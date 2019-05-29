Who's Who for June 2019

Content management leader for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operation industry AVAIL announced the hiring of Kent Lewis as its director of customer success. Kentucky Bank has added a new mortgage loan originator, Eric Adams, to the Fayette County market.

Christian Flights International has announced the hiring of Shannon Conforti as the organization’s new executive director.

Christopher E. Anderson, a highly regarded Lexington-based certified public accountant, has joined the Bluegrass Institute board of directors as treasurer of Kentucky’s first and only free-market think tank.

The Breeders’ Cup has named Christopher McNamara as the new senior vice president, corporate partnerships.

Lexington-Fayette County land use advocacy non-profit Fayette Alliance has named Brittany M. Roethemeier, J.D., as the organization’s executive director.

Rose Grasch Camenisch Mains PLLC has elected attorneys Melissa Anne Stewart and H. Derek Hall as members of the firm.

Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) has selected Mark Bunning to serve as chief financial officer.

Hammond Communications Group, the Lexington based multimedia production and digital signage company, has announced that Craig Miller has been promoted to president.

Transylvania University announced that incoming vice president for campaign initiatives Steve Angelucci will serve as the interim vice president for advancement beginning in June.

Jennifer Drennan has been named president, Lexington market of Field & Main Bank.

NAI Isaac Commercial Properties has welcomed Kerri Sadler to its accounting department.

Lexington-based engineering/architecture design firm GRW has named Cory Sharrard, PE, LEED AP, as the firm’s new director of mechanical engineering.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky has announced that Kimra H. Cole has been named president and chief operating officer.

Keeneland officials have announced two additions to the executive leadership team: Christa Marrillia is vice president and chief marketing officer; and Marc Therrien is managing director of Keeneland hospitality.

Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington City Center have announced the following new hires: Mia Wirkus has been named sales manager; Ricky Carpentieri has been named director of food and beverage; and Michael Keicher has been named front office manager.

Attorney Josh Beam has joined the team of attorneys in McBrayer’s Lexington office.

Traditional Bank has welcomed senior vice presidents commercial loan officers Zachary Moore and Mike Feldman to the bank’s Frankfort offices.

CLARK Material Handling Company, a top 10 global manufacturer of forklift trucks and spare parts, has appointed Charlie Chwasz as North American national aftermarket parts sales manager.

Omni Architects has announced the addition of Addison Hughes to its design staff.

The Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP), announced five new individuals were added to the KEEP board of directors: Sean Beirne, Debra Hamelback, Carl McEntee, Ted Nicholson and Dr. Andy Roberts.

Rodney Weaver has been named the regional executive officer at Monticello Bank for the Lexington and Nicholasville markets. The bank announced the these recent hires at the Lexington Beaumont location: Ryan Cooper, senior executive officer; Charlesetta “Charlie” Centers, branch operations manager; Tiffany King, head teller; and Karey Downey, financial service representative I. Monticello Bank’s Nicholasville branch aslo announced the following new hires: Stephen Brinson, branch manager III; Chad Payne, financial representative II; and Tara Popham, branch operations manager.

Kudos

GRW, a locally based, nationally recognized engineering, architecture and geospatial design firm, was recently ranked in its field by Engineering News-Record, a publication for construction industry professionals. This is the 47th year in a row GRW has been named to the Top 500 Design Firms list.

Former NFL Quarterback and University of Kentucky Hall of Famer Jared Lorenzen has teamed with the Now Let’s Get Fit Foundation, Kroger and the Rajon Rondo Foundation for the 2019 Kentucky Health and Wellness Tour. The tour will kick off Saturday, May 18 at Kroger locations in Louisville at 12501 Shelbyville Road, Louisville Middletown store. The next day Sunday, May 19 will be in Lexington Kroger at 3101 Richmond Road location. Both events are from noon-4 p.m.

Becker’s Healthcare has named Baptist Health Lexington to the 2019 edition of its list of “100 great hospitals in America.” The hospitals included on this list have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes, and staff and physician satisfaction.

Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, has won the prestigious 2019 Printer/MFP Line of the Year award from Keypoint Intelligence — Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software and services. According to Keypoint Intelligence, the award is based on the strength and breadth of the range of Lexmark’s printers and MFPs tested. All 13 Lexmark products tested for the Winter 2019 season earned Buyers Lab’s “Highly Recommended” rating and won Pick awards.