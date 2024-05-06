Who's Who for May 2024

New Hires & Promotions

Davis H. Elliot Construction Company, Inc., a full-service electrical contractor headquartered in Lexington, has promoted Julia Bellendir to division director in the company’s central region.

Julie Tucker has been named vice president of power supply of East Kentucky Power Cooperative.

German American Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Mary Moorhouse to senior vice president, chief risk officer.

Lexington Christian Academy has named Kirby Willoughby as the school’s new athletics director.

Two new members will join two returning members in the largest-ever expansion of the board of directors of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, Kentucky’s premier free-market think tank. Former Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean M. Hampton of Bowling Green and Lexington businessman Kyle Whalen join Tim Yessin and Tom Dupree, who previously served on the organization’s board and are recognized leaders in Lexington’s financial services sector.

UK HealthCare has appointed Katie Dickens as chief digital and information officer.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., has named James Clark as its Mt. Sterling market president.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced the selection of two vice presidents and a chief financial officer following national searches.

The appointees include Blair Hess, vice president of communications and marketing; Bridget Canter, vice president of human resources; and Todd J. Kilburn, chief financial officer.

The National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) Kentucky Chapter has announced its new leadership for 2024. The newly appointed officers are: Tiffany Finley – president; Billy Hardison – vice president; and Morrella Raleigh – secretary.

Michelle Sizemore, Associate Professor of English at the University of Kentucky, has been named the new director of the university’s Gaines Center for the Humanities, pending approval by the board of trustees.

Kudos

Benchmark Litigation has named Stites & Harbison, PLLC as Litigation Firm of the Year for Kentucky at its 2024 Benchmark US Awards Gala. This is the fourth time Stites & Harbison has received the honor.

Republic Bank has been named a top-50 best-performing bank in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Top 50 Community Banks with assets of $3–10 billion, with the highest ranking of any bank headquartered in Kentucky.

Commerce Lexington recently released its 2024 Minority Business Resource Guide & Directory, which not only aims to help area minority business owners find assistance to overcome challenges and barriers to their business, but also makes it easier for people and companies throughout our region to do business with Commerce Lexington member minority- and women-owned businesses.

Beginning in Fall 2024, Asbury University students will have the option to major in computer science within the university’s Shaw School of Sciences, with new programming that emphasizes relevant technical skills for competitive and high demand fields combined with a robust liberal arts educational foundation.

Transylvania University professor Mike LeVan has been awarded the inaugural Dr. Charles Haggard Endowed Chair of Mathematics for his exceptional teaching, service and interdisciplinary focus. He is the first recipient of the three-year award, which begins this fall and is funded through a million dollar deferred gift by alumna Dona Swiger Cooper ’66.

Two F.C. Tucker Bluegrass REALTORS® associates were honored for their 2023 accomplishments at F.C. Tucker Company’s annual awards banquet in Indianapolis. Terri McGraw was the leading sales producer for the F.C. Tucker Bluegrass office; and Mary Layton Group was named a member of the Platinum Club.

Lexington Clinic has announced new Saturday hours at its OrthoGo Walk-In orthopedic clinic to offer patient care — even on the weekend.