2018 GoodGiving Guide Challenge Raises $1.4 Million in 7 Days

The results are in for the 2018 GoodGiving Guide Challenge, and organizers Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing can proudly announce that the annual fundraising campaign raised $1,482,257 with 7,524 unique donations during this year's new, week-long format (Nov. 27-Dec. 3).

The 2018 campaign kicked off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27 and featured a variety of matches and challenges by local foundations and businesses throughout the week. The 10 nonprofits with the most money raised are listed below, with final tallies for the other 100 participating nonprofits from Central and Appalachia Kentucky listed at BGgives.org.

Although the 2018 challenge has ended, BGgives.org will still feature a portal to easily give to your favorite nonprofits until December 31. While gifts made from this point forward will not got toward any prizes or match challenges, they will still make an impact in the community.

Mayor Jim Gray and Blue Grass Community Foundation's Laurie Preston at the kick-off event last week

Top 10 Leaderboard

Providence Montessori School: $49,397 from 309 unique donors

Kentucky Equal Justice Center: $48,883 from 205 unique donors

STRIDE Program: $37,876 from 186 unique donors

St. Agatha Academy: $36,449 from 58 unique donors

Josephine Sculpture Park: $32,553 from 301 unique donors

GleanKY: $27,646 from 261 unique donors

Wilderness Trace Child Development Center: $26,866 from 134 unique donors

Clark County Homeless Coalition: $25,988 from 119 unique donors

Common Good CDC: $25,395 from 125 unique donors

Arbor Youth Services: $24,254 from 231 unique donors