Who's Who for October 2022

New Hires & Promotions

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association has announced several staff promotions to further position the historic nonproﬁt trade group as the leading voice for Bourbon. Adam Johnson has been named vice president of state relations; Colleen Thomas has been named vice president of operations; Mandy Ryan will oversee KDA’s tourism initiatives as the director of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® experiences; and Marielle McElmurray has been named operations manager and executive assistant. Other KDA staff include Sara Barnes, director of industry responsibility and sustainability; Jack Mazurak, director of governmental and regulatory affairs; Annie Franklin, director of member services; and Allison Delande, director of special projects.

Bank of the Bluegrass announced the following recent hires and promotions: Alyssa Luckett, assistant branch manager, Southland location; Jessica Davis, director of marketing; Mark Hart, credit analyst; Beth Prewitt, new member of wealth management team; Sarah Price, loan processor, High Street location. Christopher Copeland, chief compliance officer; Clay Branham was promoted to credit analyst II; Nathan Hamblin was promoted to credit analyst team lead; and Matt Stone, CCIM, SIOR, MBA, has joined the bank’s advisory board.

McBrayer’s expansion continues with the addition of attorney Chris Eller in the ﬁrm’s Lexington office.

Blue Grass Airport has promoted its airport operations manager, Travis Crilly, A.A.E., to the new position of vice president of commercial development.

Jacob Trapp, D.O., and Zaiba Khan, M.D., have joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care in the Palomar Centre.

Omni Architects announced the following staff advancements: Amy Arnold was promoted to senior associate and director of ﬁnance and operations; Deborah Cutts, assoc. AIA, has been named a principal; Chad Gallas, AIA, has become a partner and principal; and Mark Manczyk, AIA, and Teddi Hibberd, AIA, have become a shareholders.

Kim Dolan, director of outreach for the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), has been named a member of the Kentucky ACT Council.

Audio Authority, a custom engineering and manufacturing company specializing in audio and video electronics, has promoted Delilah Durrum to operations manager at its Lexington headquarters.

Frontier Nursing University has named Paula Alexander-Delpech, Ph.D., PMHNP-BC, APRN, as chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP has welcome Alexander S. Mulhall to its Lexington office. Mulhall will join the ﬁrm’s Real Estate & Lending Service Team, and in particular a group of the ﬁrm’s lawyers who assist Fortune 500 clients with their real estate leasing work on a national basis.

Fasig-Tipton announced that Anna Seitz and Evan Ferraro have been promoted within the company.

Lexington Clinic has welcomed ﬁve new physicians: Christian Warner, M.D., has joined the Lexington Clinic Ophthalmology at its east location; Eric Schmidt, M.D., has joined the Lexington Clinic Neurosurgery at the CHI Saint Joseph Office Park location; Rebecca Adams, D.O., has joined Lexington Clinic East; Robert Steven Lavey, M.D., MPH has joined Lexington Clinic Radiation Oncology at the CHI Saint Joseph Office Park location; and Alexander Patterson, M.D., has joined Lexington Clinic Allergy at its east location.

Rachel Risner, Ph.D., DNP, APRN, C-FNP, CNE, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at Frontier Nursing University, has been selected to participate in the National League for Nursing & Walden University College of Nursing Institute for Social Determinants of Health & Social Change.

Angela Evans will be officially sworn in to the position of Fayette County Attorney on Sept. 30. Current Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts, who has held the position for over 16 years, will retire from the office at that time.

Robert Akin, director of Kentucky Laborers Employers Cooperation and Education Trust, was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to a four-year term on the Kentucky Apprenticeship Council.

The University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law has announced that Melynda J. Price, Ph.D., has been appointed as the inaugural J. David Rosenberg Professor of Law.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC welcomed attorney William B. Kilgore to its Lexington office. Kilgore joins the ﬁrm’s Real Estate Service Group.

The Golf House Kentucky board of directors announced the naming of Sally Morgan, PGA, as its new executive director.

Kudos

Creative agency Cornett has won the LEGOLAND Resorts North Amer-ica account. The agency won the account after a competitive pitch and is now creative AOR for the company’s three U.S. resorts: California, Florida and New York. LEGOLAND is part of Merlin Entertainments Ltd., the second-largest attraction operator in the world after Disney.

Independence Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in Kentucky, celebrated the grand opening of its Lexington location at 444 East Main St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 7.

Frontier Nursing University celebrated the official opening of its new location on the newly renovated Versailles campus with a ribbon-cutting and land acknowledgment ceremony on Sept. 9. Approximately 100 people attended the ceremony, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who praised the impact of FNU in preparing more nurses to address the nursing shortage in the state and country.