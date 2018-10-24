Who's Who for November 2018

New Hires & Promotions

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has been named the State Financial Officers Foundation’s national chair at the fall meeting in Kansas City. She is the first Kentuckian to serve as national chair of the organization.

McDaniel Wealth Management, PLLC, recently welcomed Amy D. Bugg and Carolann Davis to its team.

Central Bank has announced that Donald Benzinger has been promoted to senior vice president, commercial lending in Northern Kentucky.

Rachel Mathis, MD, has joined Kentucky One Health Surgical Associates, located at 1401 Harrodsburg Road, Suite B-355 in Lexington.

Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC, has announced that Lauren Parsons, the firm’s director of marketing and client relations, has been selected to serve as director of outreach for the Legal Marketing Association’s Southeast Region board of directors.

Kristina Joyce, who has more than 30 years of experience in entrepreneurship, business analysis and economic development, has been named director of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center.

Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC (RSA), has hired Matthew Brewsaugh as a wealth manager in the firm’s Lexington office.

Asona McMullen has joined Staggs & Fisher Consulting Engineers, Inc., as their new marketing and business development director.

Cumberland Valley National Bank (CVNB) is pleased to welcome Berry L. Popp as vice president, commercial lending, for the Lexington market.

Reminger Co., LPA, has announced that Alex L. Scutchfield has joined its Lexington office.

LexArts has announced the election of seven new members to its board of directors: David Bugg, Toyota; John E. Cole III, African American Forum; Emily Downey, Alltech; Stefania Greene, Fayette District Court; Ana Maldonado-Coomer, Work and Play; Christa Marrillia, Keeneland; and Jeff Murphy, KentuckyOne Health.

The Toastmasters Downtown Lunch Bunch has announced the following as their new club officers: Jerry Young, DTM, president; J.D. Allen, VP of education; Christina Sergent, CC, VP of membership; Kevin Hinchman, VP of public relations; JoAnna DeHaven, secretary; Nancy Maglothin, treasurer; and Frank Taylor, sergeant-at-arms.

Financial Executives International (FEI) Lexington Chapter, has announced the following as their new slate of leaders for the fiscal year. Rick Ward, president; Linda Allin, VP of membership; Jim Friess, VP of programs; Vicki Baumgardner, treasurer; Eli Barber, secretary; Michael Newman, president elect; Urton Anderson, academic relations chair; and Robert Rogow, nominations chair.

Kudos

Jack Russell, founding partner and chief executive officer of Russell Capital Management, is celebrating 50 years as a financial manager. Russell is a graduate of the Wharton Business School Security Institute and the Manchester Business School of the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

The American Translators Association announced that Jessica Sanchez, the interpreting coordinator for Fayette County Public Schools, will receive its 2018 School Outreach Program Award. Sanchez will be honored at the ATA’s annual conference Oct. 24-27 in New Orleans.

Western Kentucky University’s Ogden College Hall, designed by Lexington-based RossTarrant Architects, is the first project in Kentucky to receive the Shaw Contract Design Award. This was the 13th year Shaw Contract has hosted this international awards program.