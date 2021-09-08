Fall Arts Preview - 2021

As fall approaches, many art galleries, venues and performance series have started reopening, transitioning back to in-person events and generally ramping up schedules following a long pandemic-induced lull.

We’ve outlined dozens of upcoming art exhibits and events that are slated for the coming months, but with the pandemic continuing to loom, uncertainty still continues to rule the roost, by and large. Please check with individual venues and organizations for up-to-date details and protocols before making plans for any of the events or exhibits outlined here.

ART EXHIBITS

Headley Whitney Museum

4435 Old Frankfort Pike • (859) 255-6653 • www.headley-whitney.org • Gallery hours: Fri-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Informed by Nature: Helene Steene, Alex K. Mason, Jennifer Roberts. On display Sept. 10-Nov. 14. This collaborative exhibit will feature large abstract multimedia paintings from Helene Steene; an immersive presentation of the process of painter and textile artist Alex K. Mason; and a collection of macro photography work from Jennifer Roberts, examining the rarely seen intricate details of nature.

× Expand The Headley-Whitney Museum is reopening after a long pause with an exhibit by Helene Steene, Jennifer Roberts, and Alex K. Mason, whose work “Lola Diptych B” is pictured above. Image furnished

Whimsy & Weld: Ellen Skidmore, Matt & Karine Maynard. On display April 8, 2021-June 19, 2022. This collaborative exhibition will feature a retrospective of Ellen Skidmore’s 30-year career creating whimsical large-scale paintings, as well as work from designers, welders and artists Matthew and Karine Maynard of Maynard Studios, who use metal and architectural space as their media.

Institute 193

193 N. Limestone • (859) 753-0415 • www.institute193.org • Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment

Mike Goodlett: Desire Itself. On display Aug. 28-Sept. 25. In a draft artist statement from the late 1990s, Goodlett wrote, “A search for a personal vision has led me to believe that my art is the language that a god would use to speak to me.” For this memorial exhibition to the late artist, who passed away in 2021, Institute 193 will present a collection of his shadow box series from the early 2000s. Graciously loaned from members of the community, these shadow boxes depict small theatres of decadence and desire all handmade by the artist from wood, glass, paper and ballpoint pen.

× Expand A collection from the shadow box series of artist Mike Goodlett, who passed away this year, is on display at Institute 193 through Sept. 25. Image furnished

Molly Graham. On display Sept. 29-Nov. 6. A founding member of Blacksburg, Virginia’s Future Economy Collective, Molly Graham is a multidisciplinary artist from southwest Virginia who specializes in craft, installation and perfumes. This exhibition, which will feature Graham’s “Smell-O-Vision Pinball Cathedral,” will be the artist’s first solo gallery exhibition.

Rose Marie Cromwell: A More Fluid Atmosphere. On display Nov. 10-Dec. 18. Rose Marie Cromwell is a photo and video artist interested in the tenuous space between the political and the spiritual, whose work explores the effects of globalization on human interaction and social politics.

Lexington Art League

Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive • (859) 254-7024 • www.lexingtonartleague.org • Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. and by appointment

What Endures: Photographs From an Uncertain Time. On display Sept. 17-Oct. 8. After a year of isolation, illness and loss, the exhibit aims to take stock of what has endured in our lives depicted in photographs. Following a tradition that goes back 85 years to the beginning of the Lexington Camera Club, the exhibit will highlight work from 30 members of the organization along with six guest artists: teenagers from the Northside of Lexington.

PRHBTN. On display Oct. 15-Nov. 12. Billed as a “radically inclusive salon-style exhibition in celebration of Kentucky visual artists,” this exhibition is produced in tandem with the 10th annual PRHBTN public art/mural festival that facilitates the production of new public murals in Lexington each fall. The gallery exhibition has taken pride in providing an opportunity for Kentucky artists of all disciplines to present (and sell) artworks regardless of age, experience, media, discipline or subject matter.

