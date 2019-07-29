August 2019 tadoo list

GIGS

Yonder Mountain String Band. Aug. 1. For the past 20 years, this Nederland Colorado-based band has redefined bluegrass music, expanding the traditional acoustic genre beyond its previously established boundaries by steadily pushing the envelope into the realms of rock ‘n’ roll and improvisation. 7:30 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

JD McPherson. Aug. 2. With an unaffected take on vital American music and a voice that channels the spirit of Little Richard and James Brown, JD McPherson presents traditional rhythm & blues and rockabilly infused rock ‘n’ roll with fresh, exciting songwriting. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts. Aug. 3. Featuring an eclectic mix of styles and mediums, Jeffrey Lewis crafts quirky and clever lyrically based songs infused with doses of punk, folk, psychedelia and an infectious energy. Sets are often interspersed with poetry and the illustrated stories of Pocahontas and Marco Polo. This show will also feature special guest Sugarbelli (the new project from Whitehall Bear’s Jason Brown). 8 p.m. The Green Lantern Bar, 497 W. Third St. (859) 252-9539

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Aug. 3. Hailing from the Glenville section of Cleveland, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony are best known for their fast-paced rapping style and harmonizing vocals. In 1997, they won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance with their song “Tha Crossroads.” 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Black Flag. Aug. 9. Among the founding fathers of punk, formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California, by guitarist, primary songwriter and sole continuous member Greg Ginn, Black Flag’s discography includes seven studio albums and two live albums. Special guest The Linecutters will get the party started. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

× Expand Fresh off last month’s Forecastle appearance, New York-based rock trio Sunflower Bean will play at The Burl on Aug. 9. The event serves as a kickoff party for that weekend’s Railbird Festival, which takes place at Keeneland Aug. 10-11. Photo furnished

Sunflower Bean. Aug. 9. This NYC indie rock trio was formed in late 2013 with singer/guitarist Nick Kivlen, singer/bassist Julia Cumming and drummer Jacob Faber. All high schoolers at the time, they earned attention for their alternately rock-edged and dreamy guitar tunes. Later that year they were invited to open for the likes of DIIV, The Vaccines and Best Coast; the group recently earned a spot on the main stage at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival. This evening will serve as a kickoff party for Railbird Festival, taking place at Keeneland Aug. 10-11. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

G. Love & Special Sauce. Aug. 13. With their signature blend of delta blues, hip-hop, funk, rock ‘n’ roll and jazz, Garrett “G.Love” Dutton, Jeffrey “The Houseman” Clemens and Jimmy “Jazz” Prescott have created their own funky stew of American music. They are celebrating their 25th year together and have been an influence on artists like Jack White, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers and Slightly Stoopid. 8 pm. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The Handshake Deals w/ Senora May. Aug. 15. Combining the sounds of accordion, standup bass, guitar, drum, mandolin and kazoo, the Kentucky-based three piece The Handshake Deals describe their music as “an intergalactic connection that is oh so sweet.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Ace Frehley. Aug. 18. Ace “Space Ace” Frehley was an original member of the band KISS when it formed in 1973 and was a mainstay of the group until his departure in 1982 to pursue a solo career. Having written and recorded some of KISS’ most iconic tunes, Ace was known for his blistering guitar licks and patented smoking guitar that added to the band’s over-the-top stage antics. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Marbin. Aug. 25. This Chicago-based instrumental rock band cites influences such as Weather Report, Snarky Puppy and Allan Holdsworth. Since 2008, the group has performed all over the United States, playing over 250 shows a year with the accompaniment of drummer Justyn Lawrence and bassist Jae Gentile. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Mac Sabbath. Aug 31. Utilizing lyricism and imagery centered on fast food, Mac Sabbath is a parody heavy metal tribute band from Los Angeles. As self-appointed founders of “Drive-Thru Metal,” the band performs faithful covers of Black Sabbath’s songs with humorously rewritten lyrics. They’ll be joined by Okilly Dokilly, a metal band paying tribute to Ned Flanders from The Simpsons. 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

ART & EXHIBITS

Off the Menu: Looking at Food. On display through Aug. 11. For centuries, artists have used food as a subject — from Dutch still lifes teeming with meats, fruits, and vegetables to Andy Warhol’s infamous soup cans. This exhibition features work from the UK Art Museum’s permanent collection, plus borrowed art from galleries and studios in Lexington and beyond, to reveal how food can be used to investigate notions of nourishment, ritual, desire and popular culture. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues-Thur.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.; noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. UK Art Museum, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-5716

× Expand “Essence of the White Swan,” a new series of works by Lexington artist Andrea Perry, will be on display through Aug. 11 at the Mill and Max Contemplative Arts Gallery, inside the Lexington Shambhala Meditation Center. Image furnished

