into the Consumer Technology Hall of Fame. Gornik received the prestigious CTA award on behalf of herself and her late business partner, Jim Thiel, with whom she co-founded THIEL Audio in 1976.

Baptist Health Lexington has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation. The hospital is one of only two facilities in Kentucky to currently hold this accreditation; sister hospital Baptist Health Louisville is the other.