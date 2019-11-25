December 2019 tadoo List

GIGS

Johnny Conqueroo EP Release. Dec. 6. Lexington’s leading psychedelic blues trio celebrates the anticipated release of its forthcoming EP “Taking It Easy” with a show augmented by visual treatment from local multimedia artist Yovozol. Chicago-based beach blues trio The Slaps and Dayton-based alt rock band Pine Box will provide support for this lo-fi, high energy show. 10 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Amigo the Devil / King Dude. Dec. 6. This triple bill should appeal to fans of apocalyptic folk, goth-drenched country ballads, dark arts and...Satanic doo-wop? Twin Temple describe themselves as Los Angeles’ only purveyors of the latter genre, and we are in no position to challenge that. King Dude creates arrestingly stark and beautiful neo-folk songs that bear influences of black metal, spaghetti Westerns and “coal dust spirituals.” And Amigo the Devil, armed with only his vocals and a banjo/acoustic guitar, has amassed a dedicated, cult-like following for his morbid yet romantic take on folk music. 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com (859) 475-6096

Town Mountain. Dec. 7. The North Carolina band Town Mountain is known for its high energy, boundary-pushing approach to the bluegrass genre, and its most recent album, “New Freedom Blues,” is no exception. “The album is somewhat of a departure from the sound that we’ve typically recorded, our ‘bluegrass’ sound,” said banjo player Jesse Langlais. “We took the songs at their face value in the studio this time, as opposed to trying to take a song and make it fit inside certain bluegrass parameters. It morphed into this idea that we should be playing the songs for what they are as opposed to what we thought they should be.” The album also features a duet and co-write with Tyler Childers, and drums from Sturgilll Simpson drummer Miles Miller throughout. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Brother Ali. Dec. 11. The American rapper, community activist and member of the Minneapolis-based hip hop collective Rhymesayers Entertainment brings his unique brand of socially conscious and deeply personal music to Lexington. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 537-7321

× Expand Known for his dark and deeply affecting neo-country songs, east Texas troubadour Paul Cauthen, performs at The Burl on Dec. 15. Photo furnished

Paul Cauthen. Dec. 15. Nicknamed “Big Velvet” for his deep baritone voice, the east Texas troubadour Paul Cauthen started his career as part of a folk rock duo called Sons of Fathers before branching out on a solo career in 2016. In his dark and deeply affecting neo-country songs, one can hear influences of Gospel, incarceration, love lost, despair and redemption – all of which play into Cauthen’s past. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The Messthetics. Dec. 12. An instrumental trio formed by former Fugazi members bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty with guitarist Anthony Pirog, The Messthetics are hard to put a box around, but elements of post-hardcore, art-punk and broody jazz – as well as the bass-heavy riffs that largely defined Fugazi’s sound – have been noted. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

“Brown Sugar” Hip Hop Showcase. Dec. 13. After a nine-year run under the names of “Brown Sugar,” “Homage Due” and “Community Expressions,” this long-running local and indie hip hop showcase took a several year hiatus as the landscape of the local hip hop scene began to change, according to series’ founder, hip hop artist and community activist Devine Carama. Billed as “vintage hip hop vibe and a safe space for new and up and coming artists, seasoned vets and fans of indie art,” the series returns under its original moniker for this special event, which will feature performances from a dozen DJs and MCs, including Alex Hernandez, D. Lee, Yvngn, ROC, Lando B, Devine Carama and more. 9 p.m. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone. www.alsbarlexington.com

Magnolia Boulevard. Dec. 13. The Lexington-based five-piece vintage soul and blues band Magnolia Boulevard saw a quick rise to regional popularity after breaking onto the local scene several years ago. The band has come a long way in a relatively short period, with this special hometown show coming on the heels of an extensive tour opening for Blues Traveler and preceding a sold-out set at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg in January. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road www.theburlky.com (859) 447.8166