Essence of the White Swan. On display through Aug 11. This new series of work by Lexington artist Andra Perry showcases the beauty, strength and grace of the black ballerina. Executed in vibrant paints and mixed media, the works express the black ballerinas’ spiritual determination to overcome internal battles and translate the power of the art of dance into a 2-D format. Perry’s “white swans” are role models, inspiring other young ethnic girls to not let the harshness of society hold them back from their own individual expressions of beauty and their full spectrum of emotions. Gallery hours: Sat. 12:20-3:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Mill & Max Contemplative Arts Gallery, 385 S. Mill St. (inside Lexington Shambhala Center). www.millandmaxgallery.com (859) 225-4183

Multifarious: An Exhibit of Work by Celery Jones and Sharon S. Ross. On display through the end of August. This collaboration was born from a deep desire for the freedom of variety: freedom from the idea that artists must adhere to one style, freedom to stretch daydreams across an array of surfaces, and freedom for the viewer to question his or her own perception of each piece. Raised in Versailles, Kentucky, Jones served as art director for the Atlanta-based production company Flynnside Out, where she created and produced content for HGTV, DIY Network, Target, HomeDepot and residential projects; she also created artwork for television productions (“The Walking Dead,” “Atlanta,” “Cartoon Network” and others) in Los Angeles for six years before returning to Kentucky in 2018 to paint full time. Ross earned her B.A. from Eastern Kentucky University, and now practices her art full time at Artist Attic Inc., where she serves as president. Gallery hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Artist’s Attic Inc. The Square, 401 W Main St. #401 www.thesquarelexington.com (859) 254-5501

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

Ballet Under the Stars. Aug. 1-4. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Ballet Under the Stars allows audiences to enjoy the beauty of a professional ballet in a casual outdoor park setting. The event will begin with a pre-show youth production of “Princess Vignettes” at 8 p.m., followed by a main performance featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. 8 p.m. pre-show with main curtain at 9 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.lexingtonky.goc/ballet-under-stars

Chamber Music Festival. Aug. 22-Sept. 1. This event showcases world-acclaimed chamber musicians for 10 continued days of music that include traditional concerts, pop-up events, fundraisers and more at various locations around Lexington. Full schedule available at www.chambermusiclex.org/about.

Woodongs Old Time Radio Hour presents B.B. King Blues Band. Aug. 26. The B.B. King Blues Band are the same musicians who walked alongside the iconic bluesman for over 35 years. The band writes the next chapter on an album that salutes King’s classic songs and showcases their own. King’s daughter, Claudette King (vocals), and Michael Lee from The Voice (guitar & vocals) will perform as special guests. 6:45 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.woodsongs.com (859) 280-2201

× Expand “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will speak at a morning assembly at the University of Kentucky on Aug. 30 in conjunction with the university’s celebration of 70 years of integration. Photo furnished

A Conversation with Trevor Noah. Aug. 30. In addition to hosting “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah is also the author of “Born A Crime,” a nationally acclaimed autobiography focused on growing up in apartheid South Africa. This talk, which is part of a series commemorating 70 years of integration, will draw on reflections of Noah’s life, including thoughts on the importance of diversity and social justice dialogues. 9 a.m. UK Memorial Coliseum, Avenue of Champions. ukytickets.universitytickets.com (859) 257-9293

LITERATURE & FILM

× Expand The 2007 “final cut” version of director Ridley Scott’s 1987 science fiction film “Blade Runner” will be screened as part of the Summer Classic Film Series on Aug. 28. Photo furnished

Summer Classic Film Series. Wednesdays. This popular annual summer film series brings old favorites to the Kentucky Theater big screen. This month’s featured films include “The Goonies” (Aug. 7), “Foreign Correspondent” (Aug. 14), “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (Aug. 21) and “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (Aug. 28). Wednesdays 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheater.com

Fountain Films on Fridays. Fridays. This year’s free outdoor movie series produced by the Downtown Lexington Partnership will take place Fridays in August. The schedule includes “The Waterboy” (Aug. 2); “Sweet Home Alabama” (Aug. 9); “Space Jam” (Aug. 16) and “Secretariat” (Aug. 23). Films begin at dusk. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Fly Fishing Film Tour. Aug. 8. The original and preeminent exhibition of fly fishing cinema, this event will benefit Land Conservation in Central Kentucky through the efforts of the Bluegrass Land Conservancy. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.kentuckytheater.com. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. (859) 231-7924

Wild & Scenic Film Festival. Aug. 22. This benefit event for the Kentucky Conservation Committee includes a dozen short adventure films about climbing, hiking and cycling, including a film about our very own Red River Gorge. Silent auction begins at 6:30 p.m.; film at 7 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. (859) 231-7924

ETC.

