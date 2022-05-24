Who's Who for June 2022

New Hires & Promotions

Robert DiPaola has accepted the position of provost at the University of Kentucky. DiPaola has served as UK’s chief academic officer in an acting capacity – a tenure marked by important progress on key institutional objectives and steady, focused and collaborative leadership.

Longtime central Kentucky meteorologist T.G. Shuck has joined ABC 36 as chief meteorologist of the weather department.

Traditional Bank’s board of directors has approved the following promotions: Cash management director Sarah Jefferson, commercial loan officer Michael Friesen, and managed asset officer Jody Caldwell have been promoted to senior vice president. Commercial loan officer Erin Soard and consumer loan officer Kristin Tarrence have been promoted to vice president.

The Asphalt Institute Foundation has hired Allen C. McDaniel as the new foundation director, programs and development.

Bluegrass Care Navigators has named Stephanie Greene as the chief operating officer of clinical services.

Lexington-based construction company Deanbuilds has expanded its ownership team to include new director of business development Blanton Coates.

Lexington’s newly formed baseball team, The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes, has added Lexington native John Shelby to the coaching staff.

Kudos

Aaron Thompson, Ph.D., chair of the Baptist Health system board of directors, is among the rebranded class of Modern Healthcare’s Excellence in Governance award. The Excellence in Governance program recognizes influential individuals who serve on a board of directors for a health care organization and foster advancement in culture, mission and performance.

Bluegrass Tomorrow has announced the following partial list of 2022 Vision Awards Recipients to be presented at its May 24 Vision Awards Breakfast. Luther Deaton of Central Bank will receive the Josephine Abercrombie Award for lifelong service. Nick Rowe of Kentucky American Water, who has announced his retirement after 35 years, will receive the Bluegrass Legacy Award. President Lyle Roelofs of Berea College, also retiring after a tenure of 11 years, will receive the Excellence in Education Vision Award. Daryl Smith of LG&EKU will be honored with the Robert N. Clay Award for outstanding service to the region and Bluegrass Tomorrow. More Vision Awards to be presented on May 24 are App Harvest (Vision Award for Agriculture & Sustainability), Old Friends Farm in Scott County (Vision Award Equine/Agriculture) the YMCA/UK “Y-Academy” (Vision Award Human Services), Bettie Kerr, LFUCG Historic Preservation Officer (Vision Award for Historic Preservation), and the Legacy Equine Academy’s Ron Mack (Vision Award for Diversity), and Anthony A.J. Jackson a senior at both Carter G. Woodson Academy and Locust Trace Agri-Science Center, in Fayette County Public Schools (Youth Vision Award).

Bluegrass Hospitality Group’s OBC Kitchen has been named by Open Table as one of the top 100 brunch spots in America.

Field & Main Bank, was just named one of the top extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking™. Field & Main was recognized with two awards: The Institute’s Banky™ Award for its commitment to strong community banking and the prestigious Thank God It’s Monday™ Banky™ Award for demonstration of creating a culture where people bring their best selves to work to make an impact on their customers and communities.

The American Bar Association (ABA) Health Law Section has ranked Stites & Harbison, PLLC, in fifth place in its Ninth Annual Regional Top 10 Law Firm Recognition List for the South for 2020-21. The firm improved its ranking by one spot over the previous year’s listing, now having been honored eight consecutive times to the Top 10 list.

Traditional Bank announced it is celebrating its 120-year anniversary serving the finance needs of central Kentucky.

The U.S. Department of Education has named Cassidy Elementary School one of the nation’s U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools. Only 36 schools across the country were selected. Notably, Fayette County Public Schools is the only school district in the nation that has had a Green Ribbon School selected every year since the award’s inception in 2012.