The Nude. On display Nov. 17, 2021-Jan. 7, 2022. The Nude is an exhibit with a history spanning more than 30 years in Lexington. The jury-reviewed exhibit highlights contemporary nude figurative art, typically featuring work from dozens of local, national and international artists working in a variety of media.

LexArts Gallery

Artsplace, 161 N. Mill St. • (859) 255-2951 • www.LexArts.org • Gallery hours: Mon.-Tues. and Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wed., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m.

Horsepower: Artwork Inspired by the Poetry of Joy Priest. On display Sept. 9-Oct. 30. Louisville-based writer Joy Priest’s poetry collection “Horsepower” overflows with visuals: muscle cars, horses, dichotomies of skin, chain-link fences, tires peeling down interstates, bees, the curled flowers of dying spiders, the invisible lines of Louisville and many more compelling descriptions that engage the senses. For this exhibit, presented in conjunction with the Kentucky Women Writers Conference, artists were invited to submit work inspired by the words and truths presented in Priest’s work.

Bigger Than Sneakers. On display Nov. 12-Dec. 30. With art, music and other engaging activations, this exhibit will celebrate sneaker culture and urban fashion. More details will be announced as the exhibit nears.

Living Arts & Science Center

362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. • (859) 252-5222 • www.lasc.org • Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Watercolor Society of Kentucky: Aqueous 2021. On display Aug. 16-Oct. 8. This exhibition and competition features watercolor and water-based media paintings created primarily by artists residing in Kentucky and surrounding states. This year’s juror is Iain Stewart, an award-winning watercolor artist and a signature member of both the American and National Watercolor Societies.

The Great Cover Up. On display Oct. 19-Dec. 31. This concept exhibition features more than 20 talented Kentucky artists who were asked to create their own version of a famous artwork that has inspired them. The artists’ versions will be presented alongside a framed image of the original piece.

The Creative Camera Club Print Exhibition Competition. On display Nov. 16, 2021-Jan. 7, 2022. LASC and the Creative Camera Club of Lexington – one of the oldest in the country – have reunited to promote interest and understanding in the art and science of photography. For the prestigious print competition and exhibition, visitors will get to view highlights of the juried award winners.

New Editions Gallery

500 W. Short St. • (859) 489-1454 or (859) 266-2766 • neweditionsgallery.com • Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. and by appointment

Inscape. On display Sept. 17-Nov. 6. Encaustic artist Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch and oil painter Angie Reed Garner explore the inclusive and introspective nature of the making of art in this exhibit.

× Expand A triptych by Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch titled “Fallen Like the Sun with Everywhere To Go,” which is part of the Inscape installation on display at New Editions Gallery Sept. 17-Nov. 6. Image furnished

University of Kentucky Art Museum

405 Rose St. • (859) 257-5716 • finearts.uky.edu/art-museum • Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.,

Sat. 12-5 p.m.

“Coloring.” On display Aug. 10-Dec. 11. In this exhibit, featured artists reveal how color can offer a range of physical and conceptual links to the human body, nature, science and popular culture. Drawn from the museum’s collection and including several loans from artists, galleries and collectors, the exhibition includes paintings, drawings, sculptures and prints, the dominant characteristic of which is color. Curated by Stuart Horodner with color consultants Bethany Collins, Wayne Koestenbaum and Judy Ledgerwood.

“After.” On display Oct. 12, 2021-March 19, 2022. Some artists spent their entire lives reproducing the work or other artists in the form of engravings or other prints. Others were inspired by famed predecessors or made portraits to memorialize loved ones or the famous after their deaths. This exhibition contains prints reproducing paintings by Pieter Bruegel the Elder and Gilbert Stuart; 20th-century drawings of ancient sculpture; and portraits of Edgar Allan Poe and Gustave Flaubert.

“Sally Davies: New Yorkers.” On display Oct. 12, 2021-March 19, 2022. Sally Davies has photographed the streets of New York for 35 years. In her recent series, “New Yorkers,” she made portraits of long-time city dwellers inside their idiosyncratic apartments and interviewed them about city life. She will speak at the Robert C. May Photography Lecture Series on Oct. 22.

