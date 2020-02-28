March tadoo List

CONCERTS & GIGS

Master P. March 1. Rapper, actor and former NBA player Master P. is leading a No Limit Soldier Reunion Tour that includes special guests Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal, Fiend and Mia X, performing some of the greatest hits from the No Limit record label’s catalog. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com (859) 233-3535

WRFL Birthday Bash feat. Dumbo Gets Mad, Sea Moya and Sour Cream. March 7. The University of Kentucky’s student-led radio station WRFL features the most diverse programming in town, from talk shows on a variety of topics to old-school hip hop, jazz, neo-psychedelia and more. In recent years, the station has been hosting annual birthday celebrations that showcase its diverse and adventurous spirit, with this year’s main event being an all ages show featuring the Italian duo Dumbo Gets Mad, who create retro-tinged experimental disco; Canadian psych-pop outfit Sea Moya; and local young-and-fuzzy garage rockers Sour Cream. 7 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. www.wrfl.fm

× Expand Chicago-based band Twin Peaks will be joined by Rookie for a stacked bill of high-powered garage psych on March 11. Photo furnished

Twin Peaks/Rookie. March 11. The sonic and creative leaps taken by the Chicago-based quintet Twin Peaks feel like bursts of youthful, undeniable magic. They’ll be joined on this tour by Rookie, a group animated by a spirit of collaboration and reverence to guitar-centric pop, harnessing a sound that echoes the canon of no-frills rock acts of the ’70s. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Tyler Ramsey. March 12. Multi-instrumentalist Tyler Ramsey is equally at home playing guitar, piano, keyboards, bass and percussion. Largely known as the former lead guitarist for the Band of Horses, the talented Asheville, North Carolina-based finger-style guitarist and singer-songwriter has developed a notable solo career in recent years. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Brent Cobb (duo show). March 13. Anchored by Southern storytelling and swampy, country-soul swagger, Brent Cobb’s major label debut, “Shine On Rainy Day” has earned him a long string of shows alongside artists who include Chris Stapleton and Margo Price. With a Grammy nomination under his belt and two major label albums to his credit, Brent Cobb is embarking this spring on a stripped back acoustic tour, with the assistance of an accompanist. He decided that it was important for his fan base to hear his songs showcased the way they were written, giving his award-winning lyrics their due. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Live Dead ’69: The Grateful Dead at Woodstock. March 14. Comprising original Grateful Dead pianist Tom Constanten; Mark Karan, lead guitarist with Bob Weir’s Rat Dog and The Other Ones; Slick Aguilar of David Crosby Band and Jefferson Starship; Robin Sylvester of Bob Weir’s Rat Dog; and Joe Chirco of John Kadlecik Band, this major-league Grateful Dead tribute band expand their concept and repertoire, performing and expanding upon the Grateful Dead’s full set from the 1968 music festival Woodstock. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 537-7321

× Expand The Nashville Celts will bring their their Irish/Scottish music with American roots to Lexington on St. Patrick’s Day. Photo furnished

The Nashville Celts. March 17. Led by musician, songwriter and producer Ric Blair, and featuring an ensemble of world class musicians on uilleann pipes, Irish whistles, banjo, mandolin, bass and drums, The Nashville Celts uniquely blend Irish/Scotish heritage with American musical roots. They can be found packing arts centers around the country such as The Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman Auditorium and The Lincoln Center – and, this St. Patrick’s Day, in the intimate setting of Lexington venue The Burl. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The Nude Party. March 15. Formed in a North Carolina dormitory in 2012, The Nude Party channels a blend of modern-day indie rock with the clanging frat rock of the ’60s. Working with early mentor and producer Oakley Munson of Black Lips, the group debuted its “Hot Tub” EP in 2016, followed by its eponymous full-length album in 2018. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand Award-winning songwriter and instrumentalist Molly Tuttle will perform at The Burl on March 21. Photo by Kaitlyn Raitz

Molly Tuttle. March 21. A virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and award-winning songwriter with a distinctive voice, Molly Tuttle sings, according to American Songwriter Magazine, “with the gentle authority of Gillian Welch, yet plays astoundingly fleet flat-picking guitar like Chet Atkins on superdrive.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

White Reaper. March 28. Louisville garage punk act White Reaper specialize in harmonized guitars, spring-loaded rhythms and snotty hooks. They’re joined by special guests Young Governor and Buddy Crime. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Chance McCoy (of Old Crow Medicine Show). March 29. Chance McCoy mixes modern and traditional folk music in a dazzling multi-instrumental display using live looping and a host of on-stage instruments and technical gadgetry for his live shows. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand Best known for his work with the pioneering German group Can, Damo Suzuki will perform in Lexington on March 30. Photo furnished

