2024 Home & Garden Events

A collection of home- and garden-related events taking place in and around Lexington in the coming spring and summer months

Wild Ones Plant Exchange. May 2. Everything from seeds, perennials, grasses and sedges to shrubs, trees and vines can be exchanged at this event to benefit the local chapter of Wild Ones; the only stipulation is that the plants must be native to the eastern United States (cultivars of a native plant are also acceptable). Participants are encouraged to bring finger foods, beer or wine if they don’t have any plants to offer. Note: The event features a modest entry fee; cash is appreciated. 6:30-8:30 p.m. St. Michael’s Church (upper parking lot), 2025 Bellefonte Drive. lexington.wildones.org/events

Gardenside Green Thumb Garden Plant Sale. May 4, 2024. For more than twenty years, Gardenside Green Thumb Garden Club has held a plant sale on Derby Day morning. We sell annuals, perennials and natives for sun or shade. Outdoor and indoor plants. Most are from our own gardens or started by members from seed. Proceeds go towards the maintenance of our club civic project, the herb garden at Waveland State Historic Site and our annual donations to local entities that are focused on horticulture, conservation and the environment. 1915 Fort Harrods Drive, 40503 (Rabbit Run). 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Bluegrass Iris Society Spring Iris Show. May 11. Beautiful locally grown iris stems, flower designs, photography and iris culture information will be on display at the Bluegrass Iris Society’s annual show, which is free and open to the public from 1-4 p.m. Potted irises will be for sale during the show hours until they are sold out. Lexington Green Mall (behind Joseph-Beth Booksellers), 161 Lexington Circle. More information and entry rules can be found at www.bluegrassiris.org.

Down to Earth Garden Sale. May 11. This annual plant sale/community fundraiser hosted by the Down to Earth Garden Club features plants grown, nurtured and generously donated by club members. The rain-or-shine event, which formerly took place in the parking lot of Woodland Christian Church but moved to a new location last year, features native plants, herbs, fruits, vegetables, perennials, wildflowers, grasses, hostas, shrubs, trees, annuals, container gardens, succulents, irises, decorative containers, gardening books and many plants for sun or shade. Proceeds benefit local projects that promote gardening, education, preservation, conservation and environmental stewardship. 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church parking lot, 2800 Tates Creek Road. downtoearthky.com/plant-sale

University of Kentucky Woman’s Club Plant Sale. May 11. The UK Woman’s Club sponsors an annual plant sale through their Garden Gurus interest group. Annuals, perennials, sun and shade plants, trees and shrubs will be available for purchase, along with garden-related items such as pots, vases, tools, etc. All proceeds go to the UK Scholarship Aid Program for non-traditional undergraduate students. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 323 Ridgeway Rd.

Arboretum Spring Plant Exchange. May 28. Participants are asked to bring garden items to exchange (trees, shrubs, perennial divisions, bulbs, houseplants, and garden-related items such as tools, books and pots), though it is not necessary to bring anything to participate. Set-up begins at 8:30 a.m. for those bringing items to exchange, with the exchange starting at 9 a.m. No pre-registration is required. The Arboretum State Botanical Garden, 500 Alumni Drive. arboretum.ca.uky.edu

The Bluegrass Flower and Vegetable Show. June 8. The Fayette County Master Gardener Association and The Lexington Council Garden Clubs present the “Show What You Grow!” flower and vegetable show at the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair. The public is invited to enter horticulture exhibits including flowers, fruits, herbs, plants, and vegetables, with new and returning entrants both welcome. Entries are accepted from 9-11:30 a.m. Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Rd. bluegrassflowershow.com

Kenwick Bungalow Tour. June 9. Featuring eight locations, this self-guided home tour invites the public inside to explore a variety of different types of homes and gardens in the Kenwick neighborhood. While every house may not be a bungalow, each will show a different aspect of Kenwick’s unique personality. This event helps the Kenwick Neighborhood Association raise money for projects such as neighborhood park updates, the Kenwick Victory Christian Church community garden, and events at the Kenwick Community Center. More info will be posted on the Kenwick Neighborhood Association website and Kenwick Neighborhood Facebook group as the event nears. 1-5 p.m. www.kenwick.org

Building Industry Association’s Grand Tour of Homes. July 20-21, 27-28. The Grand Tour of Homes is the BIA’s annual scattered site showcase of new homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members. Taking place on two consecutive weekends, the free, self-guided tour offers an opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes. Tour hours from 12-5 p.m. on all four days. www.biacentralky.com/grand-tour-of-homes.html

Bluegrass Iris Society Rhizome Sale. July 27. This annual event hosted by the Bluegrass Iris Society offers attendees the opportunity to learn about iris culture and to purchase gorgeous irises for $5. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Lexington Green Mall (behind Joseph-Beth Booksellers), 161 Lexington Circle. www.bluegrassiris.org