× Expand Photographer Sally Davies has long photographed the streets of New York City. For her recent series, “New Yorkers,” she focused on portraits of long-time city dwellers inside their New York apartments. The series is on display at the University of Kentucky Art Museum Oct. 12-March 19. Photo by Sally Davies

“Space–Bodies–Objects.” On display Oct. 12, 2021-March 19, 2022. This exhibition includes several paintings that locate human or animal figures along with enigmatic objects in varied architectural settings. The spaces depicted combine aspects of inside and out, nature glimpsed through open windows and porticos, and interiors of uncertain scale.

“Todd Hido: The Poetry of Darkness.” On display Jan. 18-June 4, 2022. Photographer Todd Hido spent decades exploring the mystery of suburban neighborhoods at night, finding them eerily lit by glowing windows that suggest hidden stories. Prompted by the threat of global climate change and a dark political atmosphere, his more recent landscapes examine a world seemingly on the edge of apocalypse.

“Brilliant Illusions: Crafted Forms by Li Hongwei.” On display Jan. 18-June 4, 2022. The renowned ceramic traditions of ancient China find fresh and dynamic expression in the hands of artist Li Hongwei, whose sculpture combines crystalline glazes on porcelain with polished steel in ways that reanimate the past and evoke a new future for this art form.

ART EVENTS

Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market

Sept. 11-12 • Waveland State Historic Site, 225 Waveland Museum Lane • artscouncil.ky.gov/KAC/Showcasing/2021-market.htm

Hosted by Kentucky Arts Council and Kentucky State Parks, this celebration of Kentucky art and craft will feature regional art vendors, live music, tours of the historic home and grounds of Waveland State Historic Site and more.

LexArts HOPS

Sept. 17, Nov. 19 (5-8 p.m.) • www.galleryhoplex.com

During the LexArts HOPs, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events. Patrons begin at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m., with many restaurants, bars and other non-traditional venues keeping additional hours.

Living Arts & Science Center Day of the Dead Celebration

Oct. 23, 1-5 p.m. • 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. • (859) 252-5222 • www.lasclex.org

The Day of the Dead Festival will feature live music and dance, traditional foods, hands-on crafts, a candlelight parade and an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground. Each year this event brings together individuals, groups, students and teachers from both the Latino and non-Latino communities.

PRHBTN

October 2021 (exact dates and locations TBD) • www.prhbtn.com

The local celebration of street art returns this October with its 10th annual installment. Bringing together muralists from Kentucky and across the world, PRHBTN is designed to shine a light on art that is often considered outside the bounds of the traditional art world, while also brightening walls in Lexington’s downtown core with the installation of several large-scale murals each year.

Led by Lexington couple John and Jessica Winters, the grassroots non-profit organization has facilitated more than 40 murals in downtown Lexington over the past decade, in addition to producing an annual exhibit that featuring local and regional artists. This year’s mural creations will begin the first week of October, with the PRHBTN Gallery Exhibit opening on Oct. 15 at the Loudoun House.

THEATRE, DANCE AND PERFORMANCE

AthensWest Theatre Company

(859) 425-2550 • www.athenswest.net

“The January Ball: Halloween Edition.” Oct. 30. This evening of delightful spookiness, an annual fundraiser for AthensWest Theatre Company, will feature haunted cabaret performances, encounters with ghostly ghouls, delicious food and drink, and an outrageous costume contest. Guests must be 21 or older. 7-10 p.m., Black Box Theater at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

Bluegrass Youth Ballet

(859) 271-4472 • www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

“Dia de los Muertos.” Oct. 29-30. Follow Estelita’s family in a small village in Mexico as they prepare to celebrate the Day of the Dead. 7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

“Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 17-18 Presented in a single, family-friendly act, this adapted holiday classic was created to capture the attention of kids and adults. 7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.

