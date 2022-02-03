Civic Connections

The mission of the Lexington Department of Environmental Quality & Public Works is to preserve, protect and enhance our environment; to provide public infrastructure systems that are safe, efficient and economical; and to promote a healthy and sustainable quality of life for Lexington residents.

Councilmember Fred Brown. Photo by Amy Wallot

In addition to my role as 8th District councilmember, I also chair the Urban County Council Environmental Quality & Public Works (EQPW) Committee. We oversee matters related to the EQPW department, which includes the divisions of building inspection, engineering, environmental services, waste management, water quality, streets and roads, and traffic engineering.

The EQPW Committee is one of four standing committees of the Urban County Council and comprises 10 councilmembers. An item is heard in committee when it is referred by a councilmember for additional information or review. The committee also hears annual updates on items like the city’s snow and ice control plan and vacuum leaf collection. Actionable items require a majority vote of the committee before moving forward to the full 15-member council for consideration.

In 2021, the EQPW Committee heard presentations on a wide range of topics, including but not limited to a proposal for home composting, an update on the popular Hazardous Street Tree Cost Share Program and an interesting presentation on wrong-way driving in Fayette County. Having served on the EQPW Committee since 2015, one of the deliverables I am most proud of is the Pavement Management Plan.

A first in city history, the Pavement Management Plan standardizes the process for making decisions about 2,355 city-maintained lane miles in Fayette County. Responsibilities and budgets are outlined based on the functional classification of the road. Using paving condition data, district councilmembers with the assistance of EQPW staff, are responsible for making paving recommendations for local roads in their respective districts. Included in the policy is a five-year capital improvement plan for major/minor arterials and collector roads, subject to be revised as necessary. Approved in 2016, the Pavement Management Plan is currently under review for updates and will be presented to the EQPW Committee later this year.

The Environmental Quality & Public Works Committee meets monthly on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., with a few exceptions. Meetings are open to the public and streamed live on LexTV. Meeting schedules, materials and videos can be found on the city website, Lexingtonky.gov.