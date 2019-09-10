Women in Business Expo and Conference returns to downtown in October

Tickets are now available for Lexington’s 7th Annual Women in Business Expo & Conference, which will be held on Friday, October 18, at the Hilton in downtown Lexington.

Felecia Hatcher, White House Award-winning entrepreneur and bestselling author of “Start Your Business on a Ramen Noodle Budget,” has been tapped to deliver the day’s keynote lunch address. Hatcher is the founder of Tribe CoWork and Urban Innovation Lab, Code Fever and BlackTechWeek. She is also the former Chief Popsicle at Feverish Pops, a gourmet ice pop boutique and manufacturing brand with a Fortune 500 client roster.

The morning keynote speaker will be Sylvia Lovely, the former longtime executive director and CEO of the Kentucky League of Cities. Lovely launched her own consulting business, Sylvia Lovely & Associates, in 2009. She is also a partner with The Azur Food Group, which owns Azur Restaurant and Patio, Lexington Diner and Mane on Main, and Dupree Catering, and co-host for Food News and Chews Radio on WVLK 590 a.m.

The schedule comprises a full day of workshops covering a range of topics, including social media marketing, personal branding, hiring practices, media relations, mindfulness and business finance. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit with exhibitors at the event's expo and to compete in the event’s afternoon business pitch competition. The cost to attend the event is $150.

The Women in Business Expo & Conference is hosted by the Women’s Business Center of Kentucky, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Community Ventures.

For more information, including a complete list of speakers and workshops, or to register for the event, check online at www.wbckentucky.org/expo2019.