× Expand Bluegrass Youth Ballet will present its annual “Nutcracker in One Act” performance at the Singletary Center for the Arts Dec. 17-18. Photo furnished

EKU Center for the Arts

1 Hall Drive, Richmond • (859) 662-7469 • www.ekucenter.org

Amy Grant. Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Air Supply. Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

A Magical Cirque Christmas. Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

× Expand Dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live are all part of the A Magical Cirque Christmas taking stage Nov. 17 at the EKU Center for the Arts. Photo furnished

Lexington Opera House

401 W. Short St.• (859) 233-4567 • www.lexingtonoperahouse.com • Visit website for showtimes and other details.

Broadway Live! At the Lexington Opera House:

“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Nov. 12-14.

“An Officer and a Gentleman.” Jan. 28-30, 2022.

“Waitress.” Feb. 11-13, 2022.

“An American in Paris.” Mar 11-13, 2022.

“Hairspray.” April 22-24, 2022.

Additional Lexington Opera House Events:

Black Jacket Symphony: Pink Floyd’s “The Wall.” Sept. 9-10.

The Music of Elton John and Billy Joel performed by Michael Cavanaugh. Sept. 17.

Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band perform The Songs of John Prine. Nov. 19.

David Sedaris. Dec. 16.

“Stomp.” Feb. 24-25, 2022.

Lexington Philharmonic

(859) 233-4226 • www.lexphil.org

A Symphonic Stroll: LexPhil at Josephine Sculpture Park. Sept. 18. This immersive evening of music, art and nature will pair LexPhil musicians with a visual art experience at Josephine Sculpture Park. The show will feature ensemble performances by a string chamber orchestra featuring LexPhil performers, food trucks and beer from West Sixth Brewing and an interactive performance piece by Andréa Stanislav. 5-8 p.m., Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort.

Queens Rule. Oct. 16. This performance will feature a commissioned arrangement from Duke Ellington’s unfinished opera, “Queenie Pie,” combined with a performance of Haydn Symphony No. 85 “The Queen.” Supporting events connected to this program will dive into the music of the Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit,” which has ties to Lexington, and also the history of Ellington’s work. The show will feature guest conductor Tong Chen and soloists from University of Kentucky Opera Theatre. 7:30 p.m., Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Sorrow, Strength and Love. Nov. 20. Featuring guest conductor Kelly Corcoran and mezzo-soprano Courtney Porter, this performance will feature works by Lexington-born composer Julia Perry, including her “Stabat Mater,” the work that launched her career when it was composed for her mother in 1951, as well as works by George Walker and Michael Abels. 7:30 p.m., Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St.

A Cathedral Christmas. Dec. 18. LexPhil joins forces with the Lexington Singers and guest conductor John Nardolillo for this annual holiday performance of sacred orchestral and choral works. 8 p.m., Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd.

The Lexington Theatre Company

(859) 940-4450 • www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

“Concert with the Stars.” Jan. 8, 2022. The signature January concert presented by the Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) brings together established Broadway stars and the next generation of talented young artists in a cabaret-style concert. 8 p.m., Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Movement Continuum

(270) 366-6352 • www.movementcontinuum.org

“Curated.” Nov. 12-14, 19-21. Whether alone in a small gallery, bumping shoulders to catch a glimpse in a national museum or strolling past while they stood still, we’ve all spent time with paintings. Before they were frozen in frame, they glanced and they spoke. For its 10th season production, Lexington’s original contemporary dance company, will present “Curated,” a performance that reimagines works of art in real time. 7 p.m. Fri-Sat; 2 p.m. Sun. Black Box Theatre at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main St.

Norton Center for the Arts

Newlin Hall, 600 West Walnut St., Danville • (859) 236-4692 • www.nortoncenter.com

This is just a handful of upcoming highlights – visit the Norton Center’s website for a full listing of this season’s events.

Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls. Oct. 9.

Momix. Jan. 10-11.

Matthew Whitaker. Feb. 12

Origins Jazz Series

Shows take place at 7 p.m. at Base 249, 249 E. Main St. • www.originsjazz.org

As the Origins Jazz Series enters its fourth year, the series expands into two complementary series: Spotlight, an homage to a long-running series headed by Origins co-founder Chester Grundy featuring a mix of regional, national and international artists, and Storytellers, which highlights local and regional artists and takes place the first Tuesday of each month.

