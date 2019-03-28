2019 Home+Garden Events

× Expand Photo furnished

Fayette CountyExtension “Gardener’s Toolbox” Workshops

In conjunction with its Master Gardener program, the Fayette County Extension Service hosts a bevy of wonderful workshops for gardeners each year. Please note that these classes typically have a small admission fee and that pre-registration is required. Contact the Fayette County Extension office at (859) 257-5582 or online at https://fayette.ca.uky.edu/for pricing information and to register.

Unless otherwise specified, Gardener’s Toolbox workshops take place at 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Office, located at 1140 Harry Sykes Way.

Pruning Trees and Shrubs. April 4. Proper pruning is an integral part of landscape management, but many homeowners are daunted by the task or plunge ahead hacking mercilessly, and this class will tackle the basics of proper pruning, including how to make proper cuts, appropriate timing and even when to call a professional. Door prizes, including Felco pruners and a pruning saw, will be available. (6 p.m.)

Spectacular Sunflowers. April 11. Sunflowers are one of the easiest and most rewarding plants to grow, and they now come in a wide range of colors and sizes, including pollenless types for cutting. This class will cover how to plant and grow sunflowers and provide each class member a variety of unusual types to grow in their home garden. (6 p.m.)

Chicago Botanic Garden’s Plant Trial Program. April 23. Richard Hawke, plant evaluation manager and associate scientist and the Chicago Botanic Garden, will present two talks. At 2 p.m., he will discuss components of the plant evaluation program at CBG, such as comparative trials, plant exploration and invasive species testing, providing a behind-the-scenes look at how better plants advance in the industry. And at 6 p.m., he’ll talk about “Top Performing Perennials form the Chicago Botanic Gardens Trials,” discussing a number of newer varieties of several species – information that will be a valuable asset to any perennial gardener.

Growing Great Tomatoes. May 2. Tomatoes are popular vegetables for the summer, and this class will discuss techniques for growing great ones. Information about disease prevention and tips for avoiding common pitfalls will also be covered. Attendees will leave with two varieties of tomatoes for an at-home mini trial. (6 p.m.)

Unusual Large Annual Flowers that Wow. May 9. There are some beautiful annuals that can grow to large proportions and wow garden visitors. This class will cover how to start these flowers from seed, and each class member will be provided with a special six- to eight-inch plant to grow at home. (6 p.m.)

Vegetable Gardening for Beginners Part II, Maintenance and Summer Crops. May 16. Topics covered in this introductory class will include watering, pest and weed management, fertilizing and warm season crops like tomatoes, peppers, beans and squash. Participants will take home a vegetable growing guide with a packet of seeds and be entered into drawings for door prizes. This class will be held at Southern States Cooperative, 2570 Palumbo Drive. (6 p.m.)

Spring Herb Gardening. May 21. This class will cover seeding, planting and care of perennial, annual and biennial herbs. Topics of discussion will include when to plant seeds and which herbs work better as transplants. All attendees will take home seed packets of easy-to-grow annual herbs. (6 p.m.)

Plant Sales, Garden Shows & Other Events

Wild Ones Chapter Meeting. April 4. Wild Ones is a national organization with a focus on advancing the knowledge of native plants. The April meeting on the Lexington chapter will feature a presentation by the Floracliff Nature Sanctuary Preserve director, Beverly James. James will speak about which butterflies are using Lexington’s urban greenspaces and how to identify over 40 of the most common species. 6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Church, 2025 Bellefonte Drive. www.lexington.wildones.org

Central Kentucky Annual Home and Garden Show. April 5-7. This year’s celebrity guests of the annual home and garden extravaganza include Wayde King and Brett Raymer of Animal Planet’s “Tanked” and DIY painting expert Brian Santos. The show also features dozens of exhibitors boasting state-of-the-art home and garden products at special prices. 2-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Lexington Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.ckyhomeshow.co

Ashland Spring Clean-Up Day. April 6. Community members are invited to help preserve the 17 acres of land at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate. The estate, which is owned and maintained by the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation — a private, non-profit organization — is regularly utilized by tourists, dog walkers, joggers and photographers capturing special moments. Volunteers will help mulch the trails, remove felled limbs and clear invasive species from the estate’s grounds. Morning coffee and lunch will be provided. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org

Kentucky Christmas Tree Association’s Annual Plant Sale. April 13. A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped trees and shrubs will be available at this annual sale, which starts at 10 a.m. in the Fayette County Extension Office parking lot, 1140 Harry Sykes Way. www.kychristmastreefarms.com

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show. April 13-14, May 11-12, June 8-9, July 13-14. This monthly show is home to thousands of square feet of antiques and collectibles from the region’s most prominent dealers. Products range from American and European furniture to vintage handbags and accessories. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Athens Boonesboro School, 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. www.antiqueskentucky.com

Wild Ones Plant Exchange and Fundraiser. May 2. Everything from seeds, perennials, grasses to shrubs, trees and vines can be exchanged at this annual event to benefit the Lexington chapter of Wild Ones. The only requirement is that the plants must be native to the eastern United States or cultivars of a native plant. Participants who don’t have plants to exchange are encouraged to bring finger foods, beer or wine instead. 6:30 p.m. St. Michael’s Church parking lot, 2025 Bellefonte Drive. www.lexingtonwildones.org

Down to Earth Garden Sale. May 11. This annual plant sale and community fundraiser features native plants, herbs, fruits, vegetables, perennials, wildflowers, grasses, hostas, shrubs, trees, annuals, container gardens, succulents, irises, decorative containers and gardening books. Proceeds go towards the Down to Earth Garden Club’s civic project at the Waveland perennial garden as well as donations to local garden and conservation projects. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Woodland Christian Church, 530 E. High St. www.downtoearthky.com

Bluegrass Iris Society’s Public Iris Sale. July 28. Attendees can purchase top-quality irises to plant in their gardens at this annual sale, at a very reasonable price. Bluegrass Iris Society members will be available to answer any questions about planting, growing and caring for plants. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lexington Green Mall (lower level), 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.bluegrassiris.org.