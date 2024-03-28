April 2024 tadoo List

GIGS

Pat Metheney. April 1. The only artist to have won 20 Grammy Awards in 10 categories, guitarist, composer and bandleader Pat Metheny is a consummate stylist and risk-taker. His musical signature melds a singular, euphoric sense of harmony with Afro-Latin and Brazilian sounds, rock, funk, global folk music and jazz. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Americana band Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors will be at Manchester Music Hall on Wednesday, April 3.

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors. April 3. Drawing influence from Tom Petty and Bob Dylan, Drew Holcomb has found his place in today's landscape of singer/songwriter Americana. He and his band have developed their sound through extensive touring, performing alongside Zac Brown Band, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers and Don Henley. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

49 Winchester. April 6. Formed on Winchester Street in the small mountain town of Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester started as a group of neighborhood teenage friends set on a calculated DIY path. The group has since made significant strides with its unique brand of tear-in-your-beer alt-country, sticky barroom floor rock-n-roll and high-octane Appalachian folk, as one of the fastest rising names in the independent country and roots scene. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Joan Shelley and Jake Xerxes Fussell. April 6. Based out of Louisville, singer/songwriter Joan Shelley has a warm and lyrical voice that evokes both the deep south and the west coast, drawing from old-time country and '60s folk. Durham, North Carolina singer, guitarist and folksong interpreter Jake Xerxes Fussell interprets traditional (and not so traditional) folk songs, a practice which he approaches with a refreshingly unfussy lack of nostalgia and preciousness. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn. April 14. “The king and queen of the banjo” (Paste Magazine) have a unique musical partnership. Béla Fleck is a sixteen-time Grammy Award-winner who has taken the instrument across multiple genres, and Abigail Washburn is a singer-songwriter who radicalized clawhammer banjo by combining it with Far East sounds. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Cedric Burnside. April 19. When Cedric Burnside prepared to record “Hill Country Love,” the follow-up to his 2021 Grammy Award-winning album “I Be Trying,” he set up shop in a former legal office located in a row of structures in Ripley, Mississippi, the birthplace of the Hill Country blues style. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Leftover Salmon. April 24. Colorado-based jamgrass pioneers Leftover Salmon have enjoyed substantial success as a touring act, becoming an influential anchor of the jam band scene with their string-led mix of bluegrass, rock, Cajun, and other American roots traditions. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Del McCoury Band. April 24. Among the most distinguished practitioners of traditional bluegrass, Del McCoury was the epitome of the "high lonesome sound" for over three decades. McCoury got his first big break in 1963 when Bill Monroe hired the Virginia Mountain Boys to play a few New York gigs. The band carefully bridged the gap between the interesting song choices and instrumentation of the best progressive bluegrass groups, while still retaining the high lonesome style of traditional bluegrass. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Photo by Dana Trippe Popular contemporary bluegrass musician Billy Strings comes to Rupp Arena for a 2-night run April 26-27.

Billy Strings. April 26-27. Billy Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists, nominated for three Grammy Awards this year including Best Bluegrass Album ("Me/And/Dad,") Best American Roots Song (“California Sober” feat. Willie Nelson) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“High Note” with Dierks Bentley.) He'll bring his high-energy show to Rupp Arena for a 2-night run. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Same As It Ever Was: Talking Heads Tribute. April 27. Founder Curtis Green Geren remembers watching Talking Heads videos as a child, but it wasn't until his teenage years that he rediscovered the band's music again. Today, his group pays homage to the Talking Heads with loyal covers of the group's hits and deep cuts alike. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Black Jacket Symphony: “Purple Rain.” April 28. Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? The Black Jacket Symphony offers opportunities to relive those moments with a live concert experience unlike, by recreating classic albums from start to finish. This performance will feature Prince’s classic 1984 album, “Purple Rain,” note for note, sound for sound. 4 and 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Mostly Landscapes. On display until May 4. This exhibition features the landscape work of four stellar Kentucky landscape artists: Patrick Adams, Ellen Glasgow, Tresa Thompson O'Connor and Chris Segre Lewis. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat.:12-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com

Richard Dial: Everyday Love. On display through April 13. "Everyday Love" is the inaugural solo exhibition of Bessemer, Alabama-based artist Richard Dial. Spanning over 30 years of artistic exploration, Dial unveils his talent for imbuing ordinary objects with profound emotional depth. Through his work, he challenges the banality of industrial culture while exploring the rich tapestry of everyday life. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. Institute 193, 193 North Limestone Street. wwwinstitute193.org

× Expand German-Swiss conceptual artist known for his use of non-traditional materials in making sculptures and installations. A collection of his prints is on display at the UK Art Museum through July 6.

