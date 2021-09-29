Who's Who for October 2021

Hunter Johns of Lancaster, Kentucky, has joined Kentucky National Insurance Company as assistant vice president, business development.

Lexington Clinic has welcomed three new physicians. Rebekah McDaniel has joined family medicine, at Lexington Clinic East; Marina Saad has joined hospital medicine based out of CHI Saint Joseph Health Office Park; and Adele Amine has joined endocrinology at the main Lexington Clinic facility on South Broadway.

Marc Manley, MSN, RN, NE-BC, has been named executive director of Cardiovascular Services at Baptist Health Lexington.

Fred Odago, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in Lexington as a neurologist.

Thomas George, a distinguished trailblazing journalist and Kentucky native, will be joining C2 Strategic Communications as a senior director, focusing on attracting new clients and diverse talent to the regional public relations firm.

Traditional Bank has named Kevin Avent to its board of directors. Avent is the managing director of wealth management at Unified Trust, a division of American Trust.

Central Bank has promoted both Ben Morris and James “Jim” Sparks to the role of vice president, commercial lending officer.

The Breeders’ Cup Board of Directors unanimously elected Barbara Banke as board chairman. Banke becomes the first woman to chair Breeders’ Cup Limited.