Charlie Ballentine Trio: The Music of Monk. Sept. 24. Charlie Ballantine’s modern jazz guitar concept combines elements of rock, folk and modern indie music. His trio, with John Sims and Chris Parker, will perform works from their latest album, honoring the legacy of Thelonious Monk. 7 p.m.

Origins Jazz Storyteller Series: Brooks Giles. Oct. 5. Brooks Giles is a hard-hitting saxophonist based in Frankfort, Kentucky, who has brought his big sound back to the region after years spent honing his craft in NYC and on the road. 7 p.m.

Keith McCutchen’s Latin Jazz Experience. Oct. 15. Lexington veteran jazz pianist Keith McCutchen channels his global travels as a performer and educator into his new quintet, the Latin Jazz Experience, featuring Kirby Davis, Dave Henderson, Tyrone Wheeler and Paul Deatherage. 7 p.m.

Origins Jazz Storyteller Series: Spherical Agenda. Nov. 2. Spherical Agenda is Cincinnati’s premier Jazz Fusion band. Brandon Coleman, Ben Tweedt, Matt Wiles and Devon Leigh draw inspiration from classic Fusion like Chick Corea Elektric Band and Frank Gambale, as well as their own influences. 7 p.m.

Gregory Tardy Quartet. Nov. 12. Saxophonist, multi-reedist and composer Gregory Tardy is one of the most versatile jazz musicians of his generation, equally comfortable in a variety of musical and improvisational situations. 7 p.m.

Studio Players

Performances take place at the Bell Theatre, 154 W. Bell Court • (859) 257-4929 • www.studioplayers.org

“Bloody Murder.” Sept. 9-12, 17-20, 26-24 (8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.) A group of British murder-mystery types gather for a weekend retreat at the sumptuous country estate of the esteemed Lady Somerset. Suddenly, someone dies of poison! Is this another formulaic, all-too-predictable mystery story? Or, is it something diabolically different?

“A Tuna Christmas.” Nov. 11-13, 19-21, 28-27 (8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.) In this hilarious sequel to “Greater Tuna,” it’s Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas. Local radio personalities report on various Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the annual lawn display contest.

“Becky’s New Car.” Jan. 13-16, 21-23, 28-30 (8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.) Becky is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage – with no prospects for change on the horizon. Then one night, a socially inept and grief-struck millionaire stumbles into the car dealership where Becky works, and she’s offered nothing short of a new life.

“Flatspin.” March 10-13, 18-20, 25-27. (8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.) A night of romance in her luxurious riverside apartment with the good-looking stranger from next door. How can Joanna possibly go wrong? Except the flat isn’t hers, her name isn’t Joanna, and heaven knows what the good-looking stranger is really after.

Troubadour Concert Series

www.troubashow.com • (859) 256-0322

Troubadour Concerts at the Castle:

This concert series takes place under a tent on the idyllic lawn of the Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles.

John McEuen and the McClain Family Band. Sept. 8.

Billy Dean. Sept. 30.

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. Oct. 14.

Darrell Scott. Oct. 27.

John Cowan and Darin & Brooke Aldridge. Nov. 12

Additional Troubadour Shows:

Taking place at Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Bruce Hornsby. Sept. 21

Buddy Guy. March 27, 2022.

× Expand Buddy Guy will play at the Lexington Opera House on March 27, 2022, as part of the Troubadour Concert Series. Photo furnished

University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

Performances take place at Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. at 7:30 p.m. • www.SingletaryCenter.com

UKSO Plays Elgar “Enigma Variations.” Sept. 24. On its 2021-2022 season opening night, the University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will perform“Music for Loss” by Hannah Lash and “aolian dust” by Natalie Dietterich (the Kentucky premiere for both selections), as well as Dawn and Siegfried’s Rhine Journey from “Götterdämmerung” by Richard Wagner and “Enigma Variations” by Edward Elgar.

