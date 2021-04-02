Civic Connections: April 2021

By Hannah LeGris, 3rd District Councilmember

As a long-time bike commuter and proponent of multimodal transportation, it doesn’t surprise me that one of the main issues I hear about from constituents is traffic. One of the proposals I’m most enthusiastic to work on as a city councilmember is the Mixed Use Traffic Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that would connect the Brannon Crossing area with downtown Lexington along Nicholasville Road.

This initiative would consist of a limited number of inbound and outbound stops, with bus service running from park-and-ride locations in Jessamine County to Lexington’s downtown transit center. It includes additional investments in bike and pedestrian infrastructure, green space and safety measures to protect our neighborhoods from traffic congestion.

LFUCG has known for years that one of Lexington’s primary concerns is transportation flow. The BRT model is based on the idea of “complete streets” – streets designed for people that prioritize safety, access and navigation for everyone. Our goal is to design streetscapes that make it easier to walk, bike, cross the street and travel along sidewalks without fear or social marginalization.

Multimodal planning and people-centric design will also help reduce traffic. Through consistent implementation and data-driven policies, we can curb congestion by making it easier to take short trips without using a car and by creating the infrastructure to shape different habits. If we reduce barriers to bike, walk or take public transit – especially for families and individuals with different mobility needs – then we cut down on traffic on our roads.

Integrated bike/ped trails like the Legacy Trail, the Brighton Trail system and others are part of this larger plan. These trail systems elevate the health of the community and create stronger community bonds and healthier, more environmentally friendly lifestyles. Investments like the Town Branch restoration are part of the larger Comprehensive Plan that will lay the groundwork for an even more vibrant and accessible urban center, one that is alive with activity, people, shops and art.

As we move forward with Lexington’s long-term goals, we should continue to prioritize equitable investment. That means purposefully and consistently designing our travel corridors and communities for people of all backgrounds and incomes. By changing the way we conceive of “right of way” to accommodate slower forms of transportation, we can open up our streets to different uses, resulting in greater access for all of our residents and visitors.

Investing and sustaining a vibrant transit system will take time, but ultimately it’s a win for the environment, the region and the city. Issues of transportation, economy, health, equity and safety are all interlinked. We have the opportunity to reimagine our habits and expectations to build a stronger, more just and environmentally healthy city. A multimodal transportation program is one meaningful step toward a making Lexington a better community for everyone.