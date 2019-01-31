Feb. 2019 tadoo List

GIGS

Steep Canyon Rangers. Feb. 2. This Grammy-Award-winning sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic and combining it with elements of pop, country and folk rock to create something original. The group is known for its frequent collaborations with actor/banjoist Steve Martin. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 537-7321

× Expand Singer-songwriter Dan Tedesco will perform Feb. 12 at Cosmic Charlie's. Photo furnished

Dan Tedesco. Feb. 12. This Des Moines-based singer-songwriter describes his music as “if Bob Dylan had grown up listening to Radiohead.“ For this show, he’ll perform Tom Petty’s iconic album “Wildflowers,“ as well as his own “Starin’ at a Green Light,“ in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

Lucy Dacus. Feb. 14. “Historian,“ the most recent album from critically acclaimed indie songwriter Lucy Dacus and her band, was recorded in Nashville last March, in collaboration with No Burden producer Collin Pastore. With substantial input from multi-instrumentalist and live guitarist Jacob Blizzard, the sound created is far richer and fuller than Dacus’ (also well-received) debut: an outward flowering of dynamic, living, breathing rock ’n’ roll. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

Soulful Space presents Erika Wennerstrom. Feb. 15. The Heartless Bastards’ frontwoman has gone solo with her latest release, “Sweet Unknown.“ Wennerstrom bravely invites the listener in to experience her trials and tribulations of life amidst a lush soundscape of deeply emotive vocals and melodies. 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market St. www.thesoulfulspace.com (859) 559-2316

Great Lake Swimmers. Feb. 22. This Toronto-based project led by singer-songwriter Tony Dekker has established itself as a beloved indie folk act in their native Canada and beyond. The CBC has called them “a national treasure“ while the band’s music has taken them around the world, using the tools of folk music as the starting point to delve deeper and create sound that is at once familiar and distinct. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

× Expand Lance Laurence Rowdy Georgia-based garage rock outfit Black Lips returns to Lexington with a new line-up on Feb. 23. Photo furnished

The Black Lips. Feb. 23. For their ninth studio album, “Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?,“ the Black Lips teamed up with Sean Lennon, who produced and played them on the group’s 2006 album, “Arabia Mountain.“ Their collaboration with Lennon, plus the return of beloved early guitarist Jack Hines and the addition of new members Oakley Munson on drums and Zumi Rosow (the first female Black Lip) on saxophone, infuses the project with a focused, intoxicating liveliness, similar to the spirit that had brought the Georgia-based garage rock group to life in 1999. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

Los Lobos. Feb. 28. Influenced by rock ’n’ roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues, brown-eyed soul and traditional music such as cumbia, boleros and norteños, Los Lobos began as east L.A. neighborhood legends and have been playing together for nearly four decades. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 537-7321

VISUAL ARTS

“You & Me.“ On display Jan. 8-Feb. 16. This exhibit pairs gallery owner Mary Rezny’s photography with artists working in other media: paint, drawing, fiber and sculpture. Infatuated by the beauty of the magnolia tree, Rezny photographed the magnolia with both traditional and non-traditional methods. Each artist (Karen Spears, Marco Logsdon, Stacey R. Chinn, Arturo Alonzo Sandoval) was asked to pick a photograph of the magnolia and add his or her distinctive artwork to it. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-4 p.m., and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859) 252-4647

“Data, Mine.“ On display Jan. 16-Feb. 19. Featuring the data-driven artwork of Hasan Elahi and Laurie Frick, this exhibition explores the methodology and relationship each artist has with data. Elahi’s work examines issues of surveillance, citizenship, migration and the challenges of borders and frontiers, while Frick has created a body of personal data she then translates into vibrant works created from a variety of media, such as leather, wood and watercolors. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 12-5 p.m., and by appointment. Morlan Gallery, 300 N. Broadway www.transy.edu/about/arts/morlan (859) 233-8142

“Space: The Final Frontier“ and “Mother Earth.“ On display through Feb. 24. This exhibit features two different shows: an “artist open“ based on the theme “Mother Earth,“ and quilts from the Quilt Artists of Kentucky 2018 Challenge: “Space: The Final Frontier.“ Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and by appointment. Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. www.ccclex.org/art (859) 254-4497

“Fired & Inspired.“ On display through Feb. 23. This exhibit highlights and gives appreciation for the importance of the mentor/mentee relationship in ceramics. Featured artists include Leah Combs, Stephanie Galli, Steve Heartsill, David Kring, Amelia Stamps and Melisa Beth Zimmerman. Hours: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. LexArts Gallery, 161 N. Mill St. www.lexarts.org (859) 255-2951

× Expand “Wild Bill’s Last Poker Game,” by Cissy Hamilton is among the works featured in the “Paletteable” exhibit, on display at Artists’ Attic through Feb. 28. Image furnished

