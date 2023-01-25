The Best of Both Worlds

Drawing attention from visitors and movie moguls for years, Versailles is a short drive from the amenities of Lexington, with a small-town atmosphere that appeals to visitors and residents alike.

With a population of about 10,400, the town exudes Southern charm at every turn.

In addition to a thriving downtown filled with lovingly preserved historic homes, an abundance of tree-canopied roads lead to horse farms throughout Woodford County, as well as to Woodford Reserve and Castle & Key distilleries.

Versailles is Woodford County’s largest city and has a walkable downtown district at its center filled with independent businesses. These include Kristen’s Kreations bakery and Mrs. Rogers Popcorn & Sweet Shoppe.

“They almost make it like a Hallmark movie here,” said Emily Downey, president and CEO of Woodford County Chamber of Commerce.

Business owners say they appreciate the colorful, small-town atmosphere and sense of community that attracts visitors and residents alike to downtown Versailles.

Speaking of movies, picturesque Versailles has long caught the eye of Hollywood as a backdrop for its big-screen projects. The movie “Elizabethtown” was largely filmed here, as well as a Drew Barrymore film, “The Stand In,” portions of “Secretariat” and “Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story.”

A new romantic comedy, “Prescription for Love,” was filmed there last August.

Versailles is also known for independent eateries like Ricardo’s Grill & Pub, Callie’s Homestyle Restaurant, Rolling Oven, Spark Community Cafe, and the famous ham biscuits at J&B Food Mart.

The Kentucky Castle, on the border of Woodford and Fayette counties, features unique lodging, event spaces and a farm-to table restaurant, Castle Farm.

Brian Oates Photography The Kentucky Castle, a landmark property on the border of Woodford and Fayette counties, features lodging and event spaces.

Woodford County’s culinary scene will expand this year with the opening of Vallozzi’s, an upscale Italian restaurant set to open in March in the former Versailles Police Department location on Court Street.

A little over half of the building, which is co-owned by Kelly and Jon Rabinowitz, will be used for the restaurant, with the remainder as offices for a law firm, insurance agency and Mashbill Market, a bourbon touring company.

The Rabinowitzes and other investors also opened the Amsden Bourbon Bar on Court Street about four years ago. The couple cites the positive working relationship with local government officials to help bring that venture and their latest projects to fruition.

“The stars have aligned with owners who are visionaries and willing to invest,” Jon Rabinowitz said. Kelly added: “We live in Versailles — it’s our home. We have a lot of hometown pride. We want this not only to work for us,” but also for everyone who lives here.

Reagan Berry, a third-generation gift shop owner, last year opened My Darling & Co. on South Main Street. The 1800s building underwent extensive renovations, with many volunteer hours from community members, before opening in October.

Before deciding to go solo, Berry sold gift items for seven years out of a rented space in a community-style gift shop.

She said she moved to Versailles about a decade ago and couldn’t be happier to live and work here.

“Versailles is the most amazing place to do business because the people are so loyal,” she said. “It is a very committed community. Some towns you may not get that same sense of loyalty and [residents may] go to the big city to find something,” but not here.

Berry said nearly every day a customer will come in and say that a neighboring shop owner recommended they check out her shop.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be in downtown, to be a part of the revitalization,” Berry said. “It’s an honor for me, and I can’t thank the community enough for their support.”

Serving as mayor of Versailles for nearly 10 years, Brian Traugott is a Versailles native, born and raised. When people visit his hometown, whether stopping in for lunch or considering a move to Woodford County, “I really want them to feel welcomed,” he said.

He said people are moving to Versailles from bigger cities for its quality school system, proximity to the Blue Grass Airport and other amenities. New housing is being built in Woodford County, and its business community has a strong mix of corporate companies and entrepreneurial startups.

“I think, if you were writing a story of fiction and you were trying to write about small-town Kentucky, Versailles would probably be a model for that,” Traugott said. “It fits the narrative well.”

Improvement projects include revitalizing city-owned land, including $3.5 million earmarked to enhance a natural water source historically used by area distilleries, and a performance stage and three-season pavilion in the Rose Hill area near Big Spring Park. In recent months, the city acquired a 118-acre industrial park behind the current Kroger location.

“To me, it’s a good spot for some advanced manufacturing,” Traugott said.

The city also struck a deal with U-Haul on a property that was formerly a Kroger, contracting with an outside firm to create a family recreation center there.

“There’s a lot of good energy — a spirit of cooperation between the city, county, the city of Midway, chamber, tourism, private volunteers and the business community,” Traugott said. “Everybody seems to be on the same page now, and that synergy seems to make opportunities unlimited.”