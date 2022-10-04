Civic Connections: The 2022 Fayette County General Election

× Expand Image furnished

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY CIVICLEX

In recent years, details on how to vote, when to vote and where to vote have shifted, perhaps more quickly and dramatically than ever before. Some of those reasons were related to the pandemic and others were not; likewise, some of those shifts were temporary and others are permanent.

It can be a lot to keep up with, so we’ve teamed up with our friends at CivicLex to put together a quick guide to FAQs and other relevant details for Fayette County’s upcoming 2022 general election.

Where do I vote?

• After moving from precincts to big voting centers for the 2020 election, voting locations are now back to the regular precincts. You can find your voting precinct at govoteky.com or on the Fayette County Clerk’s website (fayettecountyclerk.com).

When do I vote?

• Election Day this year falls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Election Day voting hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Due to recent changes to Kentucky election laws calling for a mandatory early voting period on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday preceding any election, all registered voters can also vote in-person at the Lexington Senior Center (195 Life Lane, behind Southland Christian Church) Nov. 3-5, between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No excuse is needed to vote at this location during this window.

• Please note, the deadline to register to vote or update your registration is Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. You can register to vote or check your current registration at govoteky.com – be sure you have updated your address if you’ve moved recently. You can check your voter registration status, find your precinct and view a sample ballot on the Fayette County Clerk’s website, or at lex.vote.

What if I can’t vote on Election Day?

• Voters with a valid excuse for being unable to vote on Election Day (e.g., disability, overseas travel, illness, pregnancy) can cast an in-person or mail-in absentee ballot. The Fayette County Clerk’s website features a list of valid excuses for absentee voting, as well as a portal to request mail-in absentee ballots.

• The deadline to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 25. Mail-in ballots must be received by 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, and may be returned by mail or dropped in the drop box outside the Fayette County Clerk’s Office, 162 E. Main St.

• In-person absentee ballots for registered voters with a valid excuse may be cast at the County Clerk’s Office on Oct. 26-28 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2 between 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m..

• Note: If your reason for requesting an absentee ballot does not fall within the excuses outlined on the Fayette County Clerk website, you can still cast an early in-person ballot at the Lexington Senior Center on November 3-5. No excuse is required to vote during that period.

What will my ballot look like?

• This election features a variety of federal, state, county and urban county offices. You can visit the Fayette County Clerk’s website as the election nears to view a sample ballot, which will show which candidates and races you’ll be able to vote for. Ballots differ for individuals based on the city, state and federal districts in which they live.

• Note: Reviewing your ballot before Election Day gives you time to research candidates and choose the ones whose platforms match closest to your priorities – more information on every candidate running for office in Lexington is available at the website lex.vote!

What makes voting in Fayette County different than other Kentucky counties?

• Lexington is different from other counties in Kentucky because it has a merged city-county government. This means that many of the responsibilities previously held by county officials – such as county judge executive, county commissioners and magistrates – have shifted over to LFUCG offices and officials. It can be confusing for voters who see these offices on their ballot without really knowing anything about them. While the mayoral and council races tend to get a lot of media attention, that isn’t always the case for the down-ballot county races.

• CivicLex really wants to shine a light on these candidates and offices so that voters can be more informed about how their city works and can feel more empowered to participate in the processes that shape life in Lexington. To that end, the organization has worked hard to create user-friendly voting resources outlining more details on individual candidates for all the local races that will appear on the ballots for Lexington voters in the general election. Visit civiclex.org and lex.vote for more information on the races and candidates for the upcoming election.

This information is presented by CivicLex, a local nonprofit civic education organization dedicated to building civic health through education, media and relationship building. For more information on the organization or to learn how to further support its mission , visit civiclex.org.