Shostakovich “Fifth Symphony” and Joe Baber “Frankenstein.” Oct. 29. Featuring 2023 Doctor of Music Arts candidates Sean Radermacher and Merih Erdem Özden, this performance will include the selections “Short Ride in a Fast Machine” by John Adams, the Kentucky premiere of “Ayin Raksi” by Ahmed Adnan Saygun, Joseph Baber’s “Suite from Frankenstein” and Symphony No. 5 by Dmitri Shostakovich.

Stravinsky “Firebird” and Brahms “Violin Concerto.” Dec. 2. Featuring violinist Jeehee Kang (DMA ’23), this performance will include the Kentucky premiere of “Me he perdido” by Angélica Negrón, “Violin Concerto” by Johannes Brahms and Igor Stravinsky’s Suite from “The Firebird” (1919 version).

Mahler “Titan Symphony,” Saariaho “Winter Sky” and Sibelius “Violin Concerto.” Feb.18, 2022. Featuring violinist Madison Jones (Master of Music ’23), this performance will feature “Ciel d’hiver “Winter Sky)” by Kaija Saariaho, “Violin Concerto” by Jean Sibelius and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan.”

Debussy “La Mer” and Elgar “Cello Concerto.” March 25, 2022. Featuring cellist Jerram John (DMA ’23) and conductor Sean Radermacher “DMA ’23,” this performance will include Suite from “The Cunning Little Vixen” by Leoš Janáček, “Aqua” by Vivian Fung, “Cello Concerto” by Edward Elgar and “La Mer (The Sea)” by Claude Debussy.

Season Finale: Beethoven’s Ninth. April 22, 2022. The UKSO 2021-2022 season finale will feature performances of “Metacosmos” by Anna Thorsvaldottir, “Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten by Arvo Pärt and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, “Choral.”

University of Kentucky Theatre & Dance

Performances take place at the Guignol Theatre in the Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose St.; 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sun.; 2 p.m. Sun.• finearts.uky.edu • (859) 257-4929

“The Thanksgiving Play.” Oct. 14-17. In this satirical comedy by MacArthur Fellow Larissa FastHorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation), four “woke” white artists devise a politically correct and historically accurate play for an elementary school in honor of Native American Heritage Month. What could go wrong? Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc..

“The Laramie Project.” Nov. 18-21. In 1998, 21-year-old Matthew Shepard died after being kidnapped, beaten and tied to a fence in a prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming, because he was gay. Over the next year, playwright Moises Kaufmann and other members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the next year, conducting more than 200 interviews with the people of the town; they returned 10 years later to better understand the long-term effects of the murder. The play draws on these interviews, journal entries from the company members and published news reports.

“The Art of Exchange: Music and Dance Collaborative Concert.” Feb. 11-13, 2022. This collaboration between the University of Kentucky School of Music and Department of Theatre and Dance showcases the essential connection between music and dance in conceptual experience that pairs the young dance program, in its 11th year, with the century-old School of Music.

“Black Lives Matter: 1619 to Now.” Feb. 24-27. 2022 will mark 10 years since Trayvon Martin was murdered and the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter was created. Curated by UK faculty artists and scholars, this documentary drama explores how Black Lives Matter has been stated simply and shouted loudly through years, decades and centuries by enslaved African people, the abolitionists, the anti-segregation, anti-lynching, pro-civil rights, Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), Black Power, Black Arts Movement and freedom fighters.

“Bright Star.” April 7-10, 2022. Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, this story of love and redemption is set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.

FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

Expansion Fest

Sept. 11 • The Burl (405 Thompson Road) • www.expansionlex.com

Designed to celebrate psychedelic and experimental music and visual art, this third year festival is organized by the force behind local music blog Dead Audio Blog. The event will present a lineup of local and nationally touring acts – including Meatbodies (Fuzz, Ty Segall Band), The Bright Light Social Hour, Levitation Room, Frankie and the Witch Fingers and Sweet Country Meat Boys – on indoor and outdoor stages, as well as plus liquid light projections by Silver Cord Cinema, projection-mapped visuals from Psensibil and various art installations, including a one-of-a-kind art installation presented in collaboration with the University of Kentucky’s College of Art and Design.