“Paletteable.“ On display through Feb. 28. This exhibit features palette knife paintings of beautiful landscapes, florals, animals and more by 22 studio artists. Participating artists were challenged to create works of art using only the strokes of a palette knife. Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Artists’ Attic, 401 W. Main St., Ste. 401 www.theartistsattic.org (859) 254-5501

FILM & LITERATURE

Kentucky Great Writer Series. Feb. 5. This series connects authors to readers and writers in an intimate atmosphere. Each event starts with an open-mic session followed by authors reading from a work of their choice. This event will feature Andrew Shaffer (“Hope Never Dies“), Emily Bingham (“Irrepressible: The Jazz Age of Henrietta Bingham“) and Kimmery Martin (“The Queen of Hearts“). 6 p.m., Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. 2nd St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

× Expand null This year’s Black Lens Film Series will feature the film “Black Panther” on Feb. 28 at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. Photo furnished

Black Lens Film Series. Thursdays. Continuing in the tradition of the seven-year run of Lyric’s Summer Film Series, the Black Lens Film Series celebrates and honors monumental achievements in black cinema, while dually honoring The Lyric Theatre’s storied legacy as a movie house and its roots in the Lexington community. This month’s films include: “A Raisin in the Sun“ (Feb. 7), “Loving“ (Feb. 14), “In the Heat of the Night“ (Feb. 21) and “Black Panther“ (Feb. 28). All films show at 7 p.m., Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. 3rd St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2218

× Expand “RBG,” the 2018 documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, will be shown at the Kentucky Theatre on Feb. 23 as part of the 2019 One World Film Series. Photo furnished

Special Event Spotlight: One World Film Festival. Feb. 10-17.

One World Films is a Lexington-based non-profit organization created to present local screenings of films that challenge and highlight social issues and broaden viewers’ outlooks through glimpses into culture, ethnicity and politics.

The organization’s 21st annual signature event – the One World Film Festival – will kick off on Feb. 10, with a showing of the 2017 film “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lack,“ a biopic based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Skloot. Starring Oprah Winfrey and Rose Byrne, the film documents the true story of Henrietta Lacks, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in the 1950s, and whose cancer cells (later known as HeLa) would change the course of cancer treatment. The February film schedule also includes “Dealt“ (Feb. 14), which depicts the inspiring story of a renowned card magician who happens to be blind; “I am Evidence“ (Feb. 16), which focuses on the story of four survivors whose rape kits went untested for years; “Wondrous Oblivion“ (Feb. 21), a feature film about an 11-year-old boy who loves to play cricket but is no good at it; “RBG“ (Feb. 23), a documentary about 85-year-old U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and “Moonlight“ (Feb. 28), the Academy Award-winning 2016 coming-of-age drama film based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s unpublished semi-autobiographical play.

The festival extends into March with four additional films that month; all screenings are free and open to the public.

While the opening screening on Feb. 10 takes place in UK HealthCare’s Albert B. Chandler Hospital (2 p.m.), the remainder of the festival’s films will be shown at the Kentucky Theatre (214 E. Main St.). Thursday evening screenings taking place at 7 p.m. and Saturday morning screenings at 10 a.m. For more information, movie trailers and a full schedule, visit www.lexfilms.org.

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Woodford Theatre: “Deathtrap.“ Feb. 1-3, 8-10 and 14-17. A once-successful Broadway playwright struggles to overcome a dry spell in the wake of a string of flops. His fortune turns when a student shares a brilliant new script with blockbuster potential. Resolved to resurrect his collapsing career, the covetous playwright conceives a treacherous trap to snare the script and take credit for its creation. Murderous machinations result. 8 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.; Thurs. (final week only) 7:30 p.m. Woodford Theatre, 275 Beasley Road, Versailles www.woodfordtheatre.com (859) 873-0648

Canadian Brass with the UK Wind Symphony. Feb. 2 Masters of concert presentations, Canadian Brass has developed a uniquely engaging stage presence and rapport with audiences. Each of the group’s concerts show the full range from trademark Baroque to Dixieland tunes to new compositions and arrangements created especially for them – from formal classical presentation to music served up with lively dialogue and theatrical effects. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for The Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

AthensWest: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?“ Feb. 8-10, 14-17, 21-24. When George and Martha, a long-married couple in a New England college town, invite the idealistic young Nick and Honey over for a post-faculty party nightcap, an evening of casual cocktails descends quickly into an emotional brawl. Winner of the 1963 Tony Award for Best Play, Edward Albee’s often-hilarious and sometimes-horrifying play holds an unforgettable mirror up to the face of American marriage. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun., Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. (859) 425-2550 www.athenswest.net

LexPhil presents “Brahm’s First.“ Feb. 8. The Lexington Philharmonic heats up the dead of winter with a joyful performance pairing Latin American-inspired works by composers Gabriela Lena Frank and Paquito D’Rivera with Brahms’ passionate “Symphony No. 1,“ the work that solidified him as a classical giant. LexPhil will also welcome former principal flautist Emma Gerstein back to the Singletary Center as soloist for D’Rivera’s “Gran Danzón“ (concerto for flute and orchestra). 7:30 p.m., Singletary Center for The Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Cirque Mechanics. Feb. 19. This production puts an industrial spin on traditional circus arts, with acrobats, mechanical wonders, ageless stories spun in mid-air and astonishing theatrics for the whole family. 7:30 p.m., EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond www.ekucenter.com (859) 622-7469

