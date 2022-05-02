2022 Primary Election Info

Dates, times, changes to state law and other important details for the May 17 primary election

Kentucky’s 2022 Primary Election takes place on Tuesday, May 17. During the primary election, the original pool of candidates for each race will be whittled down to the final candidates who will appear on the ballot during the general election on Nov. 8.

This year, all of Lexington’s elected representatives will be on the ballot, including mayor, district council and council-at-large, as well as candidates for a handful of additional county, state, federal and judicial offices. Only those races that have more than two candidates will appear on the primary ballot; additional races will appear in the general election ballot in November.

Below, we’ve provided a list of local (LFUCG) candidates who will appear on the ballot. These races are nonpartisan, meaning that all registered voters will be able to vote in these races regardless of party affiliation. Note that voters will only be able to vote for district council races in the district in which they live, but all voters will be able to vote for mayor and council-at-large.

This is not a complete list of races that will appear on the ballot. A full list of races and candidates who will appear on the ballot is available at the Fayette County Clerk website, fayettecountyclerk.com/web/elections – click the “My Registration Information/Sample Ballot” tab.

Urban County Council, Dist. 1:

Rashaan Berry

Tayna Fogle

Doyle Warren

Michael Wilson

Urban County Council, Dist. 4:

Brack Marquette

Brenda Monarrez

Barry Saturday

Urban County Council, Dist. 5:

Liz Sheehan (incumbent)

Ami Hillenmeyer

Greg Ladd

Mayor:

Linda Gorton (incumbent)

David Kloiber

Adrian Wallace

William Weyman

Council-At-Large Race:

(Vote for Up to Three)

James Brown

Chuck Ellinger

Bill Farmer Jr.

Arnold Farr

Richard Moloney

Lillie Miller-Johnson

Matthew Miniard

Dan Wu

HOW TO VOTE

Due to recent changes in state election law, Kentucky’s voting options have been expanded this year. These are the options for voting in the 2022 primary election:

IN-PERSON ON ELECTION DAY:

• Date(s): May 17//6 a.m.–6 p.m.

• Location: Click the “Voting Locations” tab on the Fayette County Clerk website (fayettecountyclerk.com/web/elections) to find your voting precinct.

• As of 2020, all registered voters must have a photo ID in order to vote. More on voter ID requirements can be found at the “Voter ID Requirements” tab on the Fayette County Clerk website.

IN-PERSON ABSENTEE/EARLY VOTING (WITHOUT AN EXCUSE):

• Date(s): May 12, 13, 14//8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

• Location: Kroger Field, 1540 University Drive

• Due to a recent change in Kentucky state election law, any registered voter can vote on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday preceding election day. No excuse for early voting is needed. Don’t forget to bring your photo ID.

IN-PERSON ABSENTEE (WITH EXCUSE):

• Date(s):May 4, 5, 6 and 9, 10, 11//8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

• Location: Fayette County Clerk’s Office, 162 E. Main St.

• Due to a recent change in Kentucky state election law, any registered voter with a qualifying excuse may vote during the six business days preceding the “early voting” window. Such voters must have a health, work or temporary residency excuse for why they cannot vote in-person on Election Day or the three preceding no-excuse early voting days – a full list of qualifying excuses is outlined on the “Mail-In Absentee Voting” tab on the Fayette County clerk website.

MAIL-IN ABSENTEE BALLOT:

• Date(s): Ballots must be requested May 3, 11:59 p.m. EST and must be received by the county clerk’s office no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day (May 17). Mail-in absentee ballots may be requested at GoVoteKY.com.

• Voters must have a qualifying excuse for why they cannot vote in-person to use this option; a full list of qualifying excuses is outlined on the “Mail-In Absentee Voting” tab on the Fayette County clerk website. Ballots must be requested in advance by the deadline outlined above and may be returned either by mail or to a drop box located outside the Fayette County Clerk office.

ADDITIONAL VOTING RESOURCES:

• www.fayettecountyclerk.com (Fayette County Clerk website. Click on the “Elections” tab for links to sample ballots, voter registration and polling location information and much more.

• www.lex.vote. Powered by CivicLex, this website outlines important voter info and provides information about the races and candidates that will appear on the ballot.

• www.LWVLexington.com (Lexington chapter of the League of Women Voters). This local chapter of the national nonpartisan political organization works to encourage the informed and active participation of citizens in government. The website features video forums of candidates, voter resources and more.

• Voteriders.org/states/Kentucky. This nonpartisan organization provides voter ID information assistance to ensure that “every American can cast a ballot that counts.” The website outlines voter ID requirements for each state and resources to help folks who need it. Note that Kentucky’s voter ID requirements were updated in 2020.