× Expand Expansion Fest, a celebration of psychedelic and experimental music, will take place at Sept. 11 at The Burl. Photo furnished

St. Andrew Orthodox Church Annual Heritage Festival

Sept. 11-12 • St. Andrew Orthodox Church, 1136 Higbee Mill Road • www.standrewlexington.org

Now in its 30th year, the annual Heritage Festival presented by St. Andrew Orthodox Church is a celebration of the rich and widely varied cultural heritage of its parish community with food, music, dance and more. The two-day event will feature Middle Eastern and Slavic culinary favorites including gyros, falafel and pierogies, as well as a full pastry shop featuring baklava and more. Entertainment typically ranges from Syrian, Palestinian and Serbian folk dancing to Irish step dancing and Bluegrass and more.

Christ the King Oktoberfest

Sept. 24-25 • Cathedral of Christ The King, • 299 Colony Blvd. • www.ctkoktoberfest.com

Taking place in the parking lot of Christ The King Church for over 30 years, this annual Oktoberfest features fun for all ages, with live music, kids’ games, a celebrity cake wheel, inflatables, Bingo, blackjack and more. This year’s music lineup to be announced.

The Moonshiner’s Ball

Oct. 7-10 • Rockcastle Riverside, Livingston, Kentucky • www.themoonshinersball.com

The regional music festival The Moonshiner’s Ball returns to the central Kentucky venue Rockcastle Riverside, situated along the Rockcastle Riverside about 75 minutes south of Lexington, for a weekend of music, camping and fun for all ages. Following the loose tagline “folk by day, funk by night,” the festival features a diverse and robust music lineup, with performers including “Newgrass” virtuoso Sam Bush, the innovative sax-based dance duo Moon Hooch, nine-piece funk/Afrobeat group Ernie Johnson From Detroit, vintage soul group The Commonheart, acoustic trio Rainbow Girls and many more. The family-friendly, BYOB festival was created by the Lexington-based band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and also features workshops, kids’ activities, bonfires, arts and crafts vendors, and food trucks, in addition to three days of live music.

× Expand The Moonshiner’s Ball, an intimate camping music festival for people of all ages, will return to Rockcastle Riverside in October for a three-day event, featuring Sam Bush and many others. Photo by Kim Blackburn

Tree Week

Oct. 9-16 • Various locations • ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek

This week-long event produced by The Urban Forest Initiative, a team that includes University of Kentucky faculty and staff in the areas of ecology, etymology, landscape architecture and other areas, as well as other Lexington community stakeholders who have vested interests in these areas. The annual event is designed to celebrate trees and green spaces in Lexington and other communities, with events that include tree walks, tours and hikes, educational programs for youth and adults, art projects and exhibitions, yoga and much more. The event has now expanded to various communities, with a full schedule and more information outlined on the event’s website.

Festival Latino de Lexington

Oct. 15-16 • Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St. • www.lexingtonky.gov/festival-latino-de-lexington

Presented by Lexington Parks & Recreation and the Foundation for Latin American and Latino Culture and Arts, this annual two-day celebration of Latino culture features live music, dance, visual arts and authentic cuisine. Friday night is dubbed “tropical night” and will feature authentic Latino foods, live music and dancing.

Scarefest Horror & Paranormal Convention

Oct. 22-24 • Central Bank Center • 430 West Vine St. • www.thescarefest.com

The nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention, Scarefest celebrates its 13th installment this year with dozens of exhibits, vendors, seminars, and meet-and-greets with celebrities from the horror, sci-fi or paranormal genre. This year, special guests include actor and director Bruce Campbell, actor Ted Raimi (“Evil Dead,” “Army of Darkness”) actress Leanna Quigley (“Night of the Living Dead”) and many more.