Downtown Lexington Partnership Announces LexLights Art Installation

Downtown Lexington Partnership, with support from the Lexington Center Corporation and the Triangle Foundation, has announced the completion of an art installation called LexLights in Triangle Park.

The new installation, designed and installed by former Lexington artistic duo BroCoLoco, is designed to accentuate the park's unique triangular design by incorporating patterns between the trees in the park, using bright flag tape that will be illuminated by the lights. BroCoLoco, now based in Washington, D.C.., began working on the display last week, and it will remain on display until mid-March.

Using LED lights and fluorescent colors, the design was inspired by light festivals from around the world, according to BroCoLoco operations manager Cassie Scales.

"BroCoLoco proposed that we play on the triangle in the name of the park by running flagging tape in that shape around the trees in the ivy beds. There are four triangles in the installation, flanking both Main Street and Broadway," DLP Senior Coordinator Laura Farnsworth said.

With the Unified Trust Company Ice Rink dissembled for the season, this installation will continue to attract crowds and excitement to the park. According to Farnsworth, the installation aligns with their strategy to activate this downtown space with year-round programming.

LexLights is just one of the many new arts, cultural and culinary programs DLP is planning for Triangle park this year. Other 2019 plans include lunchtime programming, family activities on the weekends and food/beverage services from Big L's Gourmet Dogs at Triangle Park Café.