Dieter Roth Prints. On display through July 6. Dieter Roth was a German-Swiss conceptual artist known for his use of non-traditional materials in making sculptures and installations. Cheese, sausage and chocolate, among other items, would lend definite odors (not always pleasant ones) during the run of his exhibitions. Roth enjoyed blurring the line between process and product, and his work often questioned assumptions about permanence. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ; Fri.: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ; Sat.-Sun.: 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

Radiance. On display April 12-June 23. This exhibition celebrates a stunning collection of works by some of Kentucky's most notable artists who have also garnered international acclaim. Featured artists include fiber artist Arturo Alonzo Sandoval, glass artists Guy Kemper, Stephen Rolfe Powell and Travis Adams, and jewelry designer Daria de Koning. Exhibition events include an artist reception on April 14 (5-7 p.m.); Daria de Koning talk and trunk show on April 16 (11 a.m.); Guy Kemper talk on April 28 (2:30 p.m.); Arturo Sandoval talk and luncheon on April 30 (11:30 a.m.); Travis Adams event on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. (taking place at his gallery, Trifecta Glass • Art • Lounge); and Travis Adams talk about artist Stephen Rolfe Powell on May 19 (2:30 p.m.) Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

× Expand An exhibit featuring the work of Los Angeles-based artist Israel Campos will open at 2nd Story on April 20.

Israel Campos: Sentinels. On display April 20-June. Israel Campos is a Los Angeles-based artist who embraces art traditions from Mesoamerica to explore how historical events are interconnected and reverberate into the present. Blending pre-Columbian iconography, generational myths, and oral folklore with references to contemporary American pop culture, Campos creates paintings and prints that present the Chicano/a experience as a complex amalgamation of two distinct cultures. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 1-5 p.m. 2nd Story, 522 W. Short St. www.2ndstory.art

Through the Lens: From Sublime to Subtle (Photography by Debra Booker and Ken Silvestri). On display through May 4. A photographer’s perspective unveils the beauty of both grand and ordinary subjects, portraying a captivating lens through which the world is seen. Whether capturing the majesty of expansive landscapes or focusing on the intricate patterns adorning leaves, photography serves as a medium to observe and appreciate the myriad details surrounding us. It provides a platform to share our visions, allowing others to glimpse the diverse and enchanting facets of the world through our lenses. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m. -5 p.m.; Fri.: noon-8 p.m.; Sat.: noon-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

Spring Fling. On display April 18-June 20. This event showcases the creations of renowned Miami-based glass artist Rob Stern. With over 25 years of experience, Stern's work has garnered international recognition, displayed and collected across Europe, Asia and the United States. Notably, he recently appeared on Netflix's "Blown Away" series. Stern's artistic journey is rooted in a deep connection to life, guiding his creative process and daily decisions. Opening night (April 18, 6 p.m.) features live glassblowing demonstrations by Stern himself, alongside the opportunity to admire his stunning works and indulge in craft cocktails. Gallery Hours: Wed.-Sun. Noon-6 p.m. Trifecta: Glass - Art - Lounge, 243 Walton Ave. www.trifectadesignstudio.com

Rock ‘n Roll Photography by Don Aters. On display through April 27. Don Aters, a renowned documentarian of the 1960s counterculture, immortalized the era's music scene through his photography. Starting in San Francisco's Haight/Ashbury District in 1966 and later moving to New York, he spent over four decades capturing both legendary rock icons and emerging artists. His honest and raw images delve deep into the soul of his subjects, telling stories of the era with emotional authenticity. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 12-5 p.m. ArtsPlace Gallery, 161 N. Mill St. www.lexarts.org

ETC.

