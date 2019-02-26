Who's Who for March 2019

New Hires & Promotions

Kentucky American Water has announced the appointment of Elaine Chambers as director, rates and regulatory for American Water’s Southeast Division, including Kentucky and Tennessee American Water.

NAI Isaac Commercial Properties has welcomed Jerry Martin to its brokerage team as well as a property manager.

Traditional Bank has announed the addition of client relationship officer Anna Beth Bobbitt to its Frankfort banking team.

SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate has welcomed Wade Haga as a new advisor.

Jessica Green has been named as the senior director of finance and administration at the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association.

Jason C. Marshall has joined Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. as a universal banker at its Southland Drive location. Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. also congratulates Chris Boaz, vice president, commercial lender, on his recent promotion to include the role of secondary market mortgage and consumer lending manager.

The Lexington-Bluegrass Association of REALTORS® recently installed leadership for 2019 as well as announced recipients of the two top awards for the organization – REALTOR® of the Year and Good Neighbor. Al Blevins was installed as the 2019 president of LBAR, Mike Gooch was named REALTOR® of the Year and Jennifer Sisson received the Good Neighbor Award.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced that Rick Robinson, vice president of product supply chain at Campari America, has been named chairman of the historic group’s board of directors for 2019.

Kentucky Bank has named Chase R. Johnson as an assistant vice president, information security officer.

Marc C. Whitt of University of Kentucky Public Relations has been named as the director of philanthropy communications.

Baptist Health Medical Group is pleased to welcome Baptist Health Center for Medical Weight Loss to its network of providers. The practice is staffed by Chelsea Rust, APRN, and Cassie Graham, APRN, who will create comprehensive weight-loss plans individualized to each patient.

EOP Architects, an award-winning architecture and interior design firm with offices in Lexington and Louisville, has announced the promotions of Daniel Ware, AIA, LEED AP, and Kevin Gough, AIA, to principals in the firm’s Lexington office.

Embry Merritt Shaffar Womack, PLLC has announced the addition of James “Jim” Fenwick and his 19 years of legal experience to its Lexington office.

Amanda Hensley has joined Kentucky Bank in the role of branch manager and consumer lender in the Blossom Park Drive office in Georgetown.

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC has announced that Andrew R. Smith has joined the firm’s business litigation team in its Lexington office.

Blanton Coates has been named director of business development at Dean Builds, a Lexington-based industrial and commercial construction company.

Community Trust and Investment Company has appointed Robert B. Stadelman has been appointed to a new role on its wealth and trust management team as senior vice president, director of fiduciary services.

Kudos

Tracy Hardin, president of Next Century Technologies, was accepted into the Goldman-Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program Spring 2019 Cohort at Babson College in Boston. The focus of the 10KSB program is to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity through education, capital and business support services.

Michael Reed, University of Kentucky agricultural economics professor, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southern Agricultural Economics Association. The association gives the award to individuals to recognize their accomplishments in the profession and contributions to the association.

Proven Winners® has named Richard Weber of Springhouse Gardens as the newest Proven Winners certified landscape professional. Proven Winners is a leading plant brand in North America.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named two Lexmark channel leaders to its prestigious list of 2019 Channel Chiefs. Sammy Kinlaw, Lexmark vice president of Worldwide Channel OEM and Sales, and Greg Chavers, vice president, North American Channel Sales, were both among the top IT channel leaders recognized for their efforts to drive growth and revenue through their channel partners.

Jay K. Box, Ph. D, president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), has been appointed to the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.