Justin Wells’ “Wine and Dine” Event. Dec. 14. This fifth annual “wine and dine concert” organized by local roots songwriter Justin Wells will feature two parts to the evening. Ticket-holders to the limited “wine and dine” portion will have access to dinner from Bourbon n’ Toulouse featuring music by Adam Lee, as well as access to the later part of the evening, which is ticketed separately and will feature a concert from Wells with an opening set from Lexington songwriter Abby Hamilton. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Arlo McKinley & the Lonesome Sound. Dec. 30-31. Crossing genres of folk/rock/indie and soul music, the mission of writing truthful and honest songs always remains the same for Cincinnati-based songwriter Arlo McKinley. He’ll bring his powerful show to The Burl for a two-night stint surrounding New Year’s Eve, with Nashville-based retro-rockers Blackfoot Gypsies providing support on both evenings. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

ART & EXHIBITS

“Not a Day Without a Line: Two Years of Introspection by Two Friends.” On display through Dec. 24. Artists and teachers Laurie Doctor and Martin Erspamer have come together to explore their mutual sense of artistic curiosity, with the process having sparked new forms on canvas, clay and wood. Some pieces were created individually, and others, collaboratively; all were completed with a tradition of contemplation and a devotion to the unknown. Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat., noon-6 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com (859) 266-2766

“Triptych: Three Artists Explore Oddities and Entities.” On display through Dec. 28. This exhibit features the work of artists Gayle Cerlan, Celeste Lewis and Jacque Parslay – three artists who met a couple of years ago and realized they had much in common in their approach to making art. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 12-5 p.m. ArtsPlace Gallery, 161 N. Mill St. www.lexarts.org 859.255.2951

× Expand “Serene Dreams” by Celeste Lewis is among the works appearing in the “Triptych” exhibit at ArtsPlace Gallery this month. Photo furnished

“The Kentucky Nude.” On display Dec. 6-Jan. 5. The Lexington Art League has hosted “The Nude” annual exhibition for most of the past 30 years, during which time it has grown to be one of the most anticipated annual exhibitions in Lexington. With redefining, and a return to the organization’s founding mission to “create opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work,” the Lexington Art League has shifted the exhibition’s focus, presenting “The Kentucky Nude” as a biennial exhibition that showcases contemporary nude figurative art by Kentucky artists. This year’s exhibition is juried by Don Ament and Helene Steene. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-6 p.m.; Sat.- Sun., 1-4 p.m.; closed Mondays. The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org/ky-nude (859)-254-7024.

Creative Camera Club: Annual Print Competition and Exhibition. On display through Jan. 3. Lexington’s Creative Camera Club is one of the oldest camera clubs in the country, and this annual print competition and exhibition allows members the opportunity to compete in 11 different subject areas such as flora, fauna, portrait, still-life, sports and creative abstract. The exhibit will feature the high-caliber photographs submitted to the competition. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri.: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; fourth Sat. of the month: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Other weekend and evening hours available; call for more information) Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org (859) 252-5222

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Lexington Chamber Chorale: “Songs of Celebration and Joy.” Dec. 1.This concert will begin with music and dialogue from medieval England, followed by fresh arrangements of international carols, music celebrating Hanukkah and a few recently composed works. The evening will conclude with an audience sing-along and a reception with food and drink. 5 p.m. Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E. Main St. www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org

Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Dec. 5. Known for highly engaging live shows that employ the use of pyrotechnics, lasers and lights synchronized with the music, American rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Lexington with “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” based on the triple-platinum album of the same name. The show follows a story by the group’s late founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill, who passed away in 2017. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Under the Streetlamp: “Hip to the Holidays.” Dec. 6. A vocal quartet founded by leading cast members of the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” Under the Streetlamp brings to life classic hits of the American radio songbook from the 1950s-1970s. In this seasonal celebration, the group brings its unique blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves to beloved doo-wop, Motown and old time rock ’n’ roll holiday hits. 7:30 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, 300 W. Walnut St. www.nortoncenter.com (859) 236-4692

Origins Jazz Series All-Stars: Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Dec. 7. Locally curated jazz series Origins Jazz will present a special performance of “The Nutcracker Suite,” an album by American pianist, composer and bandleader Duke Ellington recorded for the Columbia label in 1960. The suite features jazz interpretations of “The Nutcracker” by Tchaikovsky, arranged by Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. 7:30 p.m. Friends Quaker Meeting House, 649 Price Ave. www.originsjazz.org

× Expand Erika Goldring Blind Boys of Alabama Five-time Grammy Award-winning Blind Boys of Alabama bring their wide range of gospel interpretations to UK's Singletary Center for the Arts on Dec. 11. Photo furnished

The Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show. Dec. 11. Known for crossing multiple musical boundaries with their remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince and Tom Waits, the Blind Boys of Alabama have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career spanning over 70 years. 7 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center (859) 257-4929

LexPhil: “A Cathedral Christmas.” Dec. 14. The Lexington Singers will join the Lexington Philharmonic for this program of sacred orchestral and choral works, which will be conducted by guest conductor John Nardolillo of the University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. www.lexphil.org

Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 14-15, 21-22. Kentucky Ballet Theatre will present six festive public performances of the classic Christmas-themed ballet. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.kyballet.com

Cirque Dream Holidaze. Dec. 18. This critically acclaimed Broadway musical and holiday cirque adventure features 300 imaginative costumes, 20 world-class acts, soaring acrobatics and gravity-defying feats and theatrical production. Broadway singers will perform original music along with a new twist on seasonal favorites such as “Deck The Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock” in this two-hour event, which celebrates Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas and New Year’s. For all ages. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena. www.rupparena.com

Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents “The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 20-21. Performed in a single family-friendly act, this condensed version of the holiday favorite was created with younger audience members in mind. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall, 405 Rose St. www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

× Expand Lexington Philharmonic will bring trumpeter and conductor Byron Stripling to town for a Mardi Gras-themed New Year’s Eve show. Photo furnished

New Year’s Eve: Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Dec. 31. Trumpet player and conductor Byron Stripling returns to Lexington to ring in the New Year with an evening of music of New Orleans natives like Fats Domino, Mahalia Jackson and Louis Armstrong. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexphil.org

ETC.

Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. Nov. 29. This year, Lexington’s Christmas Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Immanuel Baptist Church, will take place on Black Friday, with the actual lighting of the tree taking place at 6 p.m. Attendees can enjoy ice skating, listen to music and participate in free children’s activities. (Basketball fans, relax: The lighting ceremony will conclude before the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team plays at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena.) 3-7 p.m. Triangle Park., 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Kentucky Creative Industry Summit. Dec. 6. The sixth annual creative summit hosted by the Kentucky Arts Council will cover issues of race, equity, access, diversity and inclusion in the arts in the Commonwealth. The state arts agency’s largest annual learning and networking opportunity features Kentucky-based artist presentations, an Artists Thrive workshop, sessions with community sponsors and learning opportunities on branding for artists. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Clay Community Center, 3400 Indian Mound Drive, Mt. Sterling. artscouncil.ky.gov

× Expand The annual downtown Lexington Christmas Parade will take place, rain or shine, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. Photo furnished by Downtown Lexington Partnership

Lexington Christmas Parade. Dec. 7. The annual downtown Christmas Parade will feature marching bands, performers, parade floats and an appearance by Santa. After the parade, guests are encouraged to shop, dine or take a spin at the downtown ice rink in Triangle Park. This event is rain or shine. The parade will start at 11 a.m. and travel along Main Street. www.downtownlex.com

Lexington Women’s Health Mixmas Market. Dec. 7. Vendors at this third annual festive event include Sugarbelle’s, Young Living Essential Oils, Varsity Print, The Oak Factory, and more. Proceeds will benefit Refuge for Women, an organization that helps with the healing and recovery for survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Crossroads Church Andover, 4128 Todds Road.

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 7. The Henry Clay estate mansion and surrounding trees will be illuminated at 5:15 to kick off this festive event. Afterward, visitors can view the 18-room mansion’s seasonal decor during candlelit tours beginning at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Lights and Inaugural Balls,” featuring white, silver and red decor, plus the inaugural dresses of Kentucky first ladies and Gov. Martha Layne Collins on display. Cider and Christmas cookies will be available in the Ginkgo Tree Café. 5 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org

Southern Lights Holiday Festival. Nov. 29-Dec. 31. This annual event has been helping Kentuckians get in the festive spirit for more than 25 years. After driving through more than three miles of extravagant holiday lights, guests can head inside to meet Santa, visit the petting zoo and take mini-train rides. (Indoor attractions will be closed on Thanksgiving and Dec. 24-31.) Open daily 5:30-10 p.m. The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike. www.kyhorsepark.com