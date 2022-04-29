Civic Connections: Introduction to the Fayette County Neighborhood Council

BY WALT GAFFIELD, FAYETTE COUNTY NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL PRESIDENT

The Fayette County Neighborhood Council (FCNC) is a nonprofit organization representing rural, urban and suburban neighborhoods within Fayette County. Founded in the 1990s by the late Emma Tibbs, a tireless advocate for neighborhoods who was awarded a Point of Light Award from President George H.W. Bush in 2000 for her community work and activism, FCNC serves as an umbrella organization for neighborhoods throughout Fayette County, operating under the assumption that neighborhoods can accomplish more together than individually.

Currently governed by an elected board of directors, FCNC holds four or five general meetings per year devoted to areas of interest in promoting and maintaining healthy neighborhoods. The organization uses a robust email network and website to keep neighborhoods informed about grants, public policy changes, events and issues pertinent to Fayette County neighborhoods.

The organization is noted for having filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Urban County Government in 2006 for failure to comply with the requirements of the U.S. Clean Water Act. While Lexington’s watersheds still have pollution problems, the organization notes that the Fayette Urban County Government and Kentucky Division of Water – both of which referenced a Sewer Study initiated by Tibbs and completed by FCNC – have made significant strides on the consent decree with the EPA since that time. FCNC is still involved in sewer and water issues and continues to engage in planning, zoning and development issues. In general, the organization strives to help neighborhoods with issues and problems, serving as an educational resource and encouraging public engagement.

The organization’s next general meeting will take place on May 9, focusing on the topic “Housing in Lexington.” Charlie Lanter, LFUCG’s new commissioner of Housing Advocacy and Community Development, has been invited to speak about housing and his new department and to answer questions. Housing affordability and availability are among the most difficult problems facing cities in the United States today, and Fayette County is no exception.

Driven by a love for Lexington and a desire to make it better, the organization acknowledges that homes are often the largest investment individuals make in their lifetimes and tries to protect them and advocate for successful neighborhoods. More information about the Fayette County Neighborhood Council can be found at the organization’s website, FCNC.org. Originally constituting neighborhood association presidents, membership is now open to individuals as well as neighborhood associations and homeowners’ associations. The organization is completely voluntary and has no paid employees.