tadoo list: September 2021

Thursday Night Live. Sept 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. This popular weekly happy hour event takes place under the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion, featuring live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors and more. This month’s performances include Mercy Men (Sept. 2), Five Below Band (Sept. 9), The Twiggenburys (Sept. 16), The Johnson Brothers (Sept. 23) and Rebel Without a Cause (Sept. 30). 5 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Pavilion, 251 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Found Footage Festival. Sept. 4. This acclaimed touring showcase of odd and hilarious found videos is emerging from its VHS-cluttered office in Brooklyn and heading out on tour for the first time since March 2020. Hosted by Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, whose credits include “The Onion” and “Colbert,” the event is billed as “a one-of-a-kind celebration of the videos that time forgot.” Highlights of this year’s tour include recently unearthed footage from the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant, an exercise video called “Skiercise!” and a local news story about Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Cat. Al’s Bar, 8 p.m. www.foundfootagefest.com

× Expand Experimental pop gurus Animal Collective will perfor an outdoor show on Sept. 8 at The Burl. Photo furnished

Animal Collective. Sept. 8. Pioneers in experimental pop music, the Baltimore-based band Animal Collective makes a rare stop in Lexington to perform at The Burl’s outdoor stage. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Night Sky Tour: Saturn. Sept. 11. As part of a monthly sky tour hosted by Starpointe Astronomy and Josephine Sculpture Park, a member of the NASA Museum Alliance, this event will focus on Saturn, with participants observing the planet through a telescopic lens and discovering more about the universe we inhabit. A camera and viewing monitor will be set up to enhance the night sky observations while maintaining safe social distancing. josephinesculpturepark.org

Chamber Music Festival. Sept. 16-18. An abbreviated version of the typical 10-day event that the Chamber Music Festival of Lexington presents, this year’s Chamber Music Festival will consist of three mainstage concerts featuring the festival’s core ensemble along with 2021 artists-in-residence: pianist Lucille Chung and violinist Johnny Lee. Each night’s event will feature a different selection of compositions and will take place at 7:30 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.chambermusiclex.org

Arlo McKinley. Sept. 24. Crossing genres of folk, rock, indie and soul music, the mission of writing truthful and honest songs is at the core for Cincinnati-based songwriter Arlo McKinley, who released his debut solo record last year at age 40, on John Prine’s Oh Boy Records. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com