Lexington Ballet Company: “Cinderella.” April 13. Dreams do come true. Follow the magical journey of Cinderella, an enchanted fairytale featuring the Lexington Ballet School. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand The Kentucky Theatre will host a special screening of the film "Wildcat," directed by Ethan Hawke and starring Maya Hawke, on April 13.

Screening of “Wildcat” with special guests Ethan Hawke and Steve Zahn. April 13. Filmed in Louisville and directed and co-written by four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke, “Wildcat” invites the audience to weave in and out of celebrated Southern Gothic writer Flannery O’Connor's mind as she ponders the great questions of her writing: Can scandalous art still serve God? Does suffering precede all greatness? Can illness be a blessing? In 1950, Flannery (Maya Hawke) visits her mother Regina (Laura Linney) in Georgia when she is diagnosed with lupus at 24 years old. Struggling with the same disease that took her father’s life when she was a child and desperate to make her mark as a great writer, this crisis pitches her imagination into a feverish exploration of belief. As she dives deeper into her craft, the lines between reality, imagination, and faith begin to blur, allowing Flannery to ultimately come to peace with her situation and heal a strained relationship with her mother. Film screening at 3:30 p.m., followed by Q&A with Ethan Hawke and Steve Zahn at 5:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

Baile Habibi: 25 Years of Mecca Dance Studio. April 19-20. Mecca Dance Studio celebrates 25 years with a two-day event featuring workshops on April 19-20 and a culminating celebratory event on April 20 (7 p.m.) at ArtsPlace, featuring dancing, music, food, signature cocktails, a marketplace and performances from Alma Gitana, C the Beat, Rakadu Dance Theatre, Flamenco Louisville and special guest, Dalia Carella from New York City. 7 p.m. ArtsPlace, 161 North Mill St. www.meccadance.com

Ghosts: Do You Believe? April 22. People have long been fascinated with the ghostly unknown, wondering whether ghosts are real or just figments of their imaginations. This obsession has compelled Dustin Pari, expert paranormal researcher and renowned team member of television’s “Ghost Hunters” and “Ghost Hunters International” to delve deep into the question in an all-new live show breaking down the boundaries between reality and the supernatural. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

John Crist: The Emotional Support Tour. April 26. John Crist, a rising stand-up comedian with over 5.7 million social media followers and 1 billion video views, is celebrated for his bold humor and Southern charm. In 2022, he released his second special, "What Are We Doing?" on YouTube, and his bestselling book "Delete That" with Penguin Random House. Crist is also known for his podcast, the Net Positive, where he engages in candid conversations. He draws inspiration from his unconventional upbringing in the South with a pastor father, remarking, "How do you not write jokes?!" 7 p.m. Fri. and Sat. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

A Night at the Museum. April 26. It’s the grown-ups’ turn! With special exhibits, activities, a silent auction, drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and more, this adults-only, fun-filled evening is designed to let your imagination soar. Proceeds to support Explorium’s mission of inspiring children’s imagination and curiosity. 7-10 p.m. Explorium of Lexington, 440 W. Short St. www.explorium.com

× Expand Comedian Pete Davidson brings his Prehab Tour to the Lexington Opera House on April 27.

Pete Davidson: Prehab Tour. April 27. At the age of 20, Pete Davidson became the youngest SNL cast member to take up the honor of improvising and carousing with cast members and famous guests. Riffing on his stoner adventures and always making himself the butt of the joke, Davidson pulls off his heavy-lidded, sleepy self-deprecation thanks to an undeniable charisma that makes him mesmerizing to watch. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Community Orchestra: “Celebration of Sibelius.” April 28. The Lexington Community Orchestra’s 2023-’24 season finale concert will include music exclusively by late-romantic/early modern-era composer Jean Sibelius. Perhaps best known worldwide for his tone poem “Finlandia,” Sibelius is widely regarded as the greatest composer from Finland and credited with strengthening the nation’s identity in the late 19th century. The concert is free and open to the public, with pre-registration requested due to limited seating: 3 p.m. Bryan Station High School, 201 Eastin Rd. Visit www.lexingtoncommunityorchestra.org to RSVP.