The State of Local Real Estate 2022: By the Numbers

A look at year-to-year real estate stats for six Lexington neighborhoods, provided by the Fayette County PVA

Ashland, Lakewood, Lakeview

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,260

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,441

Median Age of Home (in Years): 50

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 70

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.6%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $691,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 82

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $678,250

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 2%

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.

× Expand HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue) For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Ashland, Lakewood, Lakeview” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished

Copperfield, Wyndham Hills, Clement Heights

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,104

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,380

Median Age of Home (in Years): 30

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 60

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.4%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $362,500

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 65

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $329,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 10%

× Expand HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue) For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Copperfield, Wyndham Hills, Clement Heights” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished

Fairway, Ashwood, Idle Hour

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 583

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,826

Median Age of Home (in Years): 73

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 6%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $595,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 37

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $475,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 25%

× Expand HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue) For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Fairway, Ashwood, Idle Hour” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished

Lakeshore, Lansdowne/Merrick, Castlegate

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,540

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,064

Median Age of Home (in Years): 43

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 67

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 4.3%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $499,900

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 103

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $445,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 12%

× Expand HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue) For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Lakeshore, Lansdowne/Merrick, Castlegate” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished

Stonewall, Rabbit Run

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 993

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,485

Median Age of Home (in Years): 57

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 3.6%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $350,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 47

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $343,750

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 2%

× Expand HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue) For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Stonewall, Rabbit Run” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished

Waterford, Pinnacle, Veterans Park

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,934

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,535

Median Age of Home (in Years): 21

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 120

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 6.2%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $378,500

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 132

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $340,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 11%