Big Band & Jazz Series. Tuesdays through Aug. 27. One of Lexington’s longest running and most beloved concert series, Big Band & Jazz Series presents free jazz music in an outdoor park setting weekly throughout the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, as well as, a picnic to enjoy. 7 p.m. Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

Southland Jamboree. Thursdays. Now taking place on Thursdays at MoonDance Amphiteater, the popular weekly summer bluegrass series will this month feature Ida Clare (Aug. 1), Blue Eagle Band (Aug. 8), The Local Honeys (Aug. 15) and Laurel River Line (Aug. 29). 7 p.m. MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.southlandjamboree.org

Thursday Night Live. Thursdays. Organized by the Downtown Lexington Partnership, this family-friendly weekly happy hour event takes place under the Fifth Third Pavilion and features live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors, and more. 5-8 p.m. This month’s lineup includes 64West (Aug. 1), The Johnson Brothers perform The Beatles’ “White Album” (Aug. 8), Rebel Without A Cause (Aug. 15), Kenny Owens & Group Therapy (Aug. 22), and The Twiggenburys (Aug. 29). Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside Park, 251 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Music on the Lawn. Fridays and Saturdays. This twice-weekly event on the idyllic lawn of Shaker Village features live music, an outdoor dinner, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pits. Performers include Derek Spencer, Carrie Johnson, Chris Sullivan, The Barely Shaken String Band and many more. No admission fee is required unless attending tour or indoor exhibits. Fridays and Saturdays through October, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road. shakervillageky.org/events/music-on-the-lawn-sat-2019/

Lexington Green Lakeside Live. Fridays and Saturdays. This music series features free live music from local and regional musicians on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting). Festivities take place on the dock area at Lexington Green, with covered lounge seating, a fire pit, a permanent stage and a fountain. Coolers are not permitted, but food and beverages will be available to purchase from on-site restaurants and local food trucks. Lexington Green provides a shuttle service to help transport attendees from the top parking lot to the Lakeside area. Visit the event website for full schedule and other details. Fridays and Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. The Mall at Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.lexgreenlakeside.com

NoLi Night Market. Aug. 2. This pop-up, open-air market, takes place the first Friday of every month through the end of the year. Designed to showcase local businesses, artists and non-profit organizations, the market features vendors selling everything from homemade soaps and jewelry to custom-made apparel and artwork. Attendees can purchase food and beer from a variety of northside restaurants and food trucks and enjoy live music from regional bands. 6-10 p.m. 700 block of Bryan Avenue. www.facebook.com/thenightmarket

Railbird Festival. Aug. 10-11. This inaugural festival presented by the producers of world-class music events that include Forecastle, Bonnaroo, Highwater Festival and Big Ears Festival will center on live music, bourbon, equine culture and Lexington tradition. Guests can partake in a variety of “experiences” throughout the weekend, ranging from equine-themed betting and farm tours to culinary and mixology demonstrations; the event will feature live performances from a diverse roster of local and national artists including Tyler Childers, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, The Raconteurs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams and more. Visit event website for full lineup and ticket details. Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. www.railbirdfest.com

Woodland Art Fair. Aug. 17-18. The Woodland Art Fair, produced by the Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation, has been one of Lexington’s most celebrated cultural events for over 40 years. The free annual event will feature more than 200 local, regional and national artists displaying and selling their creations; a beer garden; dozens of concession vendors; family activities; and live music and other entertainment. Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html

× Expand Lexington’s biggest culinary celebration, Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival, takes place Aug. 24-25 at Masterson Station. Photo furnished

Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival. Aug. 24-25. This annual family-friendly food and music festival is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing. With more than 50 local food vendors, live music from local and regional bands, workshops and “food performances” from local and regional chefs, craft beer and cocktails, kid-friendly activities, a classic car show and more, this festival has something for everyone. Visit the event’s website for the full lineup of food vendors, additional performers and guests, festival schedule and other details. Noon-11 p.m. Sat.; noon-7 p.m. Sun. Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. www.cravelexington.com

Charles Phoenix: Addicted to Americana. Aug. 25. Ambassador of Americana culture Charles Phoenix will share the very best of his retro road-trip discoveries and colorful kaleidoscope of found vintage Kodachrome slides from his latest book, “Addicted to Americana,” which has been called a marvelous mashup of mid-century stories and glories of spectacular space-age style, amazing attractions, local landmarks, roadside wonders, festive foods, crazy car culture, futuristic transportation and more, all in glorious Kodachrome color. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. (859) 231-7924