Civic Connections: Traffic Engineering

BY GRACE FOLEY, SENIOR TRAFFIC ENGINEER

Let’s talk traffic calming.

In addition to its better-known duties, such as managing traffic signals, maintaining roadway signs and reviewing new development traffic plans and impacts, the city’s Division of Traffic Engineering evaluates and installs traffic calming devices. This is done through its Neighborhood Traffic Management Program (NTMP), developed in 2000 to provide a process for identifying and addressing neighborhood concerns about speeding, excessive traffic volumes and safety on local residential streets. The program provides the means for a neighborhood to request the city intercede and solve a problem when traffic has exceeded reasonable expectations. Funded by the Urban-County Council, the program has mitigated problems in neighborhoods throughout Lexington by installing signs, pavement markings, multi-way stops and speed tables.

To start the evaluation process, a resident must submit an application (Form A) on the Neighborhood Traffic page of the city’s website that details their traffic concern and observations. Once the application is received, an initial review will be completed and the applicant will be provided a petition with an address list outlining all the addresses between the two requested traffic limits (Form B). If the petition is returned with at least 65% of the residents in agreement a traffic study is needed, traffic count and speed data will be collected for several days under normal traffic conditions.

After a count is completed, the data is processed and becomes a part of the traffic study, which utilizes the traffic count data, collision data from police and federal guidelines to evaluate whether a situation qualifies for NTMP funding. If the street qualifies for NTMP funding, traffic calming recommendations will be included in the study report. Recommendations such as signs and painted markings are installed at no cost to the neighborhood, while other options, such as speed tables, have a cost-share component between the city and the neighborhood based on property values.

If the option chosen requires a cost-share, the Division of Traffic Engineering will mail out ballot cards to property owners in the study area to vote for or against installation. If 51% or more of the votes support the traffic calming installation and the neighborhood cost-share is received, the request will go before the Urban County Council.

Additional information on the process, options, qualifications and cost-share is provided in the NTMP guide. The NTMP guide and application form are available at LexingtonKY.gov/Neighborhood-Traffic. The process can take 12-24 months, depending on funding availability and the time of year the request is submitted. Throughout the process, staff members from the Division of Traffic Engineering are available to provide updates and work with communities to identify and address neighborhood traffic concerns.