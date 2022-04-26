Who's Who for May 2022

New Hires & Promotions

Carol Raskin has joined Forcht Bank as director of training.

Investment advisers Ballast, Inc., announced the addition of Dereka Bradley and Christopher Benge as client services associates.

Town Branch Park has named Ethan Howard director of operations.

Kim Richards, PharmD, MBA, has been named the vice president of support services at Baptist Health Richmond. She replaces Pat Olds, who retired in March.

President and CEO of Keeneland Association Shannon Bishop Arvin has been elected chair of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC, announced that attorney Chrisandrea Turner has been appointed chair of the firm’s Creditors’ Rights & Bankruptcy Service Group; and attorney Rob Moore has been named office executive member of the Frankfort office.

KET recently named Tonya Crum as its new chief of staff and Beth Gaunce as the new senior director of education.

Baptist Health Lexington recently announced members and officers for its 2022 Administrative Board. Linda McCubbin Hopgood, attorney, is serving as chair. Kristi Farmer Lykins, co-owner of Farmer’s Jewelry, is vice chair. Other board members are Walid Abou-Jaoude, M.D., FACS, Lexington Surgical Specialists, PSC; Dave Baker, senior marketing consultant at WKYT; Brooke Bentley, chair of the School of Nursing at Eastern Kentucky University; Mark Johnson, senior minister at Central Baptist Church; Herb Miller, retired president and COO at Columbia Gas of Kentucky; Melissa Stewart, attorney at Rose, Grasch, Camenisch, Mains, PLLC; Kim Sweazy, corporate communications at Toyota Kentucky; and Randall Vaughn, FAIA, vice president at Gray Architects & Engineers, PSC.

Stephanie Miller, PA-C, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology at 1720 Nicholasville Road, Ste. 302. Stephen Moses, M.D., has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine at 210 Bevins Lane, Suite C, in Georgetown.

Fowler Bell, PLLC has welcomed Taylor L. Oldham as an associate in the firm’s Workers’ Compensation Group.

Landrum & Shouse, LLP has welcomed two new associates, Atia Brown and Jessica Hagan. Brown will focus her practice on civil litigation, employment law, municipal liability and insurance defense. Hagen will be with the firm until late fall when she will begin training as a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG).

Traditional Bank has promoted Graham McCormick to commercial lender, where he will serve the finance needs for business owners in the bank’s Lexington market.

Frost Brown Todd (FBT) has promoted corporate attorney Kirby Ifland and tax lawyer M. Todd Lewis to members.

Houston Barber, who currently serves as superintendent of the Frankfort Independent School District, has been named as new deputy superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools.

Lawrenceburg native Robbie Morgan has been hired as the new director of the Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky has announced the addition of the following five new members to its board of directors: Alex Lyttle, chief retail officer at Whitaker Bank; Latarika Young, senior manager of quality, compliance, and sustainability at Lexmark International, Inc.; Mark Klee, head of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, powertrain division; Marty Keith, market vice president of human resource operations at CHI Saint Joseph Health; Taylor McDonald, philanthropy officer at Baptist Health Foundation.

Camp Horsin’ Around, a non-profit organization that provides an outdoor camp adventure for children whose health is compromised or have special needs, named the following individuals to its 2022 board of directors: president – Marilyn Swinford (retired registered nurse/community volunteer); past president – Chris Hickey (Lexington Medical Society); secretary – Karen Mulholland (Lexington Clinic); treasurer – Porter Roberts (retired, Dean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC); executive committee members at large – Chris Mays (retired, health care executive); Phyllis Cronin (community volunteer); Genie Whayne (community volunteer); Luke Morgan (McBrayer PLLC); board members – Megan Barlow (Central Bank); Lori Hartmann (Centre College); Brian Hill (CMW, Inc.); Ken Miller (retired, CMW, Inc.); Travis Musgrave (Merrill Lynch); Shirley Ramsey (Sunday Surgery); Melanie Simpson-Conley (KV Oil & Gas); DeAnn Stephens (WBUL-FM); Jane Warner (community volunteer); Brant Welch (Farmers National Bank/Wealth-South); and Jason Wright (Messer Construction).

Kudos

Former Kentucky Gov. Martha Layne Collins will be honored as the Kentucky Public Service Hall of Fame’s newest member by the University of Kentucky’s Martin School of Public Policy and Administration. Kentucky’s Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will be the featured speaker at the event, where Mark D. Birdwhistell, UK’s vice president for health system administration and chief of staff for UK HealthCare, also will be presented with the Martin School’s 2021-22 Distinguished Alumni Award.

Breeders’ Cup president and chief executive officer Drew Fleming has been named to Sports Business Journal’s 2022 Forty Under 40 Class. The Forty Under 40 list is a prestigious annual recognition of the best young talent in sports business from across the United States.

Commerce Lexington has presented Carla Blanton, owner of Carla Blanton Consulting, with the Community Impact Award, and Greg Mullins from Blue & Co. with the Volunteer of the Year Award. The two were honored at the annual Evening With Commerce Lexington banquet. This marked the 140th year Commerce Lexington convened the area’s business community for a night of celebration and recognition.

Big Ass Fans, the world’s preeminent manufacturer of airflow products and solutions, has been recognized as a 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its outstanding achievement in Operational Excellence for its optimization efforts during the pandemic to meet growing customer demand.

The Bank of the Bluegrass is celebrating its 50th year servicing central Kentucky.