Damo Suzuki’s Network/The Visitation/Robert Beatty. March 30. Best known for his work with the pioneering German krautrock group Can, Damo Suzuki is a vocalist and improvisational musician whose creative wanderlust has taken him around the world. With special guest Lexington electronic artist Robert Beatty. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand A reception honoring the new Art Bus Stop panels by artist LaVon Williams will take place during this month’s Gallery Hop at the Lyric Theatre. Image furnished

Artist’s Reception: LaVon Williams’ Art Bus Stop. March 20. Local artist LaVon Williams has created new panels for the “Art Bus Stop” on the corner of Elm Tree Lane and Third Street, as part of a public art commission by the organization VIA Creative (formerly known as Art in Motion) in conjunction with LexArts. Featuring bold and brightly attired people playing jazz instruments, the art panels celebrate the history of the neighborhood in Williams’ unique style. VIA Creative and the Lyric Theatre will host a reception honoring Williams as part of this month’s Gallery Hop. 5-8 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St.

Discussion About Public Art. March 26. The Lexington Public Arts Commission launched a series of focus group gatherings to discuss public art displays. They have come up with a new masterplan for the art around Lexington and are encouraging public input regarding the plan. The event is open to all members of the community who would like to discuss art in the city. 5:30 p.m. Meadowthorpe Park. 333 Larch Lane. lexingtonky.gov (859) 288-2900.

Abstraction 2020: Alternative Photography. On display until April 3. This exhibition features the unique styles of three photographers: Rad E. Drew alternative and creative iPhoneography, David Coyle’s color abstract photos, and Jerry Freeman capturing black-and-white street images. Each one uses 21st century cameras and printing techniques that demonstrate how the 19th century definition of photography, “painting with light,” can express modern abstract art. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m. -5 p.m.; Fri-Sat: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. (859) 425-2550

Brian Maslyar: “Light on the Land.” On display through April 26. This exhibit features images captured by nature photographer Brian Maslyar during travels around the United States and Canada, on display in the upstairs gallery of Martine’s Pastries during the shop’s normal business hours. The collection also includes landscapes from Kentucky’s Bluegrass region and the Red River Gorge. Martine’s Pastries, 400 E. Third St.

× Expand Carlos Gamez de Francisco engages audiences with his technical skill and playful visual language. His new exhibit, “Keeneland Couture,” will be on display through May 4 at New Editions Gallery. Image furnished

Carlos Gamez de Francisco: “Keeneland Couture.” Exhibit on display through May 4. Garnering numerous awards, Carlos Gamez de Francisco’s technical skill and playful visual language have led to his art being collected by private individuals and corporations around the world. This exhibit brings together the artist’s interest in history and fashion with a humorous nod to the racing world made famous in Kentucky at Churchill Downs and Keeneland. The gallery will host a reception for the artist in conjunction with Gallery Hop on March 20 (5-8 p.m.). News Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com (859) 266-2766

Exhibit: Art Instructors at Living Arts & Science Center. On display March 16-April 28. This exhibit will display the talents of various artists who teach at the Living Arts & Science Center, either through the organization’s summer arts camp, teen or adult classes or other teaching opportunities. The LASC’s Kinkead Gallery. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri.: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fourth Sat. of the month: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Other weekend and evening hours available; call for details.) Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org. (859) 252-5222

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

× Expand Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlative will perform March 7 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. March 7. Having played alongside the masters, from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, Marty Stuart continues to record and release keenly relevant music – records that both honor country’s rich legacy while advancing it into the future. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. (859) 233-4567

ActOut Theatre: “Wrinkles.” March 6-8. It’s 1982 in Winchester, Kentucky, and 78-year-old Nita Mason has come out of the closet. But is she the only one who has harbored a secret? This play chronicles a few watershed months in the lives of three generations of Kentucky women, exploring the complexities of coming out, the world of LGBT elders and their families, and the joy of finally living a life that’s been denied for decades. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Farish Theater in the Lexington Central Library, 140 E. Main St. www.actout.bpt.me (859) 231-5500

Studio Players: “Bloody Murder.” March 12. A group of the usual British murder-mystery types gather for a weekend retreat at the country estate of Lady Somerset. Suddenly, someone dies of poison! Well, of course. But wait! Her Ladyship refuses to summon the police! She says she won’t go through all this again. Is this actually just another formulaic, all-too-predictable mystery story? Or is it something diabolically different? 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theater, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org (859) 257-4929

Blue Man Group: Speechless Tour. March 24-25. Enjoyed by more than 35 million people around the world, Blue Man Group features signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity. 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 822 Hall Drive, Richmond. www.ekucenter.com (859) 622-7294

Broadway Live: “An American in Paris.” March 27-29. In post-war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret – and realizes he is not her only suitor. Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. (859) 233-4567

Origins Jazz Series: Keith McCutchen feat. Walter Mosley. March 27. Pianist, composer and conductor Keith McCutchen is the director of the Kentucky State University Concert Choir. He’ll be joined by special guest, famed novelist Walter Mosley. 7:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.orignsjazz.org

RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles. March 29. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Abbey Road” this performance will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, as well as playing homage to the pop perfection of early Beatles tunes. 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. www.ekucenter.com (859) 622-7469

LITERATURE & FILM

Accents Reading Series. March 3. This kickoff event for a new monthly reading series hosted by the independent local press Accent Publishing will include poet Greg Pape and fiction writer and poet Mary Ann Taylor-Hall as its featured readers, as well as an open mic to allow opportunity for burgeoning poets and writers to share their works. Following the readings, the event will feature a contest dedicated to the clerihew, a writing form that has been defined as “a short comic or nonsensical verse, typically in two rhyming couplets with lines of unequal length and referring to a famous person.” 6 p.m. UK Art Museum, 405 Rose St. (859) 257-5716.

One World Film Festival. Continues through March 14. One World Films is a Lexington-based non-profit organization created with the vision of presenting films that challenge and highlight social issues, and broaden viewers’ outlooks, through glimpses into culture, ethnicity and politics. This month’s films include “Shelter” (Mar. 5, 7 p.m.), a subtle multi-cultural thriller set in Germany; “Rachel Carson” (Mar. 7, 10 a.m.), an intimate portrait of the woman whose groundbreaking books revolutionized our relationship to the natural world; “The Public” (Mar. 12, 7 p.m.), which centers on a group of homeless library patrons who refuse to leave a downtown Cincinnati public library at closing time during a brutal Midwestern cold front; “Poms” (March 14, 10 a.m.), which follows a group of women from a retirement community who decide to start a cheerleading squad. All films shown at The Kentucky Theater. Trailers and more information at www.lexfilm.org/2020-films.

× Expand U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will speak at Transylvania University’’s Haggin Auditorium on March 18. Photo furnished

Kenan Lecture: Joy Harjo, U.S. Poet Laureate. March 18. U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will give Transylvania University’s 2020 William R. Kenan Jr. Lecture on “Resilience,” the theme of this academic year. The first Native American U.S. poet laureate, Harjo is an internationally known, award-winning poet, writer and performer of the Mvskoke Nation. 7:30 p.m. Transylvania University’s Haggin Auditorium. www.transy.edu

Rhymes and Songs from “Ring Around the Moon.” March 31. Isonville, Kentucky-born folk artist Minnie Adkins has been locally and internationally recognized as “the nation’s number one female wood carver,” and her unique carvings have won numerous awards. She and her longtime friend, singer-songwriter Mike Norris, have collaborated on four children’s books. Norris writes the stories and songs and Adkins illustrates them with her carvings. At this event, the pair will bring “Ring Around the Moon” to life with songs, stories and a little bit of homemade folk art. 2:30 p.m. Farish Theater in the Lexington Central Library, 140 E Main St. www.lexpublib.org (859) 231-5500

ETC.

International Women’s Festival. March 7. The mission of this event is to highlight women-owned businesses and organizations in Lexington, while facilitating a platform for local female (including those who identify as) artists and performers to work together. Attendees are able to enjoy performances, international food, local vendors, and browse an art exhibition specifically curated to celebrate International Women’s Day. Noon-5 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Future of Fashion 2020. March 13. Inspired by the surreal imagery of Salvador Dali, this multi-media two-day event features multi-cultural fashion, runway shows, dance, visual art and music. The event will also include a hemp textiles design competition, a pop-up shop and a silent art auction to benefit Casa de la Cultura de Kentucky. Judges include “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Laura Kirkpatrick. 7 p.m. Fri. and Sat. The Thoroughbred Center, 3380 Paris Pike (859) 576-0924. More info available at www.soreyda.com.

Kentucky Crafted: The Market. March 13-15. Presented by the Kentucky Arts Council, this event is one of the only state-sponsored shows of its kind to feature local and regional traditional and contemporary fine art and craft, along with Kentucky-themed books, musical recordings, films and specialty food products. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. www.artscouncil.ky.gov

14th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K. March 14. Serious runners, walkers, kids, strollers and four-legged friends alike are invited to walk, shuffle or run in this St. Patrick’s Day tradition, which kicks off a full day of downtown festivities. All net proceeds benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity. 8 a.m., downtown Lexington. (859) 252-2224

× Expand Lexington’s 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival will take place downtown on March 14. Photo furnished

Lexington St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival. March 14. Following the 14th annual “Shamrock Shuffle” 3K, this large-scale annual festival kicks off with the annual “Blessing of the Keg” tradition (11 a.m. at the Alltech tents at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse). A downtown parade will follow (1 p.m.), with a full schedule of live music, vendors, dance performances and other free, family-friendly attractions taking place at various downtown locations throughout the afternoon. More information on performers, vendors and the schedule can be found at www.lexingtonstpatsparade.org