Woodford Reserve to Expand Versailles Distillery

Brown-Forman Corporation has announced plans to expand its Woodford Reserve Distillery to meet growing demand for the brand. The expansion of double the distillery’s production capacity.

In addition to three new copper pots stills, bringing the total to six, the expansion includes a new building that will house a boiler plant, additional fermentation tanks, a grain unloading area, a barrel unloading and storage area, and a conference and training center for employees.

Construction will begin this spring and is expected to be completed in summer 2022. The site, located at McCracken Pike in Woodford County, will be remain operational throughout the expansion.

“Woodford Reserve is celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout 2021, and the expansion of the distillery allows us to look to the next 25 years,” said Chris Morris, master distiller.

Brown-Forman opened the Woodford Reserve Distillery and introduced Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon in 1996. Woodford Reserve Distillery is a national historic landmark, and has been a site of distillation dating back to 1812. The expansion plans were reviewed by the Kentucky Heritage Council, the state historic preservation office.

“Woodford Reserve is a key driver of growth for the company — and the investment ensures the brand continues to expand around the world,” said Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman president and CEO. “Woodford Reserve has enjoyed exceptional growth over the last decade, maintaining a double-digit net sales growth rate year-to-date with more than one million case sales.”

In addition to Woodford Reserve, whisk(e)y brands in Brown-Forman’s portfolio also include Jack Daniel’s, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh and Slane.