The State of Local Real Estate 2022: By the Numbers

by

A look at year-to-year real estate stats for six Lexington neighborhoods, provided by the Fayette County PVA

Ashland, Lakewood, Lakeview

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,260

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,441

Median Age of Home (in Years): 50

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 70

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.6%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $691,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 82

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $678,250

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 2%

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.

Copperfield, Wyndham Hills, Clement Heights

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,104

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,380

Median Age of Home (in Years): 30

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 60

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.4%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $362,500

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 65

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $329,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 10%

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.

Fairway, Ashwood, Idle Hour

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 583

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,826

Median Age of Home (in Years): 73

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 6%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $595,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 37

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $475,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 25%

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.

Lakeshore, Lansdowne/Merrick, Castlegate

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,540

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,064

Median Age of Home (in Years): 43

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 67

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 4.3%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $499,900

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 103

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $445,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 12%

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.

Stonewall, Rabbit Run

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 993

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,485

Median Age of Home (in Years): 57

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 3.6%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $350,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 47

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $343,750

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 2%

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.

Waterford, Pinnacle, Veterans Park

NEIGHBORHOOD STATS

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,934

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,535

Median Age of Home (in Years): 21

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 120

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 6.2%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $378,500

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 132

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $340,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 11%

* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.

Tags

by

.