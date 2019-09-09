Are electric vehicles a practical option for Kentucky businesses or families?

EV owners, organizations and energy companies offer the facts to help you decide.

SPONSORED CONTENT

× Expand Energy companies like LG&E and KU are among those offering EV programs and resources for businesses and motorists interested in investing in an EV or learning more about the technology. Photo furnished

By LG&E and KU

Not long ago, a wide-scale transition to electric vehicles (EVs) seemed about as likely as the Jetsons landing in your driveway, but times have changed. Auto manufacturers are expanding electric vehicle models and inventories each year, and supporting infrastructure and programs to aid in electric vehicle adoption in the United States are increasing as well. Even with this movement, many vehicle buyers may still be hesitant and believe that switching to an EV is not a practical option.

That’s why energy companies and organizations in Kentucky are stepping up to bust the myths about EVs. For instance, two of the Commonwealth’s largest utilities, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities, offer an EV program that supports businesses that want to provide hosted charging stations for their employees and the public. It’s a program Louisville-based Yum Brands has taken advantage of and used to install two EV charging stations onsite for its employees’ use, free of charge.

“Yum is constantly trying to find ways to support our employees and their lifestyles,” said Royce Blevins, Yum brands manager of facilities. “By installing these stations, we’ve been able to assist our employees who are considering or have already purchased electric vehicles by giving them these complimentary charging stations at work. Secondly, as we install these at our Louisville campus, we’re able to accomplish some of our own sustainable goals and hope to inspire other companies who are looking to do the same.”

LG&E and KU have also installed electric vehicle charging stations across their service territories and, with approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission, recently reduced the charging rate at the stations from about $3 per hour to an average of about $1 per hour. In addition, the utilities’ website — lge-ku.com/ev — is a full-service EV pit stop, with answers to FAQs and a savings calculator, as well as information on the many different types of EVs and links to find available rebates, incentives and tax credits. The site also allows you to map out public charging stations near you.

× Expand Yum Brands has installed two EV charging stations for employee use at its Louisville-based headquarters. Photo furnished

In fact, with 20 electric vehicle charging stations installed by LG&E and KU all available to the public, the stations offered by the utilities now represent about 20% of all public charging stations available in Kentucky.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as we’ve partnered to expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the Commonwealth, but our efforts don’t stop there,” said Beth McFarland, LG&E and KU vice president of customer services. “We continue to offer businesses the opportunity to host their own stations and to serve as a resource for those even just interested in EVs to find information and tools to help them weigh whether purchasing an EV is the right choice for them.”

Utilities aren’t the only ones offering information. Groups like EVolve KY, made up of EV owners and enthusiasts here in Kentucky, serve as a community and resource to support those interested in the increasingly popular technology. Drive Electric Week is Sept. 14-22, and the group has organized a number of events including Ride and Drive events in Louisville and Lexington locations as well as the first annual EV Convoy event, designed to caravan across a small portion of the Commonwealth.

“It’s all about increasing EV awareness,” said EVolve KY President Stuart Ungar. “The more we’re able to educate people across Kentucky, show them the variety of vehicles available, let them touch, feel and experience the vehicles and give them a chance to have their questions answered, the better equipped they’ll be to make an informed decision when considering making the transition to an EV.”

Click here to check out the full schedule of EVolve KY’s Drive Electric Week events.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation family of companies, serve nearly 1.3 million customers. LG&E and KU supports electronic vehicle drivers by connecting them with tools and information at the LG&E and KU website.