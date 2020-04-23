Who's Who May 2020

New Hires & Promotions

Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Melissa Moore Murphy to the Fayette District Court Division 4 Judicial seat. This appointment comes after the position was vacated when Judge Julie Goodman was elected to the Fayette Circuit bench.

Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, announced that Chuck Butler has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Emily Downey has been named new president/CEO of the Woodford County Chamber of Commerce.

SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate has welcomed new advisor Kyle Johnson.

William “Bill” Feltner has joined First National Bank of Manchester as market president for the Lexington area.

Andrew Shenkan was named VP and general manager of E.W. Scripps Co.-owned NBC affiliate WLEX in Lexington.He had been VP and general manager of Scripps-owned KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana.

RossTarrant Architects has announced the following staff members being promoted to associates: Chris Gipson, AIA, LEED AP BD+C; Michael Neureither, AIA, LEED AP; Brian Buckner, AIA, ALEP, LEED AP; and Greg Hosfield, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

Kudos

Rhonda Jackson, of Southern Middle School in Lexington, has been named Junior Achievement (JA) of the Bluegrass’ 2019-20 Teacher of the Year. JA’s Volunteer of the Year award went to Kathy Leigh, a partner with Southern Middle School.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Board of Health has selected executive director of AVOL Kentucky, Inc., Jon Parker, as the 2020 Dr. Rice C. Leach Public Health Hero. The award is given annually to individuals who have demonstrated their dedication to improving the health of Lexington residents.

Lexmark Connect, the channel partner program offered by Lexmark, has received a 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an elite group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs. This is the third year in a row that Lexmark has received this designation.