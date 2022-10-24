Who's Who for November 2022

New Hires & Promotions

Matthew J. Zimmerman, M.D., MSPH, has joined Lexington Clinic Cardiology, and Rebecca Geile, M.D., has joined Lexington Clinic in Richmond.

Chris Francis, who has served as the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati chief operating officer the past five years has been named the new Kentucky/West Virginia Alliance executive director.

Keeneland has named Mark Taylor, president and CEO of Taylor Made Farm near Nicholasville to its advisory board of directors.

Patricia M. Breeze was recently elected as president of the board of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Kentucky Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at supporting women in business. Breeze is the founder and owner of Breeze Financial LLC, a financial services practice in Lexington.

Lee Dossett, MD, has been named chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington.

Stites & Harbison PLLC has welcomed attorneys Vanna Milligan to the firm’s Frankfort office and Molly Blake Katen to the firm’s Lexington office.

Michael Patterson has been promoted to president, and Casey Dunn has been promoted to chief operating officer of the Lexington office for Denham-Blythe Co. Inc., a design/build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport board welcomed Clay Angelucci as a new member. Angelucci will serve a four-year term on the airport’s 10-member board.

Dinsmore & Shohl continues the growth of their Lexington office with the addition of new partner of counsel Matthew “Tyler” Powell, and four new associates: Faith Jackson, Laura Maloney, James “Mac” McClure, and Elizabeth Goss.

Heaven Hill announced the appointment of Matt Blevins as chief marketing officer. Blevins will assume the role previously held by now co-president Kate Latts.

Niki Goldey recently joined the economic development team at Commerce Lexington Inc. as director of new business development.

Kevin Smith, vice president of Kentucky Beam Bourbon Affairs of Beam Suntory, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 term.

After a nationwide search, the Lexington History Museum—LexHistory—is pleased to announce the hiring of Amanda L. Higgins, Ph.D., as its new executive director.

Brock Corder has been promoted to director of personal lines and agency network of Kentucky by Energy Insurance Agency.

The Lexington Forum, an organization that is committed to robust discussion of community issues through its monthly forums, has announced its board of directors for the 2022-23 term. Members are as follows: Lisa Smith, Columbia Gas – president; Megan Lincavage, Sutherland & Associates – president-elect; Allen Norvell, Blue & Co LLC – treasurer; Monica Bounds, community volunteer; Camden Skidmore, South Central Bank; Judge Pamela Goodwine, Kentucky Court of Appeals; Greg Parsons, Stites & Harbison PLLC; Amy Stout, Commerce Lexington; Luke Morgan, McBrayer PLLC; Ralph Coldiron, Lexington Insurance Agency; Robin McGuffin, Stites & Harbison PLLC; Larry Smith, Smith Market Research; and Michele Ripley, Commonwealth Fund for KET.

Camden Skidmore has been named senior vice president & city executive for South Central Bank’s Lexington office.

Kudos

The following Dinsmore Lexington attorneys have been recognized as 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyers: Glen S. Bagby, Mindy Barfield, Christopher Cashen, Chauncey S.R. Curtz, Barbara B. Edelman, Grahmn N. Morgan, John R. Rhorer, Jr., John Spires, Kara Stewart, and Martin B. Tucker. Additionally, Barbara Edelman was recognized as a Top 50 Super Lawyer as well as Top 25 Women Super Lawyer for 2023. Dinsmore also had the following attorneys named as 2023 Kentucky Rising Stars: Elizabeth C. Barrera, Houston Bragg, Mary Bryson, Kyle Bunnell, Seth Church, August Johannsen, Kristeena L. Johnson, and Sara A. Johnston.

University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari has been named as recipient of the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports presented by Multiplying Good. A nonprofit founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, former Sen. Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard, Multiplying Good has honored thousands of the country’s most significant trailblazers and changemakers, as well as more than 63,000 unsung heroes.

For the second consecutive year, Frontier Nursing University has been named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For® program.

Republic Bank & Trust Company has earned the prestigious 2022 American Bankers Association Foundation Community Commitment Award. The award was given to Republic for its work in the Community and Economic Development category.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and Xometry, a publicly traded technology company that helps organizations create locally resilient supply chains, have announced Xometry’s donation of 50 full-tuition scholarships for KCTCS students studying to become the next generation of skilled machinists, technicians and engineers.

City National Bank has been named the Best Bank in Kentucky on the Forbes list of Best In-State Banks 2022. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc., parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust, is one of only 35 banks in the U.S. to be named a “Sm-All Star” in Piper Sandler’s annual list of top-performing small-cap banks. Piper Sandler, an independent investment bank and research firm, analyzed banks and thrifts nationwide to select the “Class of 2022.” The elite annual list reflects the top 10% of the industry across a number of metrics.

LexArts was recently honored with the Fayette Education Foundation’s coveted Golden Apple Partnership Award. During the foundation’s A New Way Forward – State of Schools 2022 program, LexArts was commended for its continuing work with Fayette County Public Schools and particularly for its Horse Play program, part of Horse Mania 2022.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG) honored 15 Green Check members this year. New honorees included Bluegrass Death Doula (Silver), Lexington Children’s Theatre (Silver), Nerd Babes Co. (Silver), Kids MakeIt Institute (Bronze), The Hearing & Speech Center (Bronze), Peer House (Bronze) and Lexington Pavement Sweep (Member). Businesses that were recertified include Good Foods Co-op (Gold), Bullhorn (Gold), EARTHeim Landscape Design (Gold), Most Valuable Pets (Gold), West Sixth Brewing (Silver), Bluegrass Landscapes (Silver), Carson’s Food & Drink (Silver), and Lexington Habitat for Humanity (Silver).