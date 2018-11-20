Zim’s Cafe Opens at Renovated Historic Courthouse Building

× 1 of 5 Expand Theresa Stanley × 2 of 5 Expand Theresa Stanley × 3 of 5 Expand Theresa Stanley × 4 of 5 Expand Theresa Stanley × 5 of 5 Expand Theresa Stanley Prev Next

Local restaurateur Ouita Michel has opened the doors at her newest downtown establishments, Zim’s Cafe and the Thirsty Fox at Zim’s Cafe, located on the ground floor of Lexington’s newly renovated historic courthouse building.

The cafe, which is named for a much beloved ancestor of Michel’s, features a colorful interior and folk art motif with original hardwood flooring and plentiful natural light.

“Zim was my great grandfather—Aaron Rufus Zimmerman—but everyone called him Zim,” Michel said. “He was a really gregarious guy. He loved to farm and he loved to garden.”

The menu comprises the best of both Wallace Station and Windy Corner Market, two existing casual eateries in the Ouita Michel family of restaurants, along with some new items.

Some of the specialty items featured on the menu include Kentucky Trail Chili, Fried Oyster Salad, the Inside Out Hot Brown, and the Kentucky Proud Big Brown Burger, which was named by food show host Guy Fieri on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” as one of his top five burgers.

“We’ll be serving po’ boys, paninis and our steamed vegetable baskets, along with great plated breakfasts with items like stone-ground grits, country ham and Stone Cross Farm breakfast sausage,” Michel said.

Zim’s cafe will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Thirsty Fox, the cafe’s accompanying bourbon bar, will be open daily as well, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information and a full menu listing, check the restaurant’s website at www.zimscafe.com.