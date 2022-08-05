The State of Local Real Estate 2022: By the Numbers

A look at year-to-year real estate stats for six Lexington neighborhoods, provided by the Fayette County PVA
Ashland, Lakewood, Lakeview
NEIGHBORHOOD STATS
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,260
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,441
Median Age of Home (in Years): 50
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 70
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.6%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $691,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 82
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $678,250
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 2%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.
HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue)
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Ashland, Lakewood, Lakeview” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished
Copperfield, Wyndham Hills, Clement Heights
NEIGHBORHOOD STATS
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,104
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,380
Median Age of Home (in Years): 30
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 60
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.4%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $362,500
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 65
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $329,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 10%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.
HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue)
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Copperfield, Wyndham Hills, Clement Heights” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished
Fairway, Ashwood, Idle Hour
NEIGHBORHOOD STATS
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 583
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,826
Median Age of Home (in Years): 73
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 6%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $595,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 37
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $475,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 25%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.
HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue)
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Fairway, Ashwood, Idle Hour” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished
Lakeshore, Lansdowne/Merrick, Castlegate
NEIGHBORHOOD STATS
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,540
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 3,064
Median Age of Home (in Years): 43
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 67
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 4.3%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $499,900
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 103
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $445,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 12%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.
HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue)
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Lakeshore, Lansdowne/Merrick, Castlegate” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished
Stonewall, Rabbit Run
NEIGHBORHOOD STATS
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 993
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,485
Median Age of Home (in Years): 57
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 35
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 3.6%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $350,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 47
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $343,750
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 2%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.
HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue)
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Stonewall, Rabbit Run” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished
Waterford, Pinnacle, Veterans Park
NEIGHBORHOOD STATS
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,934
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,535
Median Age of Home (in Years): 21
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 120
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 6.2%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $378,500
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 132
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $340,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 11%
* “Past 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022. ** “Previous 12 months” refers to the period between July 1, 2020, and June 31, 2021.
HOMES SOLD: July 2021–June 2022 (Red); July 2020–June 2021 (Blue)
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Waterford, Pinnacle, Veterans Park” as the area highlighted on this map. Image furnished