× Expand Grammy-winning artist James Taylor will take the stage Feb. 27 at Rupp Arena. Photo furnished

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt. Feb. 27. In 1971, Taylor appeared on the cover of Time Magazine, heralded as the harbinger of the singer-songwriter era. Over four decades later, his warm baritone and introspective lyrics still blaze a path to which young musicians aspire. He’ll be joined by Bonnie Raitt, the best-selling artist and respected guitarist who has become an institution in American music. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com (859) 233-4567

Ronnie Milsap. Feb. 28. One of the genre’s most consistent and enduring artists, Milsap emerged in the 1970s and went on to score 35 Billboard No. 1 country hits, win six Grammys and register major crossover hits on the Top 40, Adult Contemporary and even R&B Charts. Milsap will bring his award-winning catalog to life and leave the audience with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the artist in an intimate setting. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. (859) 233-4567

ETC.

Chinese New Year Celebration. Feb. 2. This year’s annual Chinese New Year Celebration organized by the Kentucky Chinese American association will feature traditional Chinese holiday market (4:30-6:45 p.m.), featuring festival foods, crafts, traditional costumes, calligraphy, short lectures, cultural displays and more. Performances begin at 7 p.m. and will include festival songs, Chinese music ensembles, a dragon dance, a special presentation of martial arts, Chinese opera, acrobatics and more. 4:30 p.m., Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.kycaa.com (859) 224-8072

× Expand Tatiana Hargreaves will be one of the featured performers at the four-day Lexington Gathering winter music festival. Photo furnished

Special Event Spotlight: The Lexington Gathering. Feb. 7-10.

This four-day winter music festival is designed to celebrate Kentucky’s traditional arts, primarily in the form of Appalachian music. Produced by Kentucky Old-Time, Inc., a non-profit that seeks to promote the diversity and influence of traditional Kentucky music– the event will feature performances and workshops from “old masters“ of traditional mountain music and emerging string bands alike, dance callers from throughout the state, academic presentations, jam sessions, instrument and art vendors, culinary experiences and more.

Drawing audiences from all over the state and beyond, this year’s festival will kick off on Feb. 7 with a party at 21c Museum Hotel (7 p.m.) featuring an old-time music jam, a square dance and live performances from The Handshake Deals, from festival organizer Brett Ratliff and others.

Festivities on Friday, Feb. 8 will include an old-time jam at The Thirsty Fox at Zim’s Cafe and an evening reception at ArtsPlace with performances by Tatiana Hargreaves and Alice Gerrard & Kay Justice.

The bulk of the events take place on Saturday, Feb. 9 at ArtsPlace, including a showcase from Cowan Creek Mountain Music School and a full schedule of workshops from “Drum & Banjo: African Roots/American Branches“ to “Songs of Freedom & Struggle.“ Saturday evening will wrap up with live performances from Don Rogers, the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, The Other Years and more. Square dances will cap off Friday and Saturday evenings at ArtsPlace.

The festival concludes on Sunday, Feb. 10 with an “Old-Time Jam Brunch“ at The Thirsty Fox and a closing jam session that evening. Individual tickets are available for some events, while others require a weekend pass. More information available at www.lexgathering.com.

“I Was Here“ Sanctification Ceremony. Feb. 10. This event is designed to honor and represent Lexingtonians who were once sold into slavery at Cheapside Park and will feature a prayer blessing to honor and sanctify the space as well as a special musical tribute. Organized by the local group “I Was Here“ – a creative social justice project designed to call attention to the living history behind what was one of the largest slave auction sites in the United States – in conjunction with Black History Month, the event will also feature live performances and a pop-up market with food, music and keepsakes highlighting African-American owned businesses. 2 p.m. Old Fayette County Courthouse, 215 W. Main St.

× Expand Professional Sichuan Opera performer and traditional “face changer” Zuhua Liao is among the performers at this month’s Chinese New Year Celebration. Photo furnished

The 5th Annual Winter Wizarding Waltz: A Sweet Soiree. Feb. 23. This annual gathering incorporates a new thematic aspect of the “Harry Potter“ universe at each event. The evening features wizard-themed meals from local restaurants Ranada’s and Atomic Ramen, live musical entertainment, special performances by March Madness Marching Band, Mecca Live Studio and Gallery’s Rakadu dancers, Movement Continuum and more, along with tea leaf readings by North Star Muse and a handcrafted Horizont Alley Market straight out of the pages of Harry Potter, featuring Kentucky artisans and their handcrafted wares. 6 p.m., Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. 2nd St. www.winterwizardingwaltz2019.brownpapertickets.com (859) 254-4175